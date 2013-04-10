(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Emigrant
Bancorp's (EMIG)
long-term IDR to 'B' from 'B-'. The Ratings Outlook remains
Stable. A full list
of ratings follows at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
The upgrade of EMIG's ratings reflects both the continued
improvement of asset
quality metrics as well as the additional capital provided by
the sale of its
branch network. Fitch recognizes that the branch sale does not
constitute core
earnings and core profitability remains a weakness for EMIG.
That said, the branch sale provides additional flexibility to
deal with its 2014
senior debt maturities as well as outstanding TARP. EMIG's
rating strengths are
balanced against the company's elevated non-performing asset
(NPA) levels. Also
taken into account is EMIG's evolving business initiatives and
'key man' risk in
the form of the company's chairman and CEO, Howard Milstein.
That being said, the Milstein family has contributed a
significant amount of
capital to the bank over the last few years. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
expectation that EMIG will continue to gradually reduce NPA
levels while
increasing core earnings in the medium term.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Asset quality metrics are improving, though NPAs remain
stubbornly high. NPAs
are driven primarily EMIG's residential portfolio. Fitch expects
NPAs to remain
elevated as the judicial foreclosure process limits the speed at
which lenders
can resolve problem residential mortgages in New York. That
said, credit losses
for this portfolio have remained manageable as most of the
mortgages have
relatively low LTVs.
Core earnings continue to struggle at EMIG. However, the branch
sale is expected
to reduce overhead costs and be net-additive to core earnings in
the near term.
Fitch expects that the low interest rate environment will keep
putting pressure
on earnings and margins for the foreseeable future. To combat
margin pressures,
EMIG has placed strategic focus on building up its fee income
businesses.
These businesses include HPM Partners (investment advisor/wealth
management),
Personal Risk Management (insurance brokerage), NYPB&T (wealth
management and
trust services) and Galatioto Sports Partners (sports M&A
advisory boutique),
and Fiduciary Network. Fitch expects that its fee income
businesses will likely
take some time to add meaningful incremental earnings growth
given the deep
relationships needed in private banking and wealth management.
As the economic environment worsened during the credit cycle,
EMIG shifted its
focus to commercial lending through a number of different
channels. EMIG offers
a number of different commercial lending products including fine
arts lending,
sports lending, CRE bridge loans and private equity sponsored
cash flow loans.
Additionally, EMIG participates in the syndicated loan market.
Each of these
lending channels has limited exposure on its own. Collectively,
however, they
represent a nearly one-quarter of the loan portfolio. Any
deterioration in these
portfolios could result in negative ratings pressure.
Given elevated NPAs and evolving business initiatives, Fitch
expects EMIG will
operate with elevated tangible capital ratios. Any meaningful
reduction to
tangible capital levels in the near term could place negative
pressure on its
current ratings. Additionally, any deterioration to asset
quality metrics could
result in Fitch downgrading the EMIG's ratings. Conversely,
Fitch may take
positive ratings action if core earnings improve, asset quality
strengthens and
new business reach scale in terms of profitability.
Fitch continues to rate the holding company one notch below its
bank
subsidiaries due to forthcoming maturity of $200 million of
senior notes in June
2014. EMIG's parent, New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPBT), also
has $276
million of preferred stock outstanding under the TARP. The
interest rates on the
EMIG's TARP shares are scheduled to step up to a 9% coupon from
5% in 2014. The
rating of the holding company would likely be equalized with the
bank once these
obligations are addressed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors:
EMIG and subsidiaries have Support Ratings of '5' and Support
Rating Floors of
'NF'. Fitch believes that they are not systemically important
and therefore, the
probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and Viability
Ratings (VRs) do not
incorporate any external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors:
Fitch does not anticipate changes to the Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given size and the lack of systemic importance of the
niche bank group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid
Securities:
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the trust
banks and by
various issuing vehicles are all notched down from the holding
company or its
bank subsidiaries' VRs. This is in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss
severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid
Securities:
Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, where
the notching
would be realigned in conjunction with any change in the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating:
Fitch continues to rate the EMIG one notch below its Emigrant
Bank subsidiary
due to forthcoming maturity of $200 million of senior notes in
June 2014 in
addition to outstanding TARP monies from the U.S. department of
treasury.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating:
Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of the
associated bank
subsidiaries
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Emigrant Bancorp Inc.:
--Long-term IDR to 'B' from 'B-',
--VR to 'b' from 'b-'.
Emigrant Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'B+' from 'B',
--VR to 'b+' from 'b';
--Long-term Deposits to 'BB-' from 'B+/RR3'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'B+' from 'B'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Emigrant Bancorp Inc.:
--Short-Term IDR at 'B'
--Senior Debt at 'CCC/RR6';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Bank
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Capital Trust I
Emigrant Capital Trust II
--Preferred Stock at 'CC/RR6'.
Following the merger into Emigrant Bank, Fitch has withdrawn the
ratings for the
following:
Emigrant Savings Bank - Bronx/Westchester
--Long-term IDR at 'B',
--VR at 'b';
--Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'.
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
Emigrant Savings Bank - Brooklyn/Queens
--Long-term IDR at 'B',
--VR at 'b';
--Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'.
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
Emigrant Savings Bank - Manhattan
--Long-term IDR at 'B',
--VR at 'b';
--Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'.
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Savings Bank - Long Island
--Long-term IDR at 'B',
--VR at 'b';
--Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'.
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Risk Radar - Global' (April 04, 2013);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q12' (Feb. 21, 2013);
--'U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here (Feb. 28, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012)
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 05,
2012);
--'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 15, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Risk Radar - Global
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q12
here
U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here
here
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.