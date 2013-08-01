(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Emigrant
Bancorp Inc.'s
(EMIG) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'.
The ratings for
the bank subsidiaries were affirmed at 'B+'. The Ratings Outlook
remains Stable.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
The upgrade of EMIG's IDR reflects reduced liquidity risk at the
holding
company. With the additional liquidity from the bank subsidiary,
the holding
company repaid $283 million of its TARP shares, which were set
to reprice to a
9% coupon in 2014, up from 5%. Furthermore, Fitch believes that
the additional
flexibility at the holding company has reduced uncertainty
around the $200
million of senior notes coming due in 2014.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Asset quality metrics are improving, though non-performing
assets (NPAs) remain
stubbornly high. The elevated level of NPAs remain a drag on
EMIGs current
ratings. NPAs are driven primarily by EMIG's residential
portfolio. Fitch
expects NPAs to remain elevated as the judicial foreclosure
process limits the
speed at which lenders can resolve problem residential mortgages
in New York.
That said, credit losses for this portfolio have been minimal as
most of the
mortgages have relatively low loan to values (LTVs).
Earning is a ratings weakness for the institution as core
earnings continue to
struggle. Given the low interest rate environment, Fitch expects
earnings will
face headwinds. That said, EMIG's recent branch sale will
substantially reduce
both interest expense and overhead expenses in the near term. To
combat margin
pressures, EMIG has placed strategic focus on building up its
fee income
businesses. These businesses include HPM Partners (investment
advisor/wealth
management), Personal Risk Management (insurance brokerage),
NYPB&T (wealth
management and trust services) and Galatioto Sports Partners
(sports M&A
advisory boutique), and Fiduciary Network (boutique lender to
financial services
companies). Meaningful fee income growth from EMIG's new
business could be
positive drivers for its current ratings.
As the economic environment worsened during the credit cycle,
EMIG shifted its
focus to commercial lending through a number of different
channels. EMIG offers
a number of different commercial lending products including fine
arts lending,
sports lending, CRE bridge loans and private equity sponsored
cash flow loans.
Additionally, EMIG participates in the syndicated loan market.
Each of these
lending channels has limited exposure on its own. Collectively,
however, they
represent a nearly one-quarter of the loan portfolio. Any
deterioration in these
portfolios could result in negative ratings pressure.
Fitch believes EMIGs ratings could move higher as NPAs decline
and operating
performance improves. In addition, further clarity around BASEL
III rules and
its effect on EMIG's trust preferred securities and capital
levels could provide
positive ratings momentum. Conversely, deterioration to asset
quality or
sizeable reductions to capital levels could negatively impact
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors:
EMIG and subsidiaries have Support Ratings of '5' and Support
Rating Floors of
'NF'. Fitch believes that they are not systemically important
and therefore, the
probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and Viability
Ratings (VRs) do not
incorporate any external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors:
Fitch does not anticipate changes to the Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given size and the lack of systemic importance of the
institution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid
Securities:
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from the holding company
or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs. This is in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss
severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid
Securities:
Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, where
the notching
would be realigned in conjunction with any change in the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating:
Fitch has equalized the ratings of Emigrant Bancorp with its
bank subsidiaries
as it has addressed liquidity concerns at the holding company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating:
Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of the
associated bank
subsidiaries.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Emigrant Bancorp
--Long-term IDR to 'B+' from 'B';
--VR to 'b+' from 'b';
--Senior unsecured to 'B-/RR6' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Emigrant Capital Trust I & II
--Preferred stock to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Emigrant Bancorp
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Emigrant Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'B+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'B+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q13
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
Risk Radar - Global
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
