(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Europaeische
Reiseversicherung AG's (ERV) and VORSORGE Lebensversicherung
AG's (Vorsorge) -
subsidiaries of ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG's (ERGO; A+/Stable)
- IFS ratings to
'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable.
ERV and Vorsorge are operating insurance companies and 100%
subsidiaries of the
intermediate holding company ERGO, which is fully owned by
Munich Re's
(AA-/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects Fitch's new view on ERV and Vorsorge within
ERGO as 'core'
strategic subsidiaries of the group. ERGO's status within Munich
Re's operations
is also regarded as 'core'. As a result, ERV's and Vorsorge's
IFS ratings have
been aligned with ERGO primary insurance operations' 'AA-' IFS
rating.
The main rationale for viewing these companies as 'core' is the
profit-and-loss
and control agreements in place between ERGO and its
subsidiaries. Fitch
considers that these agreements demonstrate ERGO's willingness
to support the
companies and is a reflection of the importance which ERGO
attributes to their
operations. The profit-and-loss and control agreements mean that
ERGO would be
obliged to replenish the capital of the subsidiaries if they
report a loss. The
agreements are approved by the regulator and are renewed
annually at least six
months in advance.
Furthermore, the revision of the status is supported by the
increased
integration of ERV and Vorsorge within ERGO in recent years. The
integration
includes brand alignment and a restructuring of ERV, cementing
its position in
ERGO.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any material weakening in the strategic importance of the
companies within the
ERGO/Munich Re group could lead to a downgrade. In addition, any
upgrade or
downgrade of ERGO's/Munich Re's ratings would be reflected in
the subsidiaries'
ratings.
ERGO is Munich Re's primary insurance group. At end-2012 ERGO
had total assets
of EUR147bn and reported net income of EUR289m. Fitch expects
ERGO's net income
to have increased in 2013 despite larger claims arising from
German floods. It
also expects that ERGO will maintain its strong underwriting
profitability in
its German non-life business and will further improve its
international
underwriting profitability in 2014.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Additional Disclosure
