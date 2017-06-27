(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ethias S.A.'s
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The upgrades reflect the completion of Ethias's recovery plan in
May 2017 and
resulting strengthening of capital profile and reduced exposure
to interest rate
risk. Ethias is planning further actions aimed at strengthening
its capital
position, although these may negatively impact profitability in
2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Ethias's strong capital position, as
indicated by Fitch's
Prism FBM, good profitability, albeit potentially volatile, and
strong franchise
in Belgium. Offsetting these factors are Ethias's moderate
exposure to interest
rate risk, and the reliance of its parent company, Vitrufin, on
Ethias for
funding the payment of interest and principal on its EUR278
million debt. This
is likely to exert pressure on Ethias's capital and cash flow
over the next two
years.
On 12 May 2017 Ethias announced the completion of the recovery
plan that it
initiated in October 2016, following a request by the National
Bank of Belgium
(NBB). The plan comprised strengthening its capital position and
reducing the
sensitivity of its Solvency II coverage ratio to low interest
rates. We expect
one further measure outlined by the NBB, financial reinsurance
on credit spreads
of corporate bonds, to be carried out in 2017. Ethias also
integrated Whestia, a
small insurance subsidiary, at end-June 2017, marginally
benefiting Ethias's
solvency position.
The recovery plan included measures to reduce Ethias's exposure
to interest-rate
risk associated with the capital-intensive 'First A' products,
under which
guarantees are paid until the policyholder reaches the age of
99. The main
measure, a 'Switch VI' offer, where customers were offered a 25%
premium on
contract value in case of surrenders marked another step in
Ethias's efforts to
reduce the amount of contracts related to First A products.
Since 2014, around
80% of reserves related to these products have been redeemed by
policyholders.
Ethias launched a new 'Switch VII' offer on 29 May 2017,
offering policyholders
of First A products a financial incentive to redeem their
contracts. If the
offer is successful, Ethias's capital profile is likely to
further improve in
2017. The offer closes on 7 July 2017. In addition, Ethias is in
discussion with
potential buyers for the remaining part of the First A
portfolio. The disposal
may come at a cost, but it would contribute to significantly
reducing Ethias's
exposure to interest rate risk.
Ethias has a strong but still volatile capital position,
reflecting its exposure
to interest-rate risk. At end-2016, Ethias's group regulatory
Solvency II ratio
was 146%, excluding transitional arrangements. It improved to
157% in 1Q17
following data enhancements. Ethias targets a Solvency II ratio
of 150%. Fitch's
Prism FBM score for Ethias was 'Strong' based on end-2016 data,
after deduction
of the Vitrufin debt (2015: 'Strong'). Ethias's financial
leverage (FLR) ratio,
including Vitrufin's debt, was 28% at end-2016 (2015: 33%).
Vitrufin relies on Ethias for dividends to pay the interest and
principal on its
EUR278 million debt, which matures in January 2019. Ethias has
historically
pre-funded all interest expenses related to the Vitrufin debt
via dividend
payments that are deducted from Ethias's solvency capital. In
2018, Ethias plans
to pay further dividends of EUR278 million (EUR45 million
ordinary dividend on
2017 result and EUR233 million as a dividend in account on 2018
result) to
Vitrufin.
Ethias's IFRS net income was EUR424 million in 2016, after a
profit of EUR638
million in 2015 and a significant loss in 2014 of EUR598
million. Despite the
profit in 2016, Ethias's financial performance is sensitive to
interest-rate
changes and can be volatile.
Fitch estimates that the Switch VII offer could cost Ethias up
to EUR150
million, depending on the acceptance rate. Further, the
announced intention to
dispose the remaining First A reserves could result in a one-off
loss for
Ethias. This would negatively impact profitability in 2017,
despite being
positive for Ethias's capital profile.
Ethias is exposed to interest-rate risk as life technical
liabilities are
subject to relatively high minimum guaranteed returns. However,
Fitch views this
risk to be reducing as liabilities reduce. Therefore, the agency
places limited
reliance on the duration gap between assets and liabilities,
despite the
potential for it to increase with changes in business mix.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded on redemption of Vitrufin's debt
and if Ethias's
Prism score remains at least "Strong", the Solvency II ratio
above 150% and FLR
below 25%.
The ratings are likely to be downgraded if Ethias's Prism FBM
falls to
"Adequate" or FLR increases to above 35%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Ethias S.A.:
IFS Rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Undated subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Dated subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Ethias Droit Commun AAM:
IFS Rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Louis Nonchez
Associate Director
+33 144 299 176
Committee Chairperson
Willem Loots
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001