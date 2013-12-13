(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
upgraded Financiera
de Desarrollo Territorial S.A.'s (FINDETER) support-driven
Foreign Currency
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT, SUPPORT FLOOR AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
The upgrades reflect the corresponding upgrades on Colombia's
IDRs (see 'Fitch
upgrades Colombia to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' dated Dec. 10, 2013
at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch's assessment of the Colombian government's willingness and
capacity to
provide timely and sufficient support drives the ratings of
FINDETER, which are
equalized with those of the sovereign. While the Colombian
government explicitly
guarantee FINDETER's external funding, Fitch believes that
support for all the
entity's liabilities would be forthcoming, if needed. Fitch
views FINDETER as an
integral part of the government given in its role in providing
financing for
infrastructure investment projects and economic development.
FINDETER's national
ratings reflect the lowest expectation of default risk compared
to all other
local issuers or obligations, explained by the high probability
of government
support.
FINDETER has a clear mandate to provide financing for
infrastructure investment
and promote regional and urban development. FINDETER's strategic
importance in
Colombia's national development plan underpins Fitch's opinion
of the
government's willingness of support, while the sovereign's
investment grade
ratings underpin its capacity, resulting in a Support Rating of
'2' and Support
Floor of 'BBB'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
FINDETER's IDRs will mirror any positive or negative rating
action on the
sovereign ratings.
PROFILE
FINDETER is a nationwide special official institution related to
the Ministry of
Finance and Public Credit that focuses on economic development.
The
institution's main shareholder is the government of Colombia
along with other
public regional shareholders.
Considering the aforementioned factors, Fitch has taken the
following ratings
actions:
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Local Currency Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)';
--Senior Unsecured Bonds 2013 up to COP$400.000 million National
Rating affirmed
at 'AAA(col)'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+57-1-3269999 Ext. 1160
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
