(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
following credit
ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) and
First Industrial,
L.P. (collectively, First Industrial):
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--$75 million preferred stock to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
First Industrial, L.P.
--IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--$625 million unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BB+' from
'BB';
--$445.5 million senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the IDR to 'BB+' centers on Fitch's expectation
that First
Industrial will improve its cash flow in excess of
fixed-charges, primarily due
to increasing occupancy and recovering rents across the
company's granular
industrial property portfolio. The upgrade further reflects FR's
improved
financial flexibility as measured by increased revolving credit
facility
capacity and strong unencumbered asset coverage for the 'BB+'
rating. These
positive elements are balanced by an expected near-to-medium
term weakening of
liquidity. Fitch anticipates that the company will repay
near-term debt
maturities and fund speculative development primarily with
unsecured revolving
credit facility borrowings. Longer-term, First Industrial has
heavy debt
maturities in 2016-2017.
The Positive Outlook reflects that the company's credit metrics
are approaching
levels consistent with an investment-grade rating, coupled with
management's
commitment to maintaining leverage that is in line with an
investment-grade
credit.
Improving Cash Flow
Fitch anticipates that FR's portfolio will continue to increase
occupancy due to
favorable supply-demand dynamics in many of FR's markets.
Occupancy on
in-service space was 91.2% as of Sept. 30, 2013 compared with
89.9% as of Dec.
31, 2012 and 87.9% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, FR has been
increasing
occupancy to the detriment of rental rates; cash rental rates
declined by 2.8%
year-to-date ended Sept. 30, 2013 compared with a 4.7% decline
in 2012 and 11.8%
decline in 2011. FR's in-place rents are below market rates,
which should
provide FR opportunities to increase rents in 2014 and 2015,
when 16.8% and
16.1% of rents expire in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
The company's cash flow is durable as shown by a weighted
average lease term of
approximately six years as of Sept. 30, 2013. In addition,
tenant retention on a
square footage basis has been solid in the 70%-to-80% range each
quarter since
1Q2012.
Diversified Portfolio
The portfolio is not overly dependent on any given region or
tenant, with top
markets as of Sept. 30, 2013 being Southern California (9.7% of
3Q2013 rental
income), Minneapolis/St. Paul (7.5%), Central Pennsylvania
(6.8%), Chicago
(6.6%), and Dallas/Ft. Worth (6.3%). FR's top tenants as of
Sept. 30, 2013 were
ADESA (2.8% of 3Q2013 rent), Quidsi (1.9%), Ozburn-Hessey
Logistics (1.8%),
General Services Administration (1.6%) and Harbor Freight Tools
(1.2%). Despite
this diversification by geography and tenant, FR's portfolio has
an older
vintage and generally of weaker quality, as measured by average
rent per square
foot ($4.26 for FR compared with $4.81 for EGP, $4.96 for LRY's
distribution
portfolio, and $5.59 for PLD).
Improved Financial Flexibility
In July 2013, FR amended and restated its unsecured revolving
credit facility,
increasing the capacity to $625 million from $450 million,
extending the
maturity to September 2017 (before a one-year extension option)
from December
2014 and reducing the borrowing spread based on the company's
current leverage
ratio to LIBOR plus 150 basis points from LIBOR plus 170 basis
points. In
addition, a low AFFO payout ratio reflects FR's good financial
flexibility. FR's
AFFO payout ratio was 47.7% in 3Q2013 compared with 46.8% in
2Q2013 and 51% in
1Q2013 (the first quarter post-crisis in which FR paid a common
stock dividend),
indicative of strong internally generated capital.
The company placed mortgage debt on the portfolio in recent
years on many of the
company's stronger assets; unencumbered assets represented 63.1%
of total assets
as of Sept. 30, 2013 compared with the high 90% range
pre-crisis. However,
unencumbered assets (3Q2013 unencumbered NOI divided by a
stressed
capitalization rate reflective of some adverse selection of
9.5%) covered net
unsecured debt by 2.4x as of Sept. 30, 2013, which is strong for
the 'BB+'
rating.
Liquidity Expected to Weaken
Liquidity coverage, calculated as liquidity sources divided by
uses, is 2.0x for
the period Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Sources of liquidity
include
unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured
credit facility,
and projected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends and
distributions. Uses of liquidity include debt maturities and
projected recurring
capital expenditures and development costs.
Fitch anticipates that the company will repay near term debt
maturities and fund
development primarily with unsecured revolving credit facility
borrowings, which
absent additional long-term capital raising would reduce
liquidity coverage on a
go forward basis.
After somewhat limited debt maturities in 2014 and 2015, when
10.2% and 2.9% of
debt matures, respectively, the company is facing heavy
maturities in 2016 and
2017 at 21.2% and 25.5% (12.7% if the line of credit is extended
to 2018),
respectively. As of Sept. 30, 2013, the company had 27.4% drawn
on its line of
credit and would have 55.6% drawn by the end of 2015 should the
company fund
repayment of secured and unsecured debt via draws on the
unsecured line.
Development Lease-Up Risk
The company is currently developing four properties in York, PA,
Moreno Valley
(Inland Empire), CA, L.A. County, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. Cost
to complete is
contained at 1% of gross asset value as of Sept. 30, 2013.
However, the pipeline
entails lease-up risk as all four projects are speculative
projects that are
currently unleased.
Coverage and Leverage Warrant Positive Outlook
The company's fixed-charge coverage ratio was strong for the
'BB+' rating at
1.9x during 3Q2013 (1.6x for the trailing 12 months ended Sept.
30, 2013)
compared with 1.5x in 2012 and 1.2x in 2011. This trend was
driven by improving
fundamentals and therefore recurring operating EBITDA as well as
lower fixed
charges including preferred stock dividends due in part to
preferred stock
redemptions during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch
defines
fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less
recurring capital
expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments divided by
total cash interest
incurred and preferred stock dividends.
The company's Sept. 30, 2013 net debt to trailing 12 months
recurring operating
EBITDA was also strong for the 'BB+' level at 6.5x compared with
6.5x in 2012
and 7.2x in 2011.
Fitch anticipates that low-single digit same-store NOI growth
will result in
fixed-charge coverage in the low-to-mid 2.0x range and leverage
in the
low-to-mid 6.0x range, which is consistent with an investment
grade rating. In a
stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company
repeats same-store NOI
declines experienced in 2009-2010, coverage would remain in the
low 2.0x range
but leverage could exceed 7.0x, which would be weak for an
investment-grade
rating.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between FR's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BB+'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Taking into account First Industrial's lower asset quality and
the smaller size
of its portfolio relative to other industrial REITs, the
following factors may
result in an upgrade to 'BBB-':
--Sustained strength in leasing fundamentals;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.0x (3Q'13
fixed-charge coverage was
1.9x);
--Leverage sustaining below 7.0x (3Q'13 leverage was 6.3x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
outlook:
--Further encumbering the portfolio to repay unsecured
indebtedness;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring EBITDA sustaining
above 8.0x;
--A sustained liquidity coverage ratio of below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.