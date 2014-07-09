(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded French-based foodservices company Elior SA's (Elior) (previously
Holding Bercy Investissement SCA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The
ratings of Elior's senior secured credit facilities and Elior Finance & Co. SCA's EUR350m senior
secured notes were upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'.
All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The upgrade reflects the recent completion of a EUR954m initial public offering
(IPO) by the group, which has been used partly to repay secured bank and bond
debt. Fitch estimates Fitch-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage
to decline to 5.2x post-IPO from 7.6x at the financial year ended September
2013. The ratio should remain at or below 5.0x thereafter. The upgrade of the
senior secured credit facilities and notes' ratings reflect enhanced recoveries
post IPO.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Declining but High Leverage
The IPO of EUR954m (EUR785m of new shares and EUR169m of existing shares) would
have reduced FYE13 FFO adjusted gross leverage to a still high 5.2x from 7.6x.
Fitch expects credit metrics to show additional improvement by FY15, driven by
moderate organic sales growth and mild profit margin expansion as extraordinary
costs dissipate. Thereafter, any meaningful deleveraging will be predicated on
continued profit growth and Fitch does not expect any further material repayment
of debt prior to bullet maturities in 2019/2020.
Geographic Concentration
Elior's geographical concentration in France and other southern European
countries remains a constraining factor on the rating relative to its closest
peers Compass (A-/Stable) and Sodexo (BBB+/Stable), which maintain broader
geographical diversification.
Balanced Business Profile
The ratings continue to reflect Elior's balanced business profile resulting from
its broad product offering, strong customer and business diversification, and
high barriers to entry in the catering sector. The group possesses several
company-specific traits akin to low investment grade business services companies
such as a broad range of services and customer diversification as well as a high
proportion of contracted revenues and low renewal risk.
In addition, Elior's public listing will further diversify the group's funding
sources and enhance its financial flexibility.
Strong Cash Flow Conversion
The asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business should allow
Elior to convert operating profits into positive cash flow before debt service;
Fitch estimates free cash flow (FCF) margin averaging 2% of sales over the next
four years. This should provide some financial flexibility, a key supporting
factor of the company's credit profile. However, FFO fixed charge cover is
expected to be 2.4x by FY15 (around 2.0x pre-IPO), which is at the lower end of
expectations for the 'BB-' rating.
Long-Term Outsourcing Trend
The long-term trend toward outsourced foodservices is expected to support
continued sales and profit growth over the medium term.
Diversified Profit Drivers
Elior's contract catering and support services segment (representing 68% of FY13
group EBITDA) is a key anchor of the ratings. We expect profitability under
these contracts, which is largely P&L based (ie where the provider is paid for
the service and bears the costs), to remain steady in a low inflationary
environment while retaining any productivity improvements. We also expect
concession activities, accounting for one-third of group EBITDA, to remain
structurally more profitable, albeit more capital-intensive, than contract
catering over the next two years.
Adequate Liquidity
Unrestricted cash of EUR260m at end-March 2014 (EUR210m at FYE13), together with
access to nearly EUR170m of undrawn revolving credit facilities post-IPO, is
sufficient to address business needs and moderate debt repayments for 2014 and
2015 of around EUR300m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Additional diversification of operations either by operating segment and/or
geography
-Further de-leveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage below 4.5x on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage sustained above 3.0x (FYE13: 1.7x)
- FCF/total adjusted debt margin above 12% (FYE13: Negative)
Negative Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
-FFO adjusted gross leverage above 6.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis
- FCF/total adjusted debt margin below 2%