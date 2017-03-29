(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fufeng
Group Limited's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The upgrade reflects improved profitability and lower leverage.
Fufeng's 2016
results also support the rating action, with improving
performance in the amino
acid segment that was helped by industry consolidation, a more
efficient
production process for the core monosodium glutamate (MSG)
product, and
increased contribution from other amino acid products.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lower MSG Production Costs: Fufeng is the largest producer of
MSG globally and
enjoys advantages, such as economies of scale, integrated
facilities and
proximity to raw materials, which competitors will find
difficult to replicate.
The company has been improving its MSG production process to
reduce its unit
cost per tonne over the next two to three years, further
solidifying its
competitiveness in the market. In addition, a policy shift in
corn kernel
pricing to a subsidy model has caused corn kernel prices to
decline
significantly in 4Q16. This benefits Fufeng as the cost of corn
kernels account
for 58% of its production cost of MSG.
Growth from Amino Acid Products: The company expects amino acid
products other
than the core MSG product to drive sales growth and gross margin
improvement.
Sales of non-MSG products made up 43% of sales in the amino acid
segment in
2016, up from 37% in 2015, and non-MSG products helped the gross
margin in
Fufeng's amino acid segment to expand by 6.5pp to 20.6% in 2016.
The company
intends to keep investing to improve the production process for
its existing
products and to launch new products each year, which should help
to diversify
its revenue stream and increase gross margin.
Xanthan Gum Not A Concern: The profitability of Fufeng's xanthan
gum segment has
continued to weaken due to greater competition and overall
weakness in the oil
and gas industry, a key customer base. Gross margin for the
segment has fallen
to 15.9% in 2016 from a peak of 58.3% in 2013. Management has
been focusing on
orders with better profitability, but Fitch expects a muted
outlook for the
segment, which is likely to account for only 3% of gross profit
(2015: 20%).
Healthy Financial Profile: Fitch expects Fufeng's FFO to rise
from higher sales
and increased profitability from the amino acid segment, as well
as improving
efficiency in MSG production. Fitch estimates FCF may be
negative in 2017-2018
due to investment in a new amino acid production facility, but
the new capacity
is likely to further diversify Fufeng's revenue stream away from
MSG and
increase profitability from an improving product mix. Net debt
has been reduced
to CNY1.7bn in 2016 from CNY2.8bn in 2015 and Fitch expects
leverage to remain
healthy.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Fufeng's scale is in line with other 'BB' category peers, but
its business
profile is strong as it is the top global producer for MSG. The
business profile
should improve with diversification across amino acid products.
Fufeng also has
lower leverage relative to peers and FCF is likely to stay
positive with lower
capex requirements. The closest peer is China Lesso Group
Holdings Limited
(BB+/Stable), which, like Fufeng, is a dominant player in its
commoditised
industry. Fufeng and China Lesso both have low leverage and
sustained FCF
generation. However, China Lesso has a larger scale while Fufeng
has better
product diversification and higher profitability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Amino acid segment: sales contribution from non-MSG products
increasing
gradually from 43% in 2016 to 47% in 2020; gross profit margin
of 21.0% in 2016
improving to 21.8% by 2020 from improved MSG production
efficiency and product
mix improvement from non-MSG products
- Xanthan gum segment: flat sales; gross profit margin of 15% in
2017-2020
(2016: 15.9%)
- Capex: CNY1.8 billion a year in 2017-2018 and CNY1 billion a
year from 2019
- Dividend payout: 20% of net profit from 2017-2018 and 40% from
2019 onward
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.0x on a sustained basis
(2015: 2.0x) after
new production plant investment in 2017-2018
- Failure to generate positive FCF after new production plant
investment in
2017-2018
- Sustained loss in MSG market share
- Gross margin lower than 18% for a sustained period (2016:
20.4%)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- No positive rating action will be considered until Fufeng
significantly
increases its scale and improves its product diversification
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Fufeng had CNY1.4 billion in readily
available cash and
over CNY3 billion in unutilised banking facilities, which can
easily cover its
short-term borrowings of CNY1.2 billion. The company has a CNY1
billion
corporate bond and CNY975 million convertible bond maturing in
2018.
