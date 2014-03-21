(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings for Grupo
Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte) and Banco Mercantil
del Norte S.A.
(Banorte) as follows:
--Viability rating (VRs) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb';
--Long term foreign- and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB';
In addition, Fitch affirms GFNorte and Banorte's Short-term
foreign- and
local-currency IDRs and Local currency short-term IDRs at 'F2'.
The Long-term National scale ratings for Banorte, as well as
those of GFNorte's
non-bank subsidiaries: Arrendadora y Factor Banorte, S.A. de
C.V. SOFOM, E.R.,
Grupo Financiero Banorte (AyF Banorte), Almacenadora Banorte,
S.A. de C.V.,
Organizacion Auxiliar del Credito, Grupo Financiero Banorte
(Almacenadora
Banorte) and Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe, S.A. de C.V., Grupo
Financiero Banorte
(Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe), were upgraded to 'AAA(mex)' from
'AA+(mex)'. The
Short-term National scale ratings were affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Banorte's global
and local hybrid securities were upgraded to 'BB' and
'AA-(mex)', respectively.
GFNorte's Support Rating was affirmed at '5'; while Banorte's
Support Rating was
affirmed at '2' and its Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Banorte's VR, IDRs and national scale ratings
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Banorte's VR is driven by the material
improvement in the bank's
capital adequacy, which Fitch believes will be sustained over
time. Capital
ratios increased after the capital raise of 2013 and the mix
continues shifting
toward more core capital. The upgrade also considers the bank's
strengthening
franchise, gradually improving business diversification, and
Fitch's
expectations of continued increases in core profitability
metrics.
Banorte's VR reflects the bank's growing franchise and
competitive position,
which has been gradually consolidating through organic and
inorganic growth, as
well as its adequate financial performance and revenue
diversification. The
bank's enhanced loss absorption capacity through a fast rebuild
of its
capitalization metrics; the challenges managing its moderate
liquidity metrics;
its deteriorated, but contained asset quality, especially its
non-performing
loan ratio (NPL) affected by its exposure to the troubled sector
of home
builders, are also factored into the rating. The bank's IDRs and
national
long-and-short term ratings are driven by its VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banorte's VRs and IDRs could be downgraded if the bank is unable
to prevent
further deterioration of its asset quality metrics (i.e.
impairment ratio above
3.5%); or in the event of a material reversion of the recently
improved
capitalization levels (Fitch core capital to risk weighted
assets below 12%) and
operating ROA below 1.5%. Banorte's ratings could benefit over
the medium term
from further material consolidation of its franchise,
competitive position, and
business diversification, as well as material improvements to
its liquidity
profile and recovery of its asset quality metrics, coupled with
maintaining an
operating ROA above 2%.
GFNorte's VR and IDRs
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Factored into GFNorte's ratings are its consolidating franchise
and improved
business profile after several acquisitions made in recent
years; the extinction
of double leverage by YE13 after a capital raise; and the
group's ongoing
corporate restructuring in line with its strategic objective to
simplify its
operations and organizational structure. These rating drivers as
well as the
Stable Outlook are underpinned by GFNorte's major subsidiary,
Banorte.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GFNorte's IDRs are aligned with Banorte's. The group's VR could
be positively
affected by a potential upgrade of its main banking subsidiary
(Banorte).
However, an upgrade could also stem from further consolidation
of its franchise,
an enhanced liquidity profile, and an adequate and sustained
performance of its
subsidiaries. On the other hand, downside risk would stem from a
material
increase in double leverage (above 115%), the group's inability
to sustain its
improved capital metrics, and/or further deterioration of its
asset quality
metrics.
Support and Support Rating Floors
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banorte's Support Rating and Support rating floor were affirmed
at '2' and
'BBB-', respectively, given Banorte's systemic importance and
its role as the
largest domestically-owned bank in Mexico. Fitch's support
rating floors
indicate a level below which the agency will not lower the
bank's Long-term IDRs
as long as the assessment of the support factors does not
change.
GFNorte's Support Rating and Support rating floors were affirmed
at '5' and
'NF', in view of its position as a holding company; indicating
that, although
possible, external support cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A potential upgrade or downgrade of Banorte's Support Rating and
Support rating
floor will be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign rating
and/or a change in
the expected propensity of support from the Mexican government;
both unlikely
factors at present.
GFNorte's Support rating and Support rating floor upside
potential is limited as
a holding company. External support cannot be relied upon,
although it is
possible.
Subordinated Debt and Hybrid Securities
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banorte's global junior subordinated debt is rated four notches
below the bank's
IDR, and its national subordinated debt is rated three notches
below its
National long-term rating. The ratings are driven by Fitch's
approach to
factoring degrees of subordination (-1 for the plain
subordinated notes and -2
for the junior subordinated notes) and non-performance risk (-2
notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banorte's subordinated debt ratings will likely mirror any
change in the bank's
VR or national-scale ratings, since these are expected to remain
the same
relative to the bank's credit rating.
GFNorte's Subsidiaries
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of GFNorte's non-banking subsidiaries (AyF Banorte,
Casa de Bolsa
Banorte Ixe, and Almacenadora Banorte) are aligned with
Banorte's national-scale
ratings, and consider GFNorte's legal obligation to support its
subsidiaries, as
well as Fitch's perception that these remain core for the
group's overall
strategy and business profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any downside potential for GFNorte's non-banking subsidiaries
(AyF Banorte, Casa
de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe and Almacenadora Banorte), will be driven
by any potential
downgrade of Banorte's ratings; any changes in the legal
framework which could
alter GFNorte's support - a scenario that seems unlikely at
present; and/or a
change of each entity's strategic importance to the group.
Fitch rates the following:
GFNorte:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Banorte:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'BBB-';
--National-scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(mex)' from
'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for a local issue of
subordinated unsecured
debt (BANORTE 09) upgraded to 'AA-(mex)' from 'A+(mex)';
--USD120 million 10-year junior subordinated securities upgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB-';
AyF Banorte:
--National-scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(mex)' from
'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt
upgraded to 'AAA(mex)' from 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt
affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Almacenadora Banorte:
--National-scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(mex)' from
'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe:
--National-scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(mex)' from
'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (GFNorte, Banorte and Casa de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe)
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Primary Analyst (Almacenadora Banorte, Arrendadora y Factor
Banorte)
Ricardo Aguilar
Analyst
+52 818 399 9175
Secondary Analyst (GFNorte, Banorte and Casa de Bolsa
Banorte-Ixe)
Alejandro Garcia,CFA
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9146
Secondary Analyst (Arrendadora y Factor Banorte)
Veronica Chau
Director
+52 818 399 9169
Secondary Analyst (Almacenadora Banorte)
Angel Maass
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9148
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
--'Securities Firm Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.