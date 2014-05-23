(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Greece - Rating Action Report
here
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Greece's
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B' from 'B-'.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Greece's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been raised to 'BB' from 'B+' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Greece's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
High
Greece achieved a primary surplus in the general government
account in 2013, a
key target of the EU-IMF programme and an over-performance
relative to budget.
The "adjusted" primary balance measure used under Greece's
programme registered
a surplus of 0.8% of GDP last year. The EDP headline deficit
excluding bank
support was 2.1% of GDP. Taking into account the cost of bank
recapitalisation,
the headline deficit was 12.7% of GDP. Fitch forecasts the
adjusted primary
surplus will rise further in 2014 to 1.4% of GDP.
Near-term sovereign liquidity risk has fallen, although this
remains contingent
on Greece staying on track with its programme. The government is
not fully
funded by EU and IMF lending over 2014-15 but there are several
plausible
options for bridging this official funding shortfall. These
include the use of
subsector deposits through repo transactions, and the unused
portion of the
official funds earmarked for bank recapitalisation. The recent
re-establishment
of some limited market access also increases Greece's financing
flexibility.
A better fiscal track record is being established. Greece's
deficit reduction
over the past four years of its two programmes has been
remarkable. The headline
deficit/GDP excluding bank support, has been brought down by 14
percentage
points against severe cyclical headwinds. With the most
challenging phase of
Greece's adjustment behind it, the rating is becoming less
sensitive to policy
holdups and political crises.
Medium
Greece recorded its first post-war current account surplus in
2013 (0.7% of
GDP). This has been greatly aided by severe import compression
and debt interest
relief. However, it also reflects buoyant tourism receipts and a
significant
step up in net EU transfers.
The economy is bottoming out. Economic data outturns have been
encouraging and
support our baseline expectation that the recovery will
gradually take hold this
year. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 0.5% in 2014, rising to 2.5%
in 2015.
Capital market conditions have improved significantly, with
large corporates and
the sovereign able to re-access funding.
Greece's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Political risk remains high. The current administration has
displayed greater
ownership of the official programme, but the loss of a junior
coalition partner
and defections by individual MPs have significantly eroded its
majority. An
early general election in 1Q15 is the most likely scenario,
although a snap
election this year cannot be discounted. Although it is not
Fitch's central
scenario, there is a risk that the next administration would be
less supportive
of economic and fiscal reform.
Fitch's average Viability Rating for Greece's banking system is
'b', indicating
weak standalone creditworthiness. Greek banks have been
recapitalised by the
government and to a lesser extent by private sources. Although
the capital
ratios of some Greek banks compare favourably internationally,
this is offset by
fragile risk profiles in the context of the prolonged recession.
Bank asset
quality is weak - 33% of loans were non-performing in 2013 -
although credit
deterioration should decelerate in the next quarters.
To a large degree, Greece's adjustment has taken place through
steep declines in
real GDP and employment. However, there has also been a notable
wage and price
adjustment with the real effective exchange rate (unit labour
cost deflated) now
back at the level of the mid-1990s. Fitch considers price
competitiveness to
have been restored, although the export base remains narrow.
Consumer prices and
the broader GDP deflator are falling, although Fitch forecasts a
return to
positive inflation in 2015.
Despite mixed progress in carrying out officially-sanctioned
structural reform,
there have been significant advances in some areas, notably
public
administration and labour market flexibility. Given the
country's extremely high
rate of unemployment (27.3% in 2013) the latter could
potentially be a major
factor in reducing joblessness over the medium and long term. A
"multi-bill" of
structural reforms passed through parliament in March contains a
raft of
measures to tackle product market weaknesses previously
identified by the OECD.
Greece's sovereign ratings are underpinned by its still high
income per capita
(this far exceeds 'B' and 'BB' medians), its superior measures
of governance and
membership of the eurozone, which shields it from exchange rate
risks and has
facilitated access to unprecedented financial assistance.
The Country Ceiling has been raised to 'BB' reflecting the
receding risk of
Greek exit from the eurozone, coupled with the demonstrable
external market
access of both the sovereign and the private sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, future
developments that could,
individually or collectively, result in positive rating action
include:
-A strong economic recovery; budgetary improvement supporting
our baseline of a
sustained primary surplus of 4% of GDP; progress in clearing
arrears.
-A successful programme exit, with market access at affordable
rates and debt
relief on official loans (OSI) on terms that significantly
improve long-term
public debt dynamics.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
-A domestic political crisis and/or worsening relations with
creditors that
casts doubt over Greece's ability and willingness to continue
its fiscal and
structural adjustment.
-Failure of the economy to recover, leading to funding gaps and
higher risks
around debt sustainability. Continued price falls over the
medium term would
damage the macroeconomic outlook.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Official creditors continue to support Greece within the
framework of the second
adjustment programme. Current and future administrations
continue to be broadly
supportive of the fiscal and economic adjustment. Social
stability is
maintained.
Greek banks make no further material demands on the sovereign
balance sheet;
EUR37bn (20% of GDP) has been injected to date.
General government gross debt/GDP will stabilise at 177% in
2014, subsiding
gradually thereafter. These assumptions do not factor in any OSI
on official
loans that may be agreed later this year (as per the Eurogroup's
prior
commitment of November 2012). The projections are sensitive to
assumptions about
growth, the GDP deflator, Greece's primary balance and the
realisation of
privatisation revenues.
Greece remains a member of the eurozone and does not seek to
impose capital
controls in the face of any renewed strains on sovereign
creditworthiness.
Greece and the eurozone as a whole will avoid long-lasting
deflation, such as
that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. An extended period of
deflation,
resulting in low growth in nominal GDP would be highly damaging
to public debt
dynamics.
The gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial
integration at the
eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.