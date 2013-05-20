(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded National Bank
of Greece's
(NBG, 'B-'/Stable/'B'), Piraeus Bank's (Piraeus,
'B-'/Stable/'B'), Alpha Bank's
(Alpha, 'B-'/Stable/'B') and Eurobank Ergasias' (Eurobank,
'B-'/Stable/'B')
Greek mortgage covered bonds and assigned a Negative Outlook as
follows:
Alpha covered bonds, EUR3.75bn: upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC+';
Outlook Negative
Eurobank covered bonds, EUR2.45bn: upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC+';
Outlook Negative
NBG covered bonds (Programme I), EUR0.846bn: upgraded to 'B'
from 'B-'; Outlook
Negative
NBG covered bonds (Programme II), EUR8.4bn: upgraded to 'B' from
'CCC+'; Outlook
Negative
Piraeus covered bonds, EUR1.25bn: upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC+';
Outlook Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the upgrade of the Greek sovereign and
the respective
issuers to 'B-' from 'CCC', reflecting Fitch's view on the
rebalancing of the
Greek economy and the banks' recapitalisation; the ratings of
Greek covered bond
programmes remain capped at the Country Ceiling, which has been
upgraded to 'B'
from 'B-' (see "Fitch Upgrades Greece to 'B-', Outlook Stable"
dated 14 May 2013
and "Fitch Upgrades Greek Banks After Recapitalisation and
Sovereign Upgrade"
dated 16 May 2013 on www.fitchratings.com).
The Negative Outlook on all Greek covered bonds programmes
reflects the
deteriorating asset performance and the adverse operating
environment for Greek
banks.
The rating of NBG programme I covered bonds is based on NBG's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 0 (full
discontinuity risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of 53% which
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis, and corresponds to the figure published
in NBG's
monthly investor report.
The rating of Alpha's, Eurobank's, NBG's Programme II and
Piraeus' covered bonds
is based on the issuers' Long-Term IDR, an unchanged D-Cap of 3
(moderate high
discontinuity risk) and the minimum level of
over-collateralisation (OC)
required by the Greek covered bond law (5.26%, equivalent to 95%
AP) that Fitch
relies upon.
The level of protection on all programmes allows at least 51%
recoveries on
bonds assumed to default in a stress scenario, justifying the
one notch uplift
of the covered bonds' rating above the respective IDRs. In its
stressed recovery
analysis, Fitch has used updated refinancing spread assumptions
taking into
account the recent levelling off of Greek RMBS and government
debt spreads.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of all Greek covered bond programmes would be
vulnerable to a
downgrade if the Country Ceiling for Greece was revised
downwards by one or more
notches.
The ratings of Alpha, Eurobank, NBG Programme II and Piraeus
covered bonds would
be vulnerable to a downgrade if the banks' Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by one
or more notches. The rating of NBG Programme I would be
vulnerable to downgrade
if NBG's Long-Term IDR was downgraded to 'CCC' or below.
