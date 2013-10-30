(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
France-based Groupama
S.A.'s undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) to
'BB-' from 'B-'.
The rating is removed from Rating Watch positive (RWP) where it
was placed on 6
March 2013. Groupama's other ratings are unaffected by the
rating action. A full
list of ratings can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the undated deeply subordinated debt follows
coupon payment
resumption that took place on 22 October 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will likely upgrade the undated deeply subordinated debt
if Groupama
S.A.'s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
are upgraded.
Conversely, the undated deeply subordinated debt would likely be
downgraded if
Groupama S.A.'s IDR and IFS rating are downgraded or in the
event of non-payment
of a subsequent coupon.
Full list of ratings:
Groupama S.A.
IFS rating at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Dated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010815464) at 'BB-'
Undated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010208751) at 'BB-'
Undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) upgraded to
'BB-' from 'B-'
Groupama GAN Vie
IFS rating at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
GAN Assurances
IFS rating at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+44 69 768 076 118
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 19
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.