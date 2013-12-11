(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Gruma,
S.A.B. de C.V. (Gruma) as follows:
--Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BB+' from 'BB';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--USD300 million perpetual bonds to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating upgrade reflects Gruma's focus to debt reduction and
improved
profitability leading to a decline in its gross leverage. Fitch
incorporates in
the upgrade that the company will continue with its commitment
to strength its
capital structure and gradually decrease its total debt to
EBITDA ratio to a
level close to 2.5x in the following 12 months. The rating
upgrade also
considers the company's improved debt maturity profile and
higher cash flow
generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Business Profile:
Gruma's ratings are supported by its solid business profile as
one of the
largest producers of corn flour and tortillas in the world,
strong brand equity,
and good operating performance. The ratings also incorporate the
company's
geographic diversification and hard currency revenue with nearly
52% of its
total sales generated by Gruma Corporation with operations in
the U.S. and
Europe. The company's ratings reflect its exposure to the
volatility in prices
of its main raw materials, corn and wheat, and the uncertainty
derived from the
nationalization of the Venezuelan operations, which are excluded
from our credit
analysis.
Profitability Improvement:
Fitch expects that Gruma's EBITDA margin improvement to levels
around 11% to 12%
during 2013 will remain stable in the mid-term as a result of
its strategy to
prioritize profitable operations combined with a favorable
outlook for the
prices of its main raw material, corn and wheat. Gruma's pricing
initiatives,
better product sales mix, rationalization of SKUs and stable raw
material costs
associated to hedging initiatives, have mainly contributed to
improve its gross
profit margin. In addition, the company has optimized its
marketing and
administrative expenses to further support its increased
profitability. During
the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2012, excluding the operations
of Venezuela,
EBITDA margins improved to 11.6% from 7.6% for the same period
of last year.
Reduction in Leverage:
Fitch estimates Gruma's total debt to EBITDA to be close to 2.5x
in the
following 12 months from a combination of EBITDA growth and debt
reduction. As
of Sept. 30, 2013, the company has reduced its total debt
balance by USD180
million to reach USD1,372 million. Gruma's total debt to EBITDA
estimated by
Fitch, excluding the operations of Venezuela, for the last 12
months as of Sept.
30, 2013, was 2.8x times. This level of leverage was
significantly lower than
4.3x estimated by Fitch in December 2012 after closing the debt
financed
acquisition for USD450 million of the 23.16% equity stake that
Archer Daniels
Midland Company (ADM) had in Gruma.
Manageable Debt Profile:
Fitch incorporates in the ratings the improvement in Gruma's
debt maturity
profile and financial flexibility coming from the debt
refinancing of USD400
million related to the transaction with ADM. The company's
short-term debt as of
Sept. 30, 2013, represented around 8% of its total debt while
its next debt
amortizations in 2014 and 2015 are USD74 million and USD72
million,
respectively. Gruma's next significant debt maturity of USD468
million is in
2016, which the company expects to refinance during 2015.
Adequate Liquidity:
Gruma's liquidity position is adequate supported by its positive
funds from
operations (FFO) generation and access to credit lines. Cash and
marketable
securities were MXN1.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2013, that combined
with an annual
FFO generation of around MXN3.7 billion are sufficient to cover
its short-term
debt obligations of MXN1.5 billion and expected capital
expenditures
requirements of approximately MXN1.9 billion in 2014. The
company also
maintained USD130 million of available committed credit lines as
of Sept. 30,
2013.
Fitch expects that Gruma will continue to use any excess of cash
generation to
reduce leverage. FFO is expected to maintain its trend in 2014,
reaching levels
above MXN3.5 billion which combined with the company's strategy
to optimize net
working capital requirements and maintain capital expenditures
below historical
levels will contribute to free cash flow to be used towards debt
reduction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions may result from a combination of debt
reduction,
stronger operating results, and stable cash flow generation that
leads to a
sustained improvement in the company's gross leverage ratio
close to 2.0x. Also,
sustained profitability across the business cycle and debt
amortization aligned
with cash flow generation will be viewed as positive to credit
quality.
Conversely, negative rating actions could occur if the company's
gross leverage
or liquidity position deteriorates significantly as a result of
operational
factors, adverse market conditions or debt financed
acquisitions.
