(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Grupo
Aval Acciones y
Valores S.A.'s (Grupo Aval) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions
is provided at
the end of this release.KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDR
Fitch has upgraded Grupo Aval's ratings following the upgrade of
Banco de
Bogota, Grupo Aval's largest operating subsidiary (see Fitch
Upgrades Banco de
Bogota to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable' available at fitchratings.com)
as the bank has
maintained a sound performance and its solid balance sheet while
strengthening
its franchise in Central America through well though-out
acquisitions that
complement its subsidiary's (BAC's) operations in Guatemala and
Panama. Other
operating assets for Grupo Aval include three niche banks in
Colombia and a
network of well positioned Central American banks (owned by
Banco de Bogota).
Under Fitch's rating criteria there is a close link between the
credit
worthiness of a holding company and its main operating
subsidiary.
Grupo Aval's ratings reflect the sound competitive position and
strong
performance of its operating companies, as well as the group's,
moderate debt,
adequate debt service coverage ratios and modest double
leverage. Fitch's view
of Grupo Aval's creditworthiness also considers the
diversification of its
business mix towards Central America - a region whose
macroeconomic fundamentals
lag behind those of Colombia - which introduces a somewhat
higher risk in its
asset and revenue mix; however, a relevant part of the group's
operating income
comes from investment grade Central American subsidiaries.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the group's viability
rating (VR).
According to Fitch's criteria, VR's can be assigned to operating
financial
holding companies. Despite the evident control and coordination
between the
different operating subsidiaries, Grupo Aval is not an operating
holding
company.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPPORT RATING FLOOR
While Fitch considers that Grupo Aval's largest operating
companies in Colombia
are likely to receive support from Colombia's government should
it be required,
such support is not expected to be extended to bank holding
companies.
GRUPO AVAL LTD. DEBT
The senior guaranteed bonds issued by Grupo Aval Ltd. are
guaranteed by Grupo
Aval hence they achieve a rating at the same level of Grupo
Aval's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR
Grupo Aval's IDR would be underpinned by a sustained performance
at each
operating company; stronger debt service coverage ratios
improved operating
conditions in Central America that would reduce the risk the
group takes in this
region. Further improvements in regards the regulation of bank
holding companies
in Colombia may also be beneficial.
On the other hand, a substantial increase in the group's
leverage (double
leverage above 120%) or a decline in the dividend flows from the
operating
companies that would, as a whole, result in a deterioration of
its debt coverage
ratios would pressure Grupo Aval's ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPPORT RATING FLOOR
Grupo Aval's SR and SRF would be affected if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
government's ability and/or willingness to support the bank.
GRUPO AVAL LTD. DEBT
The ratings of Grupo Aval Ltd.'s debt would move in line with
the company's IDR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Grupo Aval:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating withdrawn at bbb-;
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured guaranteed debt issued by Grupo Aval Ltd.
upgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+ 57 1 326-9999
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-909-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.