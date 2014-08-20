(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hannover
Rueck SE's
(Hannover Re) and its reinsurance subsidiary E+S
Rueckversicherung AG's (E+S Re)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'AA-' from 'A+' and
Hannover Re's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously upgraded Hannover Finance (Lux) S.A.'s
EUR500m
subordinated notes due 2040, EUR500m perpetual subordinated
notes, and EUR500m
subordinated notes due 2043, to 'A' from 'A-'. All issues are
guaranteed by
Hannover Re on a subordinated basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects Hannover Re's strengthened financial
profile, including
reduced financial leverage, very strong risk-adjusted
capitalisation and
consistent earnings generation from the core non-life
reinsurance segment.
Financial leverage reduced to 19.8% at 1H14, following the call
of the EUR750m
subordinated bond issue in February 2014. The reinsurer's
five-year average
fixed charge coverage ratio has improved to 11.6x, which remains
supportive of
the rating.
Capital adequacy, as measured by Fitch remains very strong and
is a rating
positive factor. Hannover Re has organically grown its
shareholders' equity to
EUR7.1bn at 1H14 (FY2013: EUR6.5bn), driven by increased
unrealised investment
gains in 1H14 but also by a consistent increase in retained
earnings over a
longer period. Capital quality is marginally reduced by a higher
level of hybrid
debt within the reinsurer's capital structure. This is mitigated
by what Fitch
considers a less volatile mix of reinsurance business relative
to peers.
Fitch views positively the stability of Hannover Re's earnings
generation in
recent years. The agency believes that this reflects the
diversified nature of
the company's business profile as well as its prudent investment
strategy. The
Fitch-calculated 2013 combined ratio of 94.4% remains below the
company's target
of 96%. The volatility of the combined ratio also remained lower
than peers,
which in Fitch's view reflects Hannover Re's selective
underwriting approach and
focus on preserving margins rather than on strong growth. Fitch
considers the
low volatility of the combined ratio an important factor
supporting the
stability of the reinsurer's earnings.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
Hannover Re and the wider insurance industry, including
persistently low
interest rates and increasingly intense competition, especially
in non-life
reinsurance, which drives price softening across certain major
reinsurance
classes. Fitch expects Hannover Re's diversified business
profile and prudent
underwriting policy to provide resilience to a protracted period
of price
softening, should this occur.
E+S Re's rating continues to reflect its core status within the
Hannover Re
group. Fitch regards E+S Re as a core subsidiary of Hannover Re
due to its
position within the group as the primary vehicle for
underwriting reinsurance
business in Germany, which is considered a key market by the
group. This is
despite the presence of significant minority interests (E+S Re
is 63.7%-owned by
Hannover Re) and its distinct brand identity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is considered as unlikely in the near-term, but could
be achieved
over the longer-term if financial leverage declines to 15%, the
combined ratio
remains below 93% and capitalisation remains very strong.
A downgrade may occur if financial leverage remains consistently
above 25% or if
the fixed charge coverage is consistently below 9x. A combined
ratio
consistently above 100% could also lead to a downgrade.
Hannover Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with gross
premiums of
EUR14bn in 2013 and shareholders' equity (including minority
interests) of
EUR7.1bn at 1H14. The group transacts all lines of the non-life,
life and health
reinsurance business and has representative offices in 20
countries. Hannover Re
is 50.2%-owned by Talanx AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Haftpflichtverband der
Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.
