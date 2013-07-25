July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hatfield Philips International Limited's (HPI) Special Servicer rating to 'CSS2' from 'CSS2-' and affirmed its UK Commercial Primary Servicer rating at 'CPS2'.

The upgrade of the special servicer rating reflects the continued developments made by the company in the past 12 months, most notably a restructure of the servicing area. Separate primary and special servicing teams have been replaced by one loan asset management (LAM) department. The director of special servicing in London, with four years company tenure and over 20 years industry experience, is now director of LAM- ensuring a continuation of approach. This change streamlines the transfer process and creates case ownership, with one asset manager responsible for the loan from boarding to resolution.

HPI benefits from in house legal counsel and real estate teams, consisting of experienced professionals. The teams advise on technical issues and manage third party processes to ensure the company receives a consistent service standard.

The rating also reflects that HPI continues to gain more practical special servicing experience. The company successfully resolved four UK loans in 2012, with a further 11 EU resolutions. Six resolutions were through consensual work out strategies and resulted in full loan principal recovery, overall recovery rates compare well to peers. In the past 12 months HPI carried out a thorough loan maturity default analysis to identify, and make proactive servicing decisions on, the significant number of loans due in 2013.

Fitch recognises the company's efforts to increase transparency, through the transparency portal currently under development and more detailed communication with investors where this is possible. The special notices seen by Fitch have included greater detail around the actions taken when compared to previous years.

The affirmation of the primary servicer rating reflects the company's robust systems. The client relationship management (CRM) system is considered by Fitch to be a key strength, providing workflow management and clear oversight. The technology in place supports the robust governance framework, which has been enhanced over the past 12 months through the creation of a separate operational risk function and the implementation of error reporting.

The director of operations had been at the company for less than 12 months at the time of review, however the recruitment of this highly experienced individual is considered to be very positive for the company and Fitch expect to see a positive impact.

HPI continues to enhance staff training, development and compensation and the positive impact of these initiatives is evidenced by the continued reduction in the annual turnover rate.

The company's financial condition and support is considered to be stable. On April 19 2013 Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Starwood Capital Group (STWD), on behalf of Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund IX, acquired LNR Property LLC.

The transaction included LNR Partners, HPI's parent company, and Fitch incorporated this change into its servicer rating analysis. At the time of review Fitch had not been made aware of any expected changes to the relationship between HPI and LNR as a result of the acquisition, nor of any intentions STWD have with regards to the servicer.

As at 31 December 2012, HPI's primary servicing portfolio totalled just over GBP11bn, including 203 loans and 1,637 commercial properties (with UK assets representing 17% and 43% by value and number of loans respectively). During the 12 months leading to end December 2012 the active UK special servicing portfolio increased significantly by value to just less than GBP825m from GBP396m. The number of loans increased to 17 from 11.