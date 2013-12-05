(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) to 'B-'
from 'CCC'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade and the Stable Outlook reflects HOV's operating
performance
year-to-date (YTD), adequate liquidity position, and moderately
better prospects
for the housing sector during the remainder of this year and in
2014.
In the past, Fitch was concerned that HOV's liquidity target of
$170 million -
$245 million (cash plus revolver availability) did not provide a
large enough
cushion in the event that the housing recovery dissipates.
Fitch's concern is
eased by the fact that the company's liquidity position has been
above or at the
high-end of its liquidity target during the past few years and
its EBITDA is now
able to cover interest incurred on a 1x basis. Additionally,
Fitch believes that
the housing recovery is firmly in place (although the rate of
recovery remains
below historical levels and will likely occur in fits and
starts). Fitch expects
management will continue to use its stated liquidity target to
govern the
company's land and development spending.
The rating for HOV is also influenced by the company's execution
of its business
model, land policies, and geographic, price point and product
line diversity.
Risk factors include the cyclical nature of the homebuilding
industry, the
company's high debt load and high leverage.
THE INDUSTRY
Housing metrics have all showed improvement so far in 2013. For
the first eight
months of the year, single-family housing starts improved 19.3%.
Existing home
sales improved 11.2% for the first ten months of 2013 while new
home sales grew
15.8%.
Fitch's housing estimates for 2013 are as follows: Single-family
starts are
forecast to grow 15% to 615,000, while multifamily starts expand
about 20% to
295,000; single-family new-home sales should grow approximately
15.3% to 423,000
and existing home sales advance 8.5% to 5.05 million.
Average single-family new home prices (as measured by the Census
Bureau), which
dropped 1.8% in 2011, increased 8.7% in 2012. Median new home
prices expanded
2.4% in 2011 and grew 7.9% in 2012. Average and median new home
prices should
improve approximately 8.0% in 2013.
Housing metrics should expand in 2014 due to the economy growing
more rapidly
next year, job growth moderately expanding (and unemployment
rates decreasing to
7.0% for 2014 from an average of 7.5% in 2013), despite somewhat
higher interest
rates as well as more measured home price inflation.
Single-family starts are
projected to improve 20.0% to 738,000 as multifamily volume
grows about 9% to
322,000. Thus, total starts next year should top 1 million. New
home sales are
forecast to advance about 20% to 508,000, while existing home
volume increases
2.0% to 5.16 million.
New home price inflation should moderate next year, at least
partially because
of higher interest rates. Average and median new home prices
should rise about
3.5% in 2014.
As Fitch noted in the past, the housing recovery will likely
occur in fits and
starts.
HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES
Mortgage rates have increased from levels earlier in the year.
The most recent
Freddie Mac average mortgage rate was 4.29%, up 7 bps
sequentially from the
previous week and about 84 bps higher than the average rate
during the month of
April 2013, a recent low point for mortgage rates. While the
current rates are
still well below historical averages, the sharp increase in
rates and rising
home prices are moderating affordability. The NAR's latest
monthly existing home
affordability index was 164.3, well below the all-time high of
213.6, but still
meaningfully above the 20-year average. In the case of HOV,
whose average home
price is roughly $344,800, assuming a 20% down payment, a 100
bps rise in
mortgage rates will increase principal and interest payment by
about $208 each
month or a 12.2% impact.
There has been some short-term volatility in certain housing
metrics following
the increase in interest rates (and higher home prices) during
the past six
months. Existing home sales (on a seasonally adjusted basis)
fell 3.2% on a
month-over-month basis in October following a 1.8% decline in
September. New
home sales in October grew 25.4% on a seasonally-adjusted basis
to 444,000,
compared with 354,000 during the previous month. This follows a
6.6%
month-over-month decline in September, a 1.6% improvement in
August and a 17.1%
decline in the month of July. While Fitch does not expect the
current higher
mortgage rates to derail the housing recovery, a continued sharp
increase in
rates could further slow it down.
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
HOV's homebuilding revenues for the first nine months of its
2013 fiscal year
(ending July 31, 2013) increased 25.9% to $1.22 billion as home
deliveries grew
16.3% to 3,658 homes and the average selling price advanced
10.7% to $329,752.
Homebuilding gross profit margins (excluding inventory
impairments and lot
option abandonments) also showed improvement, growing 220 bps to
16.0% during
the first nine months of fiscal 2013 compared with 13.8% during
the same period
last year. SG&A as a percentage of sales declined to 12.5%
during the nine-month
period in fiscal 2013 from 14.2% last year. HOV reported a
pre-tax loss of $11.7
million during the first nine months of fiscal 2013. (HOV
reported pre-tax
profit of $10.4 million during the third quarter 2013 (3Q'13).)
Fitch currently
expects HOV will be profitable for all of fiscal 2013.
New home orders improved 12.7% during the nine-month period but
only advanced
4.8% year-over-year (yoy) during the 3Q'13. The company reported
net order
declines during the months of July and August. Cancellation
rates improved 300
bps to 17% during 3Q'13 compared with 20% during 3Q'12. HOV
ended 3Q'13 with
2,569 homes (+20.5% yoy) in backlog with a value of $897.2
million (+33.1% yoy).
While there has been some short-term weakness in order trends
due to the sharp
increase in interest rates, higher home prices and, perhaps, the
government
shutdown and debt limit concerns, Fitch currently does not
expect this trend
will persist into the 2014 spring selling season.
CREDIT METRICS
Leverage at the end of the July quarter was 11.7x compared with
16.5x at the end
of fiscal 2012. EBITDA to interest coverage is low at 1x for the
LTM period
ending July 31, 2013 compared with 0.7x in fiscal 2012. Fitch
expects these
credit metrics will improve in the next 12 months, although
leverage is expected
to remain weak at around 9x - 10x. Interest coverage is
projected to improve to
approximately 1.3x during fiscal 2014.
LIQUIDITY
The company ended the July 2013 quarter with $221.5 million of
unrestricted cash
on the balance sheet and $52.2 million of availability under its
new $75 million
unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2018.
In September 2013, the company also completed a $41.6 million
add-on offering to
its 6.25% senior notes due 2016. Net proceeds from the notes
issuance were used
to redeem $39.7 million of senior notes maturing in 2014. The
company has no
major debt maturities until 2015, when $85 million of senior
notes become due.
The company has about $260 million of debt maturing in 2016.
LAND STRATEGY
At July 31, 2013, the company controlled 32,780 lots (including
unconsolidated
joint ventures), of which 49.8% were owned and the remaining
lots controlled
through options and joint venture partnerships. Based on total
LTM closings
(including unconsolidated JVs), HOV controlled 5.6 years of
land. The company
owned roughly 3.1 years of land based on consolidated LTM
closings.
As is the case with other public homebuilders, the company is
rebuilding its
land position and trying to opportunistically acquire land at
attractive prices.
Total lots controlled increased 12.0% yoy and grew 8.3% compared
with the
previous quarter. HOV spent roughly $377 million on land
purchases and
development activities during the first nine months of fiscal
2013 compared with
$236 million expended during the same period last year.
For the LTM period ending July 31, 2013, HOV reported negative
cash flow from
operations of $52.1 million. Fitch expects HOV will be cash flow
negative by
approximately $50 million - $100 million during fiscal 2013,
resulting in the
company's liquidity position comfortably within its $170 million
- $245 million
liquidity target.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad
housing-market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and
development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory
activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross
and net new order
activity, debt levels and especially free cash flow trends and
uses, and the
company's cash position.
HOV's ratings are constrained in the intermediate term because
of relatively
high leverage metrics. However, additional positive rating
actions may be
considered if the recovery in housing is maintained and is
meaningfully better
than Fitch's current outlook, HOV shows continuous improvement
in credit metrics
(particularly debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 8x and interest
coverage above
2x), and preserves a healthy liquidity position.
A negative rating action could be triggered if the industry
recovery dissipates;
HOV's 2014 revenues drop high-teens while the pretax loss
approaches 2012
levels; and HOV's liquidity position falls sharply, perhaps
below $125 million.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings for HOV:
--Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC';
--Senior secured first lien notes due 2020 to 'B+/RR2' from
'B-/RR2';
--Senior secured notes due 2021 to 'CCC+/RR5' from 'CCC-/RR5';
--Senior secured second lien notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR6' from
'CC/RR6';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6';
--Exchangeable note units due 2017 to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6';
--Series A perpetual preferred stock to 'CCC-/RR6' from 'C/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR2' on HOV's senior secured
first-lien notes
indicates good recovery prospects for holders of these debt
issues. The 'RR5' on
the senior secured notes due 2021 indicates below-average
recovery prospects in
a default scenario. The 'RR6' on HOV's senior secured
second-lien notes, senior
unsecured notes, senior subordinated notes and preferred stock
indicates poor
recovery prospects in a default scenario. HOV's exposure to
claims made pursuant
to performance bonds and the possibility that part of these
contingent
liabilities would have a claim against the company's assets were
considered in
determining the recovery for the unsecured debtholders. Fitch
applied a going
concern valuation analysis for these RRs.
