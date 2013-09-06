(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS's (Hurriyet) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also upgraded Hurriyet's National Long-term rating to 'A+(tur)' from 'A(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects the strong legal ties between Hurriyet and its parent company Dogan Yayin Holding (DYH; BB-/Stable). DYH guarantees Hurriyet's debt, which Fitch views as sufficient to justify the equalisation of the ratings of the two entities in accordance with its "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria. Fitch believes the two entities also exhibit strong operational and strategic ties, as Hurriyet carries-out printing and distribution operations for other entities of the DYH group. Fitch believes that combined with Hurriyet's high visibility in the Turkish news media sector, this makes it unlikely that DYH would not support one of its major assets. However, the structurally declining nature of the print media sector as well as the high level of execution risk with regards to the transition of Hurriyet's business to online could result in a widening of the notching between the two entities in the absence of guarantees from the parent company. This is supported by Fitch's view that Hurriyet's standalone credit profile would have a lower rating than its parent KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Market Positioning The Turkish advertising market continues to outperform most Western European markets with TV and Internet accounting for most of the high-single digit growth in 2012. Newspaper advertising has shown some resilience so far in 2013 and Fitch expects these trends to continue into 2014 barring unforeseen macro events. These trends will underpin an important transition phase in Hurriyet's business profile. Hurriyet's rating is underpinned by the company's strong market position within the newspaper advertising where it benefits from approximately 35% market share. The company's strong online presence, which makes Hurriyet one of the leading online players in terms of number of unique viewers, is also viewed as positive for the rating. Continued Transformation On-Line Both Hurriyet and its foreign subsidiary Trader Media (TME) continue the structural shift of their business models online. For Turkish newspapers, this transformation will take some years and circulation will continue to suffer in the meantime. Hurriyet's leading domestic news websites reflect the hope that a successful transition can be made but at the expense of weaker operational margins in the short term. Fitch believes that the highly competitive nature of the online advertising segment combined with the generalist nature of Hurriyet's news content entail a high level of execution risk, as seen by the agency with similar generalist print media business in Western Europe. TME's online execution risk is even higher given the cash costs of restructuring a pan-Russian footprint. TME's competitive pressure remains intense and online revenue growth is still far from covering declines in print. Efforts to Support Profitability Strong cost control and the sale of EBITDA negative businesses have preserved margins across the company, while the sale of Hurriyet's Istanbul headquarters has also supported a reduction in net debt so far in 2013. While Fitch expects this cost control discipline to remain in place, the group's operating margins have already improved in H113 relative to H112, underpinned by lower newsprint prices. However, Fitch notes that the benefits of such trends could be offset in H213 and 2014 by the recent devaluation of the TRY due to the company's exposure to USD-denominated newsprint costs. Fitch expects positive, albeit limited FCF generation over the medium term, with low-single digit FCF margins, supported by the expectation of relatively stable profitability and lower interest expenses following the debt repayments made in 2012 and H113. Leverage Remains High Hurriyet's leverage of 4.5x-5.0x (in FY12), on an FFO net adjusted basis, is considered high on a standalone basis. Fitch notes cost-cutting efforts and asset sale progress will help the business maintain a de-leveraging profile below 4.0x on FFO net adjusted basis in 2014-2015, a level that is considered high for a standalone 'BB-' rating profile. Parent Support DYH, the 67% owner of Hurriyet, guarantees Hurriyet's debt and is viewed under Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology as having strong ties with the business. Both companies' IDRs are therefore equalised even though Hurriyet's standalone credit profile is deemed weaker at present. Low Liquidity Cover Liquidity is expected to remain acceptable in 2013, underpinned by c. TRY47m of cash on balance sheet as of H113 and the ongoing collection of proceeds from recent asset sales (approximately USD3.4m per month until end-2014 excluding interest). This should enable the company to address debt maturities of c. USD14m in H213, while minimising refinancing risk in 2014. However, Fitch views Hurriyet's liquidity profile as weak relative to Western European peers due to the lack of committed credit facilities, relatively short-term debt structure and foreign currency risk relative to its financial obligations, which are almost entirely USD-denominated. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Any positive rating action related to its parent company DYH provided the legal ties between the two entities remain in place. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - As Hurriyet benefits from having the same rating as its parent company DYH, any negative rating action would be dependent on a downgrade of the parent or on Fitch's assessment of the potential for reduced support from DYH in the absence of guarantees from the parent (not the case at present). Contact: Principal Analyst Giovanni Reichenbach Associate Director +44 20 3530 1255 Supervisory Analyst Mike Dunning Managing Director +44 20 3530 1178 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, and 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated 5 August 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitchâ€™s Approach to Rating Entities within a Corporate Group Structure here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.