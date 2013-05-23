(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded
Indonesia-based PT BCA Finance's (BCAF) National Long-Term
rating to 'AAA(idn)'
from 'AA+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also upgraded
BCAF's
rupiah-denominated senior bond III/2010, IV/2011, tranche I/2012
bonds and bond
issuance programme I/2012 to 'AAA(idn)' from 'AA+(idn)' and
affirmed its
National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(idn)' and subordinated bond
I/2010 at
'AA-(idn)'.
The agency has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)' and a National
Short-Term rating of 'F1+(idn)' to BCAF's proposed senior bond
tranche II 2013,
to be issued under the programme, of up to IDR1.8trn with a
maturity of up to
four years. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to
support the
company's business growth.
The upgrade of BCAF's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's
reassessment of
the support from and linkage with its shareholder, PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk
(BCA; 'AAA(idn)'/Stable), according to Fitch's criteria.
Key Rating Drivers - National Ratings and Debt
BCAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong
probability of parent
support in times of need. The ratings also take into account
BCAF's increasing
strategic importance to its parent as a growing core subsidiary
to support BCA's
business expansion in Indonesia's fast-growing consumer
financing market as well
as expected improvements in the regulatory framework for
multifinance companies.
As an integral part of BCA's consumer business chain, BCAF has
an important role
in managing BCA's entire portfolio of vehicle loans. The auto
loan portfolio
grew 5x in as many years to represent a significant 35% of total
BCA's consumer
loans at end-March 2013. BCA's support is manifested in the
common brand name it
shares with BCAF, the provision of funding and operational
alignment. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that BCA will continue to
support BCAF in
case of need.
Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings
Any significant decline in BCA's ownership and performance or
support and BCAF's
contribution to BCA would exert downward pressure on its
ratings. However, Fitch
sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given
BCAF's importance
to BCA's consumer business. There is no rating upside as the
rating is already
at the top of the scale.
Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings
The senior bonds and bond programme are rated at the same level
as the company's
National Long- and Short-Term Ratings as they constitute direct,
unsubordinated
and senior unsecured obligations of the company and rank equally
with all its
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in
the company's
National Long- and Short-Term Ratings would affect these issue
ratings.
The subordinated debt is rated three notches below BCAF's
National Long-Term
Rating to reflect their subordination status and at the same
level as a similar
instrument of BCA, but not higher. Fitch assesses coupon
deferral risk to be
present for all Lower Tier 2 securities issued by BCAF,
including even those
with no coupon deferral features in the original term sheets. It
is Fitch's view
that in the event of troubled Indonesian banks falling under
"intensive
surveillance" the banks, together with their finance companies,
would not be
allowed to pay coupons on their Lower Tier 2 securities, which
is a form of
non-performance risk.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12 December
2012, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities", dated 5
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
