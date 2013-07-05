(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia's township developer, PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka), Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'B+' from 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Jababeka's USD175m five-year senior unsecured notes have also been upgraded to 'B+' from 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch has also assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'B+'. The upgrade follows the commencement of Jababeka's 130MW gas-fired power plant (PP1) in January 2013. Power sales are based on a long-term off-take agreement with PT Perusahan Listrik Negara (PLN, BBB-/Stable), which will add stability to Jababeka's cash flow. With the commercial operation of PP1 Fitch expects Jababeka's recurring EBITDA alone to be adequate to cover its interest expenses in 2013 and beyond. KEY RATING DRIVERS Recurring income boost: Fitch expects KIJA's earnings from the recently operational PP1, and other recurring sources, infrastructure management and an inland port facility, to amount to over 25% of EBITDA from 2013 onwards, up from 7% in 2012. The agency expects EBITDA from these recurring sources alone to be adequate to cover its interest expenses in 2013 and beyond. Recurring EBITDA interest coverage amounted to 0.27x in 2012. PP1 earnings visibility: Energy sales of PP1 are based on a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned PLN. The PPA incorporates a 100% off-take and a fuel cost pass-through mechanism. Operations of the power plant have been satisfactory to date, with generation on average above minimum contracted volumes. Property development risks: Industrial property development will continue to be the major source of cash flow generation. Although the sector is inherently cyclical, the risks are somewhat mitigated by the current favourable industry dynamics especially in the Bekasi region where Jababeka's flagship industrial estate is located. Average land prices in Bekasi have doubled since 2010 and Fitch expects prices to remain robust as demand continues to outstrip supply in the region. Quality land bank: The company's 'Kota Jababeka' is one of the highest-priced among Indonesian industrial land, due to its strategic location and auxiliary infrastructure facilities such as an inland port and a power plant. At end-March 2013 Jababeka reported about 1,000 hectares of land in this estate which would be adequate for development over 10 years, based on company sales estimates. Jababeka also has a 1,500 hectare tourism resort in Banten. Scale and potential capex: Jababeka's ratings remain constrained by its limited operating scale for a property company. This is because potential investments in infrastructure would be sizable in relation to the company's cash flows. Fitch expects Jababeka to generate negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2014 as the company invests in its second power plant. The rating also factors in the potential for further large investments in infrastructure post 2015 as it commences development of a new industrial estate in Central Java. Liquidity adequate: Fitch expects Jababeka's debt principal and interest repayments till 2017 to be mostly covered by its operational cash flows and cash balances. Of the IDR2trn of total debt outstanding at end-March 2013, about 65% is due in 2017. The company, however, would require additional funding to expand its power plants. The company's liquidity is weaker than some of the higher-rated property developers' as it does not maintain significant excess cash as liquidity buffer. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - A sustained decrease in Jababeka's recurring EBITDA interest coverage below 1x. This could be driven by large debt-funded investments with protracted payback periods - A failure to secure long-term funding for capex needs which could lead to weakening liquidity Positive: Fitch does not expect positive rating action in the medium term owing to its small business scale and limited diversification relative to higher-rated peers and its current capex intensive activity. 