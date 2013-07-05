(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Indonesia's
township developer, PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's
(Jababeka), Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating to 'B+' from 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, Jababeka's USD175m five-year senior unsecured
notes have also
been upgraded to 'B+' from 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Fitch has also
assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'B+'.
The upgrade follows the commencement of Jababeka's 130MW
gas-fired power plant
(PP1) in January 2013. Power sales are based on a long-term
off-take agreement
with PT Perusahan Listrik Negara (PLN, BBB-/Stable), which will
add stability to
Jababeka's cash flow. With the commercial operation of PP1 Fitch
expects
Jababeka's recurring EBITDA alone to be adequate to cover its
interest expenses
in 2013 and beyond.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recurring income boost: Fitch expects KIJA's earnings from the
recently
operational PP1, and other recurring sources, infrastructure
management and an
inland port facility, to amount to over 25% of EBITDA from 2013
onwards, up from
7% in 2012. The agency expects EBITDA from these recurring
sources alone to be
adequate to cover its interest expenses in 2013 and beyond.
Recurring EBITDA
interest coverage amounted to 0.27x in 2012.
PP1 earnings visibility: Energy sales of PP1 are based on a
20-year power
purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned PLN. The PPA
incorporates a 100%
off-take and a fuel cost pass-through mechanism. Operations of
the power plant
have been satisfactory to date, with generation on average above
minimum
contracted volumes.
Property development risks: Industrial property development will
continue to be
the major source of cash flow generation. Although the sector is
inherently
cyclical, the risks are somewhat mitigated by the current
favourable industry
dynamics especially in the Bekasi region where Jababeka's
flagship industrial
estate is located. Average land prices in Bekasi have doubled
since 2010 and
Fitch expects prices to remain robust as demand continues to
outstrip supply in
the region.
Quality land bank: The company's 'Kota Jababeka' is one of the
highest-priced
among Indonesian industrial land, due to its strategic location
and auxiliary
infrastructure facilities such as an inland port and a power
plant. At end-March
2013 Jababeka reported about 1,000 hectares of land in this
estate which would
be adequate for development over 10 years, based on company
sales estimates.
Jababeka also has a 1,500 hectare tourism resort in Banten.
Scale and potential capex: Jababeka's ratings remain constrained
by its limited
operating scale for a property company. This is because
potential investments in
infrastructure would be sizable in relation to the company's
cash flows. Fitch
expects Jababeka to generate negative free cash flow (FCF) in
2014 as the
company invests in its second power plant. The rating also
factors in the
potential for further large investments in infrastructure post
2015 as it
commences development of a new industrial estate in Central
Java.
Liquidity adequate: Fitch expects Jababeka's debt principal and
interest
repayments till 2017 to be mostly covered by its operational
cash flows and cash
balances. Of the IDR2trn of total debt outstanding at end-March
2013, about 65%
is due in 2017. The company, however, would require additional
funding to expand
its power plants. The company's liquidity is weaker than some of
the
higher-rated property developers' as it does not maintain
significant excess
cash as liquidity buffer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- A sustained decrease in Jababeka's recurring EBITDA interest
coverage below
1x. This could be driven by large debt-funded investments with
protracted
payback periods
- A failure to secure long-term funding for capex needs which
could lead to
weakening liquidity
Positive: Fitch does not expect positive rating action in the
medium term owing
to its small business scale and limited diversification relative
to higher-rated
peers and its current capex intensive activity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shahim Zubair
Associate Director
+65 67967227
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 29026410
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 82560325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
