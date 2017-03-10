(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
PT Indosat Tbk's
(Indosat Ooredoo) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
foreign-currency senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB+' from
'BBB' and
simultaneously affirmed its Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at
'BBB+'. Fitch
Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed the National Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(idn)'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating action is at the
end of this
commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
The Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgrade of Indosat Ooredoo,
Indonesia's
second-largest telecommunications operator, aligns it with the
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR and reflects our revised view that
hard-currency support from
Indosat Ooredoo's strong Qatar-based 65% parent, Ooredoo Q.S.C.
(Ooredoo,
A+/Stable), would be available to allow Indosat Ooredoo's
Foreign-Currency IDR
to pierce Indonesia's 'BBB' Country Ceiling; consistent with
Fitch's "Rating
Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling Rating
Criteria", dated 15
February 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ooredoo's Support Drives Ratings: Indosat Ooredoo's 'BBB+' IDRs
include a
three-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile of 'BB+'
based on its
legal and strategic linkages with its parent. Ooredoo's bond and
loan documents
contain a cross-default clause covering significant
subsidiaries, including
Indosat Ooredoo, which is one of Ooredoo's largest subsidiaries,
accounting for
25% of Ooredoo's 2016 revenue and 27% of its EBITDA. Its
corporate-wide
rebranding to "Indosat Ooredoo" since November 2015 underscores
the reputational
risk to the parent.
Standalone Profile at 'BB+': Indosat Ooredoo's standalone credit
profile of
'BB+' reflects its established market position, with a 24%
revenue market share,
operating EBITDAR margin of over 40% and a moderate FFO-adjusted
net leverage.
Fitch expects the company to deleverage to around 2.0x in
2017-2019 through
positive free cash flow generation of 3%-5% of revenue.
Capex/revenue is likely
to decline to 24%-25% over the next two years (2015: 28%), due
to the completion
of its network modernisation and Ooredoo's group procurement
activities. The
company intends to de-lever, with net debt/EBITDA falling from
1.7x to 1.5x in
the medium-term.
Positive Free Cash Flow: Our forecast cash flow from operations
of around IDR9
trillion in 2017 should be sufficient to cover cash capex. We
expect capex to
stabilise at around IDR7 trillion - 8 trillion, driven by the
rollout of its
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network and the expansion of mobile
coverage outside
of Java. Our projections assume dividend payments will resume in
2018 at 50% of
normalised net profit.
Margin Dilution: Fitch sees the operating EBITDAR margin
narrowing to 44%-45% in
2017 and 2018 due to the larger mix of revenue from lower-margin
data services
and competitive pressures. In addition, Indosat Ooredoo's
expansion into the
lower average revenue per user ex-Java market may dilute margins
further.
Nevertheless, the industry's increased focus on improving data
sales yield by
reducing data allowances should help stabilise competition and
ease margin
pressure. Royalty payments to Ooredoo will also begin in 2017,
but we expect the
impact on profitability to be relatively small. The brand
licence provides
access to Ooredoo's group-wide products and services, including
regional
marketing campaigns, events and sponsorships.
Rupiah Depreciation Exposure: Indosat Ooredoo's proportion of US
dollar-denominated debt had fallen to 12% at end-2016 (end-2015:
25%), lowering
its vulnerability to depreciation in the rupiah. Management is
looking to cut
dollar-denominated debt to around 5% of on-balance sheet debt by
end-2017, which
should further lessen currency risk and earnings volatility. The
company had
hedged 51% of its US dollar exposure through foreign-exchange
forward swaps at
end-September 2016.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Indosat Ooredoo's 'BB+' standalone rating underpins its
conservative financial
profile and established market position as Indonesia's
second-largest mobile
operator against its closest peer, PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL,
BBB/Stable). Indosat
Ooredoo has a stronger balance sheet, with lower FFO-adjusted
net leverage of
around 2.0x and foreign-denominated debt exposure of 12%,
compared with XL's
2.5x and 32%, respectively. The standalone rating is also
influenced by the
operating environment. Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage applies, as
we use a bottom-up approach in assessing Indosat Ooredoo's IDRs
to reflect its
legal and strategic ties with its parent.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow in the mid-single-digits in 2017-2019.
- Competition to stabilise, as telcos rationalise bonus data
allowance to drive
monetisation.
- Operating EBITDAR margin of around 44%-45% in 2017 and 2018,
which includes
onset payment of royalty fees to Ooredoo in 2017. The royalty
fees are at
0.3%-1.0% of Indosat Ooredoo's operating revenue in 2017-2019.
- Annual capex of IDR7 trillion - 8 trillion in 2017-2019.
- Dividend payments to resume in 2018 with a dividend payout at
50%, the same
level as previously.
- No mergers, acquisitions or tower sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Indosat Ooredoo's IDRs may be upgraded if FFO-adjusted net
leverage falls
below 1.5x and both free cash flow and net income are positive
on a sustained
basis.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Indosat Ooredoo's IDRs could be lowered if FFO-adjusted net
leverage rises
above 3.0x on a sustained basis or if there is any weakening of
the links
between Indosat Ooredoo and Ooredoo.
LIQUIDITY
Reliant of Refinancing: Fitch expects Indosat Ooredoo to
partially refinance its
short-term maturities of close to IDR8 trillion in 2017, given
its unrestricted
cash balance of IDR2.4 trillion at end-September 2016. The
company had IDR2.0
trillion in undrawn credit facilities as of end-2016 and had
previously
demonstrated reasonable refinancing, with access to capital
markets and local
banks amid implied support from Ooredoo. The total on-balance
sheet debt of
IDR20 trillion comprises 83% fixed-rate borrowings and 12% US
dollar-denominated
debt. A majority of its US dollar bank loans will mature this
year and are
likely to be refinanced by rupiah-denominated debt. Management
plans to cut US
dollar debt to 5% by end-2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Indosat Tbk
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
-Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
-Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'
-National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
The ratings on the following instruments were affirmed:
-Rupiah-denominated senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(idn)'
-Rupiah-denominated sukuk at 'AAA(idn)'
-Issues under the IDR9 trillion bond programme at 'AAA(idn)'
-Issues under the IDR1 trillion sukuk ijarah programme at
'AAA(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong (International ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Rufina Tam (National ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6813
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analyst (International ratings)
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling Rating
Criteria (pub.
15 Feb 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020365
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001