LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ireland's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Ireland's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been upgraded to 'A-'. The
Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' and the Country
Ceiling raised
to 'AAA' from 'AA+'.
The rating of National Asset Management Ltd's (NAMA) guaranteed
issuance has
also been upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2', in line with the sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Ireland's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
Medium
The Irish government has continued its multi-year fiscal
consolidation programme
following the exit from the Troika programme at the end of 2013
and remains
compliant with domestic and eurozone fiscal rules. Fitch
forecasts the 2014
general government deficit to be below the 4.8% of GDP target
and expects a
small primary surplus compared with a primary deficit peak of
more than 9% of
GDP in 2009. We believe Ireland's gross general government debt
(GGGD) to GDP
ratio peaked in 2013 at 123%, albeit after an increase of 100pp
since 2007 to a
level among the highest of Fitch-rated sovereigns.
Market financing conditions have steadily improved over the past
two years since
Ireland returned to the markets. The yield curve has declined
significantly and
Irish yields are close to historical lows. The cash buffer
remained high in 1H14
(EUR21bn in July 2014, equivalent to 12% of GDP) and the 2015-16
redemption
profile has been successfully smoothed in recent months.
Ireland's reserve
currency flexibility score has been increased to '1' from '0' in
Fitch's
Sovereign Rating Model in light of its track record of
favourable market access
since the end of the Troika programme.
The employment-led recovery of the Irish economy gained momentum
in 1Q14 and
Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 2.2% this year and 2% in 2015-16.
Unemployment
continued to decline in 1H14 and reached 11.5% in July 2014, in
line with the
11.5% eurozone average, from a peak of 15% in early 2012. The
improving labour
market conditions have positive spill-over effects for heavily
indebted
households, the housing market and public finances. Ireland also
benefits from
the strengthening recovery of its major trading partners,
especially the UK,
reflected in exports growth accelerating to 7.4% in 1Q14.
External debt sustainability has improved over the past years
driven by the
widening current account surpluses, reaching 4.4% of GDP in
2013. Net external
debt has declined from its 2009 peak of 105% of GDP to 75% in
2013 and Fitch
forecasts the current account surplus to remain around the 2013
level during
2014-16.
Vulnerabilities in the banking sector have declined. Fitch
upgraded the
Viability Ratings of Ireland's two largest banks, Bank of
Ireland (bb-) and
Allied Irish Bank (b+), in July 2014 as they have managed to
improve capital
flexibility and return to profitability in 2014. Non-performing
loans peaked in
2013, albeit at a high level, and house prices have started to
increase, while
exposure to real estate remains high.
Ireland's 'A-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
factors:
The composition of growth will become more balanced as domestic
demand turns
positive driven by private consumption and investment. Fitch
maintains its view
that the medium-term growth potential of the Irish economy is
around 2%. Fitch's
baseline forecast is that inflation will remain low until 2016,
but deflation
risks are material. Very low inflation, and especially
deflation, increases the
real debt burden for indebted domestic sectors and thus acts as
a persistent
drag on the recovery. The increase in the price level since 2005
is 8pp lower in
Ireland than the eurozone average and 10pp below the trend
determined by the
ECB's 2% target.
The new ESA 2010 methodology for national accounts, already
adopted by the Irish
National Statistics Office, has two major effects for
macroeconomic and fiscal
indicators. The level of GDP is higher by 6.7pp in 2013
(EUR11bn), due primarily
to higher R&D. Reclassification of the public sector, including
Irish Bank
Resolution Corporation's (IBRC) balance sheet as a defeasance
vehicle, increased
GGGD by EUR12.6bn in 2013. As IBRC's balance sheet is winding
down, its impact
on GGGD is declining, thus the net effect of GGGD/GDP ratio for
2014 will be
broadly neutral. To maintain consistency of peer comparison,
Fitch will switch
to the ESA2010 methodology after all EU members states publish
the new time
series by September 2014.
Fitch forecasts a GGGD/GDP ratio declining close to 110% by 2019
based on the
assumption of a 2% primary surplus from 2015 onwards and no
decline in the
sovereign's cash buffers or recovery from previous financial
sector
interventions. Ensuring a declining debt path requires a
substantial primary
surplus given the combination of high debt and the subdued
expected nominal
growth of the economy over the medium term.
The outstanding senior bonds of NAMA, a contingent liability to
the sovereign,
were equal to EUR22.7bn (13% of GDP) at the end-2013. NAMA has
met its 2013 debt
redemption target (EUR7.5bn) and expects senior bond redemptions
to reach
EUR15bn by the end of 2014.
Ireland has retained many of its structural strengths throughout
the crisis. It
is a wealthy, flexible economy, its per capita gross national
income is
USD35,100 in purchasing power parity terms, well above the 'A'
median of
USD23,300.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in an upgrade include:
- Steady declining trend of the GGGD/GDP ratio to significantly
lower levels.
- Further reduction in financial sector vulnerabilities and
contingent
liabilities for the sovereign.
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action
are:
- Divergence from the fiscal targets leading to an increasing
GGGD/GDP ratio.
- Significant recapitalisation needs of the financial sector by
the Irish
sovereign, for example in the context of the ECB's Comprehensive
Assessment
exercise.
- Weaker economic performance, particularly if accompanied by a
prolonged period
of deflation, resulting in a substantial deterioration of banks'
existing loan
portfolio or a negative impact on the fiscal stance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that fiscal consolidation efforts will continue in
2015 to ensure
the exit from the EDP by 2015 in line with the government's
recent stability
programme and the original Troika programme announced in
December 2010.
High public ownership in the banking sector implies a close
bank-sovereign link,
amid the eurozone level progress towards banking union and the
on-going
comprehensive assessment. Fitch assumes that any additional
sovereign support
would be limited in size and required by smaller institutions
only. Bank of
Ireland would be able to tap equity markets if necessary to
improve capital
ratios and Allied Irish Bank would convert its perpetual
preferential shares
into equity.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term. Fitch assumes the eurozone will
avoid long-lasting
deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s.
