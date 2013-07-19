(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Irish Life
Assurance plc's
(Irish Life) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from
'BBB+', its
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to 'A' from 'BBB+' and
the subordinated
debt rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and
IFS are Stable.
The ratings were placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on 20
February 2013
following the announcement that Irish Life is going to be
acquired by Great-West
Life Assurance Company (Great-West; IFS 'AA'/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade and removal from RWP reflect the announcement that
the Irish Life
sale to Great-West is finalised and Fitch's view of Irish Life
being "important"
to its new owner as defined in the agency's Insurance Rating
Methodology. This
is due to its relatively small size compared with the group as a
whole, its
different branding and newness to the group.
The upgrade of the IFS rating also reflects Great-West's
intention to reduce
Irish Life's high exposure relatively to its shareholders' funds
to Irish
government (Ireland; Long-term IDR 'BBB+'/Stable) debt
significantly. However,
the ratings continue to reflect the importance of the Irish
economy to Irish
Life's business and remain subject to sovereign constraint on a
standalone basis
as 99% of its business is domestic.
Irish Life's ratings also reflect its strong standalone
capitalisation
(regulatory solvency ratio of 184% at end-HY12), comparatively
low-risk business
(over 90% of Irish Life's insurance net liabilities are
unit-linked, with
investment risk borne by policyholders) and strong market
position (around 30%
share of the Irish life insurance market). However, in view of
the weak
operating environment in Ireland, Fitch expects the company's
earnings to remain
under pressure for several years.
Until June 2012, Irish Life was part of the Permanent TSB Group
(PTSB; formerly
Irish Life & Permanent Group). As a result of the
recapitalisation of PTSB's
banking operations, which needed state support during the
financial crisis,
Irish Life was sold to the Irish Minister for Finance for
EUR1.3bn and was held
as a commercial business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Great-West's rating as well as any change in
Ireland's sovereign
rating could also change Irish Life's ratings. Also, a change in
Fitch's view of
Irish Life's strategic importance to Great-West is likely to
change the
insurer's ratings.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
the
macro-economic environment having a greater than expected
adverse impact on
policyholder surrender rates, new business or profitability.
These threats could
include the impact of the Irish government's austerity package,
high
unemployment, reduced consumer confidence and lower than
expected GDP triggering
higher policyholder surrender rates and lower sales volumes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
