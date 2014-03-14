(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-';
--2012 senior secured tranche A-2 due March 2017 to 'BB/RR1'
from 'B+/RR2';
--February 2013 secured credit facility due October 2017 to
'BB/RR1' from
'BB-/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'B/RR4' from 'B-/RR4';
--Convertible senior notes to 'B/RR4' from 'B-/RR4';
--Preferred stock to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CCC-/RR6'.
In addition, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings on the 2012 senior
secured tranche
A-1 due March 2016 as this obligation has been paid in full.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade to 'B' is driven by improvements in the company's
leverage,
continued demonstrated access to the capital markets and new
sources of growth
capital and material reductions in non-performing loans (NPLs).
Further
improvements in the company's land and operating property
portfolios should
increase the company's earnings power and cash flows. Stronger
performance
should be driven by the mild improvement in commercial real
estate fundamentals,
value stabilization, and financing markets, which increases the
likelihood of
iStar's borrowers to repay their debt.
CAPITAL ACCESS IMPROVES LIQUIDITY AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
iStar accessed the public capital markets four times during
2013, raising $965
million. Use of proceeds was to refinance upcoming unsecured
debt maturities and
for general corporate purposes. Importantly, the company raised
$200 million of
convertible perpetual preferred stock in 2013, the first
non-debt capital STAR
has raised via the public markets since 2007. The ability to
raise growth
capital for future investment is indicative of the market's
improved confidence
in the company's management and ability to invest in assets with
good
risk-adjusted returns.
IMPROVING LOAN PORTFOLIO METRICS
The company reduced its gross NPL balance by 47% during 2013
through a
combination of loan sales and loans returning to performing
status. The quality
of STAR's loan portfolio has improved, with gross NPLs
representing
approximately 32% of the company's gross loan portfolio balance
as of Dec. 31,
2013, down from 42% as of Dec. 31, 2012. The company's ability
to monetize its
NPLs has generated additional cash flow to repay debt. Further,
NPLs net of
asset-specific reserves comprise approximately $200 million or
only 3% of gross
undepreciated assets, indicative of limited exposure going
forward.
WEAKER, ALBEIT IMPROVING UNENCUMBERED POOL QUALITY
STAR's corporate unsecured obligations will need to be serviced
by the company's
unencumbered pool, income from assets serving as collateral for
the 2012 and
2013 secured financings, and external sources of liquidity,
given that both the
2012 senior secured financing and February 2013 secured credit
facilities debt
transactions require that collateral repayments, sales proceeds
and other
monetizations be used primarily to repay debt encumbering
collateral pools for
each financing. Approximately 25% of the company's unencumbered
assets consist
of recent investments and commitments, indicative of a
strengthening pool.
LAND PORTFOLIO CURRENTLY AN EARNINGS DRAG, BUT GROWTH DRIVER
The land segment makes up approximately 19% of the carrying
value of the
company's portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2013, but generates minimal
revenue and a
significant segment loss. The segment is currently a cash flow
drain as the
company invests capital toward improving the land for
development and/or sale.
Fitch expects that this segment will begin generating cash flow
over the next
several years, but the company will likely need to invest
significant capital
during this time period to realize the embedded value in its
land holdings.
IMPROVING BOOK LEVERAGE; HIGH CASH FLOW LEVERAGE
The company's leverage on a net debt/undepreciated book equity
basis has
improved to 2.1x as of Dec. 31, 2013 from 2.8x as of Dec. 31,
2012. The
improvement in book leverage has been driven by significant debt
reduction via
proceeds from loan sales and monetizations of other real estate
assets and
investments. On a net debt/EBITDA basis leverage was
approximately 15x as of
Dec. 31, 2013, up from approximately 13x as of Dec. 31, 2012.
This high leverage
is due to the weak earnings power of the overall portfolio.
LOW COVERAGE
Fixed charge coverage was only 0.8x for the year ended Dec. 31,
2013, compared
with 0.8x and 0.7x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011,
respectively. The
weak coverage is driven in part by the land segment, which has
generated
substantial losses over the last several years. Fitch expects
this ratio to
strengthen moderately as the company reduces debt from proceeds
of loan
resolutions and asset sales and begins to recognize additional
earnings from
lease-up of assets within its operating property segment,
further sales of
residential properties, and land monetizations.
MODESTLY CONSTRAINED GROWTH
The company is moderately constrained by non-compliance with an
unsecured bond
fixed charge incurrence covenant, which limits the company's
ability to incur
any additional debt to grow its investment portfolio. STAR's
growth will occur
via investment of unrestricted cash on hand, asset sales
proceeds and from
external capital raising, such as preferred stock and,
potentially, common
equity. The company's recently announced joint venture with a
sovereign wealth
fund to acquire and develop up to $1.25 billion of net lease
assets is
indicative of the company's ability to obtain growth capital
outside of
traditional capital markets channels. In addition, the company
closed on
approximately $630 million of new investments between June 2013
and January
2014, which should drive future revenue growth.
RECOVERIES
While concepts of Fitch's Recovery Rating methodology are
considered for all
companies, explicit Recovery Ratings are assigned only to those
companies with
an IDR of 'B+' or below. At the lower IDR levels, there is
greater probability
of default so the impact of potential recovery prospects on
issue-specific
ratings becomes more meaningful and is more explicitly reflected
in the ratings
dispersion relative to the IDR.
The 2012 senior secured tranche A-2 and February 2013 secured
credit facility
ratings of 'BB/RR1', or a three-notch positive differential from
iStar's 'B'
IDR, are based on Fitch's estimate of outstanding recovery in
the 91%-100%
range. These obligations represent first-lien security claims on
collateral
pools comprising primarily performing loans, credit tenant lease
assets and
operating properties.
The senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes ratings
of 'B/RR4' are
in line with iStar's 'B' IDR, based on Fitch's estimate of good
recovery based
on iStar's current capital structure.
While the application of Fitch's recovery criteria indicates a
stronger 'RR3'
recovery, the company may further encumber a portion of its
unencumbered pool to
repay unsecured indebtedness. This action benefits the IDR to
the detriment of
recoveries, and Fitch has incorporated the presence of the
unencumbered pool in
the 'B' IDR. This adverse selection also results in less liquid
and less
traditional commercial real estate collateral remaining in the
unencumbered pool
to support bondholder recoveries, resulting in Fitch rating
recoveries of the
unsecured corporate obligations at 'RR4'.
The preferred stock rating of 'CCC/RR6' or a three-notch
negative differential
from iStar's 'B' IDR, is based on Fitch's estimate of poor
recovery based on
iStar's current capital structure. Fitch's Recovery Rating
criteria provide
flexibility for a two- or three-notch negative differential
between the IDR and
instrument rating. A three-notch negative differential is based
on the nature of
iStar's perpetual preferred stock - a deeply subordinated
security that has weak
terms and remedies available both before and after a general
corporate default
(e.g. no stated maturity, an inability for holders to put the
security back to
the company, and iStar has the ability to defer dividends
indefinitely without
triggering a corporate default).
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The Positive Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that the
company will be
able to access the capital markets to refinance indebtedness and
obtain growth
capital to expand its portfolio. Further, the company does not
have meaningful
debt maturities until 2016 when 22% of debt matures, creating a
stronger
liquidity profile and providing the company adequate runway to
redeploy asset
sales proceeds and loan repayments towards future investments.
In addition,
recovery in commercial real estate fundamentals and valuations
should enable the
company to further monetize assets within its operating property
segment and its
unencumbered asset pool more broadly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following may have a positive impact on iStar's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Demonstrated ability to generate earnings and monetize assets
within the
company's land segment;
--Generating adequate earnings to be able to incur additional
debt under the
company's debt incurrence fixed charge covenant;
--Further monetization of the company's unencumbered real estate
investment
portfolio via asset sales to repay unsecured debt;
--Continued demonstrated access to the common equity or
unsecured bond market.
The following may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Deterioration in the quality of iStar's loan portfolio,
including an increase
in non-performing loans and additional provisions for loan
losses;
--An inability for the company to generate earnings and monetize
land segment
assets.
