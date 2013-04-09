(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded ITV plc's
(ITV) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this release.
The upgrade is based on Fitch's opinion that ITV is now more
able to weather the
structural changes facing the media industry. The current and
future impact of
the internet and time-shifted viewing on European free-to-air TV
broadcasters
and ITV in particular is not as great as Fitch had anticipated
12-24 months ago.
ITV has delivered a strong 2012 operating performance and
management continues
to take a conservative approach with regards to the company's
financial profile.
ITV is less dependent on cyclical advertising as it continues to
grow Online,
Pay & Interactive revenues and increase profits from ITV
Studios, the company's
content business.
KEY DRIVERS
- Free-to-air TV still important
Even though the internet continues to take a growing share of
overall UK
advertising expenditure, the absolute amount spent on TV
advertising has
remained stable over the past few years. As the leading
commercial free-to-air
TV broadcaster in the UK, ITV remains one of the very few ways
for advertisers
to reach the UK mass market. Increased take-up of pay-TV or
content distributed
over the Internet is unlikely to significantly dent ITV's reach
in the medium to
long-term.
- Less dependent on cyclical advertising
In 2012, ITV's net TV advertising revenue was GBP1.51bn,
unchanged versus 2011.
However, group underlying operating profit increased by 12.6% to
GBP520m, due to
continued profit growth at ITV Studios and an increasing
contribution from the
company's online and interactive business. A more diversified
revenue mix,
better visibility of profits at ITV Studios and continued solid
cost control in
the broadcast business means that ITV is less susceptible to a
significant
downturn in TV advertising revenue.
- Emphasis on quality content
ITV knows how to make and commission quality entertainment for
the UK market.
They have reformed efforts in this area with clear results.
However, other
companies (e.g. Sky, Netflix, Amazon, etc) are raising the
English language
programming stakes even higher and Fitch does not believe this
will abate in the
years ahead. ITV must continue to invest in quality and stay
relevant to UK
audiences.
- Conservatively-managed balance sheet
Due to strong free cash-flow generation, ITV ended 2012 with a
reported net cash
position of GBP206m (GBP45m in 2011). Taking into account
operating leases and
GBP135m of restricted cash, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
net leverage
fell to 0.1x at the end of 2012 (versus 0.6x at the end of
2011). ITV's
management is taking a conservative approach to the company's
balance sheet.
Even though ITV is paying a special dividend to shareholders in
2013, it has so
far this year acquired the freehold of its corporate
headquarters for GBP56m and
paid down GBP138m of its GBP200m 2019 bilateral loan.
- Limited Acquisition Risk
ITV has made some small acquisitions to bolster its content
business. Fitch
believes other similar transactions are likely. Such
acquisitions could improve
ITV's operating profile. Because of ITV's currently strong
balance sheet, any
acquisition of up to GBP300m in value would fit comfortably
within the
'BBB-'/Stable rating. Any transactions larger in size would be
treated by Fitch
as event risk.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions
include:
- Expectations of FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 1.5x
would be
considered incompatible with a 'BBB-' rating level.
- Erosion of the core TV advertising business, either from a
sustained decline
in ITV's audience share, or adverse effects from industry
trends.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Sustained improvement in the profitability of ITV's core
advertising business
and continued profitable growth of the content business,
together with a
conservative approach to leverage could lead to positive rating
action. This is
not anticipated in the near-term.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
ITV's liquidity remains healthy. ITV had GBP690m of cash and
cash equivalents on
its balance sheet at the end of 2012, of which GBP135m is
considered by Fitch to
be restricted as use is limited by financial leases and unfunded
pension
commitments, or held overseas. ITV also has an undrawn working
capital facility
of GBP125m which expires in 2015, and an undrawn GBP250m
revolving credit
facility which expires in 2015. ITV's next significant debt
repayments are for
GBP15m in June 2014 and GBP78m in October 2015.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Brian O'Brien
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1127
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.