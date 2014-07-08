(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded UAE-based property group Jebel Ali Free Zone FZE's (JAFZ)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
upgraded JAFZ Sukuk (2019) Limited's senior secured rating to 'BB-'/'RR4' from
'B+'/'RR4'.
The upgrade reflects JAFZ's improved liquidity profile and leverage metrics, on
the back of stronger-than-expected operating performance and reduced leverage
metrics. This was supported by the disposal of EZW Gazeley LTD, by the
prepayment of debt, and by a reduction of the interest payable on its term loan.
Fitch believes that JAFZ's credit metrics will continue improving in the next
two years, supported by stable operating performance and the improved liquidity
position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Leverage Metrics
JAFZ's total adjusted debt/EBITDAR has improved to 3.8x at FYE13 from 6x at
FYE12, driven by stronger-than-expected operating performance and the Gazeley
disposal. Following successful renegotiation with its banks, aided by reduced
leverage, interest payable for JAFZ's term loan was reduced to 3% from 4.25%,
which led to reduced financing costs, also improving net interest cover (NIC).
Fitch forecasts continued improvement in JAFZs leverage metrics in the next two
years. However, significant deviations from Fitch base case caused by
worse-than-expected economic conditions, lower occupancy rates and rental
revenues could lead to a negative rating action.
Improved Operating Performance
JAFZ's revenue was AED1.53bn in 2013, up 7% yoy. EBITDA margin was well above
historical averages; 80.6% at FYE13 compared with 76.8% at FYE12.The improvement
was backed by improved economic sentiment in the Dubai market and increased
occupancy rates. JAFZ has historically maintained stable rental revenues and
EBITDA margins at around 75%, backed by a fairly stable business model. Fitch
expects profitability and revenue growth to normalise at historical averages as
the economy starts cooling down.
Gazeley Sale
On 11 June 2013, Brookfield Asset Management announced the acquisition of EZW
Gazeley LTD from Economic Zones World (EZW), part of Dubai World. Under the
provisions of JAFZ's AED4.4bn (USD1.2bn) Islamic facility, a guarantee was
provided by EZW and linked to the completion of a full or partial disposal of
Gazeley, which led to a mandatory prepayment of the Islamic facility but limited
to greater of USD300m or two thirds of net cash proceeds. Ninety per cent of the
prepayment was made in June 2013 while the remaining 10% was paid in September
2013.The sale has had a positive impact on JAFZ's capital structure, liquidity
and debt serviceability.
Increased Capex and Liquidity
JAFZ's liquidity profile improved significantly in the past years on the back of
higher profitability, proceeds from the Gazeley sale, reduced financing costs,
and restricted capex. Fitch expects modest increases in capex in the medium
term, as JAFZ builds additional warehouses and office spaces in anticipation of
strong demand. We forecast that the new investments will be financed by
internally generated funds and that JAFZ will maintain a liquidity score
(available liquidity/total short term uses) above 1.5x in the medium term.
Significant Contribution to Economy
JAFZ's activities are important to Dubai's economy - the companies based in the
free zone account for approximately 20% of GDP, and represent a key driver of
the development of trade and transport. However, all of JAFZ's operations are
based in Dubai, leading to high concentration risk.
Stable Performance
JAFZ's main source of revenues comes from recurring leasing and rental revenue
(FYE13: 85.3%). Rentals and revenues from the administration of real estate have
held up fairly well in the past three years, despite Dubai's challenging real
estate market conditions - and have outperformed our rating case. In 2013
rentals and occupancy rates continued increasing on the back of an improving
economic environment. Almost 80% of leasable land, 94% of warehouses, 92% of
offices and 87% of onsite residential accommodation were occupied as of 31
December 2013. It should be noted that other than land, which has on average a
remaining life of six years, most of the lease contracts are renewed annually.
Dependent on Dubai
JAFZ's business tends to be less volatile and sensitive to asset bubbles than
the broader Dubai office market. Its performance is correlated to the general
level of economic activity in Dubai, which is itself dependent on the health of
the regional and global economies as well as regional political stability. The
large and increasing supply of rental properties in the free zone sector is a
risk.
Usufruct Rights
As with most property investment companies that reduce leverage by selling
assets, JAFZ generates free cash flow to repay debt, as it does not own its real
estate assets, but was granted a usufruct right and concession by the Jebel Ali
Free Zone Authority, which matures in 2106. JAFZ's lack of an investment
portolio is constraint on the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, inidvidually or collectively, lead to
a positive rating action are:
-A liquidity score above 2x on a sustained basis, along with a NIC above 5x and
gross debt/EBITDA below 2x(FYE13: 3.9x)
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to
a negative rating action:
-A liquidity score below 1.5x on a sustained basis, a NIC below 3x, and gross
debt/EBITDA above 4x