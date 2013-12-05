(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV's Fund Quality Rating to 'Strong' from 'Qualifying'. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects the fund's longer, consistent track record, supported by a stable and disciplined investment and risk management processes. It also reflects the strengthening of the convertible bond team through the addition of dedicated staff members since the inception of the fund and the growth of the wider fixed income and multi-asset team which provides indirect support to the fund's investment process. Lastly the lead PMs now have increased tenure with Jupiter. The upgrade is underpinned by the fund's three-year track record (achieved in October 2013) demonstrating performance consistent with its investment objectives and style. The 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating reflects the fund's well-articulated investment process, the integrated research performed and proprietary analytics employed by the investment team. The portfolio managers are highly experienced and are supported by adequately staffed risk management and other support functions. FUND PROFILE Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV is a long-only convertible bond fund with EUR855m of assets as of end-October 2013. The fund was launched in October 2010. INVESTMENT PROCESS The investment approach consists of building a bottom-up long-only portfolio of global convertible bonds reflecting top-down sector and geographical views. The approach to equity selection is value-driven, while the credit selection process focuses on avoiding credit impairment and default-driven losses. RESOURCES Jupiter's convertible bond team consists of two portfolio managers (PMs), Miles Geldard (30 years' experience) and Lee Manzi (15 years' experience) supported by one dedicated quantitative analyst and five credit analysts. The PMs have considerable leeway in selection and sizing of positions in line with Jupiter's investment culture. A Portfolio Analytics team of six provides risk oversight. TRACK RECORD The fund has reliably delivered a consistent performance profile over its relatively short performance history to date. As a core convertible bond fund, it is typically not a top-quartile performer. However, it is managed with notably low volatility and a smooth delta evolution, demonstrating an even progression with adaptation to market conditions. Fitch typically bases its performance assessment on a minimum three-year period. In this case, the fund only achieved a three-year track record in October 2013. FUND MANAGER Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing GBP29.9bn at September 2013 (77% invested in equities) and employing 459 people. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a lower rating. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine the agency's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. 