PARIS/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded KBC
Bank's and KBC
Groep NV's (KBC Group) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
and senior debt
ratings to 'A' from 'A-', and Viability Ratings (VR) to 'a' from
'a-'. Fitch has
also upgraded KBC Verzekeringen's and KBC Group Re's Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings to 'A+' from 'A', and KBC Verzekeringen's
Long-Term IDR to 'A'
from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'A(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Rating (DCR)
to KBC Bank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
major banks in
Belgium and Luxembourg.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KBC Bank and KBC Group
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade reflects continued, gradual improvement in the
bank's Irish legacy
loan portfolio, which combined with improved profitability and
strengthened
capitalisation has made KBC Bank more resilient to unexpected
shocks.
KBC Bank's ratings are underpinned by its strong retail and
corporate franchise
in its two key markets, Belgium and the Czech Republic, limited
market risk,
strong and diversified earnings generation, solid capitalisation
and sound
funding and liquidity.
The stock of impaired loans is steadily decreasing, but will
most likely remain
high compared with peers in the medium term. The bank reported
an impaired to
gross loans ratio of 7.2% at end-2016 (end-2015: 8.6%), with
about half of
impaired loans in Ireland. Our base case is for a material part
of restructured
(and still classified as impaired) Irish loans to cure in the
next two years,
aided by a solid economic recovery, and for the high amount of
total unreserved
impaired loans to reduce to a more acceptable level.
KBC Bank's asset quality is supported by the dominance of its
stable and fairly
low-risk Belgian operations and stability in its Czech
operations. Exposure to
some other central and eastern European countries gives rise to
potential
earnings and asset quality volatility, but we believe its
control framework and
credit standards are robust in these countries.
Earnings generation has improved and compares well with
similarly rated peers.
The bank is building a track record of resilient and stable
profitability,
underpinned by management's focus on the bancassurance business
model in its
core markets and tight cost control. The bank has built up solid
capitalisation,
reporting fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 and leverage ratios
of 14.3% and
5.1%, respectively, at end-2016.
KBC has proposed a single point of entry approach at the level
of KBC Group, and
we expect a higher share of senior debt to be issued out of the
holding company
and streamed down to the bank to meet the upcoming minimum
requirement for
eligible liabilities and own funds.
KBC Group's ratings are equalised with those of KBC Bank,
reflecting the
dominance of the bank in the group (around 90% of group assets),
the regulatory
focus on the group as a consolidated entity, low double
leverage, the use of the
holding company for capital raising and high fungibility of
capital between the
holding company and the bank. Liquidity is managed at the bank
level.
Liquidity is strong. The bank has a solid retail funding base,
and nearly all
subsidiaries are self-funded. Customer deposits and retail bonds
are its largest
source of funding and fund its lending. The bank also has access
to the debt
capital markets directly and via KBC Group. Its wholesale
funding maturities are
reasonably well spread, and the bank's ample liquidity buffer
further mitigates
refinancing risk.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that KBC Bank becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
instead of or
ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank and
KBC Group are
notched down from the entities' VRs.
Hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank are rated four notches
lower than KBC
Bank's VR (two notches for non-performance and two notches for
relative loss
severity). Subordinated debt issued by KBC IFIMA N.V is rated
one notch lower
than KBC Bank's VR (for relative loss severity) as the notes are
guaranteed by
KBC Bank.
Subordinated debt issued by KBC Group is rated one notch lower
than KBC Group's
VR to reflect relative loss severity. The CRD IV-compliant
undated deeply
subordinated additional Tier 1 debt securities issued by KBC
Group are rated
five notches below KBC Group's VR. The notching reflects the
notes' higher
expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
(two notches) and
higher non-performance risk (three notches).
SUBSIDIARIES' SENIOR DEBT
The senior debt issued by KBC Bank's fully owned subsidiaries
KBC IFIMA S.A. and
KBC Bank Ireland plc is guaranteed by KBC Bank, and the
subsidiaries' debt
ratings are aligned with the bank's IDRs to reflect our view
that KBC Bank will
ensure these obligations are met.
DCR
We have assigned KBC Bank a DCR due to its significant
derivatives activity. The
DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR and senior debt
ratings because
under Belgian legislation derivative counterparties have no
preferential status
over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re
The upgrade follows the upgrade of KBC Group's IDR.
The ratings reflect KBC Verzekeringen's core strategic
importance in the
integrated bancassurance business model of the KBC Group. KBC
Verzekeringen
relies on its parent for its business position and strategic
direction and its
capital management is integrated within KBC Group.
KBC Verzekeringen's ratings are in line with the company's
standalone
creditworthiness. The ratings are underpinned by KBC
Verzekeringen's sound
profitability, leading bancassurer position in Belgium, strong
capital adequacy
and prudent asset allocation.
KBC Group reported consolidated net profit for insurance
activities of EUR314m
in FY16 (2015: EUR354m). Non-life underwriting profitability was
strong
(combined ratio: 93%) and life premium income was higher than in
2015. The
ratings also reflect KBC Verzekeringen's strong consolidated
regulatory Solvency
II ratio (end-2016: 203%).
KBC Group Re's core status within the KBC group reflects the
formal capital
support agreement with KBC Verzekeringen and the adoption of its
parent's brand
name.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KBC Bank and KBC Group
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on the Long-Term IDR reflects our expectation
that the tail
risk in the bank's Irish legacy loan portfolio will continue to
decrease, while
earnings generation and capitalisation will remain strong.
Setbacks to these
expectations could lead to a downgrade. A further upgrade of the
VR is unlikely
in the foreseeable future.
KBC Group's ratings are likely to move in tandem with those of
KBC Bank. Double
leverage beyond 120% (currently slightly above 100%) could
result in a downgrade
of the group's ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of KBC Bank or KBC Group's Support Ratings and upward
revision of the
entities' Support Rating Floors would be contingent on a
positive change in the
Belgian sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this
is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank, KBC
IFIMA N.V and
KBC Group are primarily sensitive to KBC Bank and KBC Group's
VRs. The ratings
of the hybrid securities are also sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assessment of
the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to
the risk captured
by KBC Bank and KBC Group's VRs. The ratings of notes issued by
KBC Group are
sensitive to a build-up of additional double leverage at the
holding company.
SUBSIDIARIES' SENIOR DEBT
The senior debt ratings of KBC IFIMA S.A. and KBC Bank Ireland
plc are sensitive
to the same factors that might drive a change in KBC Bank's
IDRs.
DCR
The DCR is sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in KBC Bank's
Long-Term IDR. They could be notched up from the Long-Term IDR
if the legal
framework changed to give preferential treatment over other
senior obligations
in a resolution scenario.
KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re
As a consequence of the strong links of KBC Verzekeringen and
the KBC Group, any
changes to the group's ratings are likely to result in similar
changes to KBC
Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re's ratings.
KBC Group Re relies on KBC Verzekeringen for its role as a
captive reinsurer,
business position, strategic direction and asset management
expertise. Any
changes to its parent's ratings are likely to have a
corresponding impact on KBC
Group Re's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
KBC Bank
- Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '5'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
- Derivative counterparty rating: assigned at 'A(dcr)'
- Senior debt upgraded/affirmed 'A'/'F1' from 'A-'/'F1'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
- Perpetual subordinated debt securities (BE0119284710) upgraded
to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
KBC IFIMA S.A.
- Senior debt upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'
- Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'
- Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
- Market linked securities upgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A-emr'
KBC Bank Ireland plc
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Group
- Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '5'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' '
- Senior debt upgraded/affirmed to 'A'/'F1' from 'A-'/'F1'
- Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
- Undated deeply subordinated securities (BE0002463389) upgraded
to 'BB+' from
'BB'
KBC Verzekeringen
- Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Insurer Financial Strength upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook
Stable
KBC Group Re
- Insurer Financial Strength upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst (KBC Bank, KBC IFIMA S.A, KBC Group, KBC Bank
Ireland plc)
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re)
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (KBC Bank, KBC IFIMA S.A, KBC Group, KBC Bank
Ireland plc)
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Secondary Analyst (KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re)
Louis Nonchez
Associate Director
+33 144 299 176
Committee Chairperson (KBC Bank, KBC IFIMA S.A, KBC Group, KBC
Bank Ireland plc)
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Committee Chairperson (KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re)
Willem Loots
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
