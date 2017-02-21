(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Kernel Holding
S.A.'s Long-Term Local-Currency and Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B+' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive.
Fitch has also
assigned the USD500m Eurobond due January 2022 a final rating of
'B+'. A full
list of rating actions is detailed below.
The upgrade follows the improvement in Kernel's liquidity
profile and hard
currency debt service cover after its refinancing of a
substantial portion of
its debt with the Eurobond proceeds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Local-Currency IDR Upgrade: Fitch upgraded Kernel's
Local-Currency IDR to 'B+'
due to enhanced financial flexibility after it refinanced its
debt with a
five-year USD500m Eurobond.
The rating was previously capped at 'B' by liquidity risks due
to a high
proportion of short-term debt and the company's dependence on
one-year
pre-export financing facilities to fund seasonal procurement of
sunflower seeds
and grain. Most of Kernel's debt is long term following the
recent refinancing,
leading to improvement in the liquidity ratio to above 1.5x.
Foreign-Currency IDR Above Country Ceiling: Fitch also upgraded
Kernel's
Foreign-Currency IDR to 'B+', two notches above Ukraine's
Country Ceiling of
'B-' due to the improvement in the company's hard-currency
external debt service
ratio upon successful refinancing. Fitch expects Kernel's
hard-currency external
debt service ratio to remain sustainably above 1.5x for between
18 months and
two years over the rating horizon.
Rating Sustainability Above Country Ceiling: Our projections are
premised on the
expectation that Kernel will maintain substantial offshore cash
balances and a
comfortable schedule of repayments for its foreign-currency debt
over the
financial years ending 30 June 2017-2020.
Maintaining the Foreign-Currency IDR on a par with the
Local-Currency IDR will
also be premised on Kernel obtaining long-term funding of at
least three-year
tenor for any investments (capex, M&A and higher working capital
to support its
suppliers) that could require raising further debt over this
period, if not
covered by internally generated cash flow, as the company does
not rule these
out.
Adequate Recovery for Unsecured Bondholders: The Eurobond is
rated in line with
Kernel's Foreign-Currency IDR of 'B+', reflecting outstanding
recovery prospects
given default constrained by Ukraine's country cap of 'RR4'. The
Eurobond will
be issued by the holding company Kernel Holding S.A. but rank
pari passu with
other unsecured debt raised primarily by operating companies,
due to suretyships
from operating companies, altogether accounting for more than
80% of the group's
FY16 EBITDA and assets.
Moderate Reliance on Domestic Environment: Kernel's
Local-Currency IDR is above
Ukraine's Local-Currency IDR of 'B-', reflecting the company's
limited reliance
on Ukraine's banking system and Fitch's assessment that the
company's moderate
dependence on the local operating environment is not prejudicial
to its
performance.
Kernel performed strongly over the last two years and maintained
healthy access
to external liquidity despite the economic and political turmoil
in Ukraine.
This is due to its substantial export-oriented operations (FY16:
96% of revenue)
and therefore limited exposure to recessionary pressures in its
domestic market.
Profits May Slide: We expect Kernel's Fitch-adjusted EBITDA in
FY17 to be
supported, as in FY16, by healthy yields in the farming segment
and enlarged
crushing capacity following the acquisition of Creative's
sunflower
seed-crushing plant. However, we believe a decrease in EBITDA to
USD250m-260m is
possible from FY18, due to higher crop-growing costs and more
conservative
crop-yield assumptions for the farming division.
Re-Leveraging Appetite: Kernel plans to increase net debt/EBITDA
to 1.5x-2.0x,
after reducing it to 1.0x in FY16 from 3.6x in FY14, through
bolt-on
acquisitions and investments in terminal capacity and land bank
in Ukraine to
enhance its position in the agribusiness value chain.
We therefore project readily marketable inventory (RMI)-adjusted
funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage to increase to 2.0x-2.5x in
FY17-FY19 (FY16:
1.3x) but remain conservative relative to peers and more in line
with the 'BBB'
median for commodity trading and processing companies. We also
believe
investment plans are largely scalable and management will not
jeopardise
Kernel's financial standing and access to liquidity if operating
cash flows are
weaker than expected.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Kernel has smaller business scale and diversification than
international
commodity traders and processors. This is balanced by the
company's conservative
credit metrics and leading market position in Ukraine's
agricultural exports.
The operating environment in Ukraine contributes to lower
ratings than Kernel's
international peers.
Kernel's ratings are above Ukraine's Country Ceiling of 'B-' due
to improvement
of the hard-currency debt service ratio after the refinancing
(as calculated in
accordance with Fitch's methodology "Rating Non-Financial
Corporates Above the
Country Ceiling").
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
- Potential medium-term funding needs related to capex,
acquisitions or
working-capital requirements covered by new debt of at least
three-year tenor
- Capex at USD100m-120m a year, including construction of new
terminal capacity
and expansion of land bank by 150,000 hectares
- USD60m-70m pre-crop financing of farmers in FY17 and
USD100m-120m in
FY18-FY20
- Stable dividends at USD20m a year
- M&A spending not exceeding USD400m in total over the period
with potential
benefits conservatively not factored into our projections
- USD70m-80m of annual cash interest paid
- Maintenance of substantial offshore cash balances
- EBITDA of USD255m-285m a year
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
An upgrade of the ratings to the 'BB' rating category is
unlikely in the next
three years. Nonetheless, factors that we consider relevant for
potential future
positive action include steady growth in the company's
operational scale (as
measured by FFO) and improvement of diversification by commodity
and sourcing
markets, maintaining conservative capital structure.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Liquidity score dropping below 1.5x over the next 24 months
due to operating
underperformance, aggressive financial policy or shift in debt
structure towards
short-term debt
- RMI-adjusted FFO adjusted leverage above 4.0x and RMI-adjusted
FFO fixed
charge cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis
- For Foreign-Currency IDR only: Hard-currency debt service
ratio sustainably
below 1.5x as calculated in accordance with Fitch's methodology
"Rating
Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling"
LIQUIDITY
Kernel's liquidity and debt maturity profile improved after its
Eurobond
placement, with the liquidity ratio increasing above 1.5x from
0.8x at
end-September 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Kernel Holding S.A.
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B-';
off Rating Watch
Positive, Stable Outlook
-- Long-Term Local Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; off
Rating Watch
Positive, Stable Outlook
-- National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AAA(ukr)' from
'AA+(ukr)', off Rating
Watch Positive, Stable Outlook
-- Senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'B+'/RR4
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2403
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milano
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Leases: Fitch has adjusted FYE16 debt by applying a multiple of
5.0x of yearly
operating lease expense related to long-term assets (USD35m for
FY16).
Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at FYE16 by deducting USD30m
to reflect
working-capital requirements throughout the year.
RMI: Fitch calculates Kernel's credit metrics by excluding the
debt and the
interest costs used to finance RMI for which the agency has
reasonable assurance
from management that they are protected against price risk. In
FY16 Fitch judged
USD129m of Kernel's inventory as readily marketable, based on
USD184m of
reported RMI. Therefore Fitch adjusted the group's debt down by
USD129m and
gross cash interest down by USD12m (the latter reclassified as
operating cost).
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
