(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Caja Laboral Popular, Cooperativa de Credito's (Laboral Kutxa) and Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (CRN) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks and Viability Ratings (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. The Short-term IDRs have been upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the two cooperative banks' Support Ratings (SR) at '3' and Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'BB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VRS Laboral Kutxa and CRN's IDRs are driven by their standalone creditworthiness, as reflected by their VRs. Fitch upgraded Spain's sovereign rating on 25 April 2014 (see 'Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable" on www.fitchratings.com). The banks mainly operate in regions of Spain that have weathered the country's deep economic, real estate and financial crisis better than others: the Basque Country for Laboral Kutxa and Navarra for CRN. These regions have lower unemployment rates (17% compared with a 26% national average) and GDP per capital ratios that are also above the national average. Risk appetite at the two banks is below the banking sector average, particularly at CRN, reflecting their prudent stance towards risks during the booming years of Spain's economy. CRN's asset quality indicators are among the best in Spain. It reported an impaired loans/total loans ratio of 5.2% at end-2013 (6.5% including foreclosed assets), reserved at 80%. This is better than the domestic system's impaired loans ratio of around 14%. Laboral Kutxa holds a portfolio of troubled exposures to the real estate development sector that undermine asset quality. However, its impaired loans/total loans figures are better than the sector average (9.5% at end-2013, rising to 11.3% if foreclosed assets are included). Loan loss reserve cover reached 60%. Fitch expects the asset quality at both banks to improve as the economy in their home regions and Spain generally continues to recover. The banks' VRs are also supported by their healthy capitalisation and leverage ratios. The Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted assets ratios of CRN and Laboral Kutxa reached 13.8% and 12.2%, respectively, at end-2013, while the leverage ratios were 8.3% and 6.4%. This, combined with robust loan loss reserve coverage, provides reasonable buffers against stressed losses. Laboral Kutxa and CRN are primarily funded by stable customer deposits, which have displayed steady growth over the past few years. The banks report net loan-to-deposit ratios of around 100%, which indicates a far lower reliance on market funding than other Spanish banks. Wholesale funding is limited and both banks have large liquidity buffers. Like other Spanish banks, CRN and Laboral Kutxa face the challenge of improving their weak core profitability. Fitch expects profitability to marginally improve in 2014, driven by lower deposit costs and either a stabilisation or progressive decline in loan impairment charges. This could relieve pressure on margins. Low margins are likely to continue due to low interest rates and muted business volumes. Both banks also need to offset reduced revenues from carry trade income generated through the ECB's LTRO programme, which will end in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRS The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that Laboral Kutxa's and CRN's overall financial and credit profile will remain stable. Should Spain's macroeconomic indicators improve, there is scope for limited upside rating potential for both entities. However, a sovereign upgrade would not automatically result in an upgrade of the banks' ratings. An upgrade of Laboral Kutxa's ratings would likely be contingent on further improvements in asset quality, particularly in managing down problematic real estate assets, and boosting profitability. An upgrade of CRN's ratings would be contingent on a sovereign upgrade accompanied by an improvement in core banking profitability. Any upside rating potential would only be possible if the banks' capitalisation and loss absorption buffers remained strong. While currently not expected by Fitch, potential drivers for a downgrade would include a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating and marked asset quality deterioration, which could put significant pressure on earnings and capital. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Laboral Kutxa's and CRN's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB' reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate likelihood of support for the banks from the authorities, if needed. This is because the banks' regional importance is considered strong. The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions around Spain's ability and propensity to provide timely support to the banks. Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). Fitch expects to downgrade Laboral Kutxa's and CRN's SR to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' either during 2014 or 1H15. Timing will be influenced by progress made on bank resolution legislation. The rating actions are as follows: Laboral Kutxa Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Senior unsecured short-term: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' CRN Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' 