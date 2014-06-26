(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Caja Laboral
Popular,
Cooperativa de Credito's (Laboral Kutxa) and Caja Rural de
Navarra, Sociedad
Cooperativa de Credito's (CRN) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks and Viability Ratings (VR) to
'bbb+' from 'bbb'.
The Short-term IDRs have been upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'. At the
same time, the
agency has affirmed the two cooperative banks' Support Ratings
(SR) at '3' and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'BB'. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VRS
Laboral Kutxa and CRN's IDRs are driven by their standalone
creditworthiness, as
reflected by their VRs. Fitch upgraded Spain's sovereign rating
on 25 April 2014
(see 'Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable" on
www.fitchratings.com).
The banks mainly operate in regions of Spain that have weathered
the country's
deep economic, real estate and financial crisis better than
others: the Basque
Country for Laboral Kutxa and Navarra for CRN. These regions
have lower
unemployment rates (17% compared with a 26% national average)
and GDP per
capital ratios that are also above the national average. Risk
appetite at the
two banks is below the banking sector average, particularly at
CRN, reflecting
their prudent stance towards risks during the booming years of
Spain's economy.
CRN's asset quality indicators are among the best in Spain. It
reported an
impaired loans/total loans ratio of 5.2% at end-2013 (6.5%
including foreclosed
assets), reserved at 80%. This is better than the domestic
system's impaired
loans ratio of around 14%. Laboral Kutxa holds a portfolio of
troubled exposures
to the real estate development sector that undermine asset
quality. However, its
impaired loans/total loans figures are better than the sector
average (9.5% at
end-2013, rising to 11.3% if foreclosed assets are included).
Loan loss reserve
cover reached 60%.
Fitch expects the asset quality at both banks to improve as the
economy in their
home regions and Spain generally continues to recover.
The banks' VRs are also supported by their healthy
capitalisation and leverage
ratios. The Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted assets ratios of
CRN and Laboral
Kutxa reached 13.8% and 12.2%, respectively, at end-2013, while
the leverage
ratios were 8.3% and 6.4%. This, combined with robust loan loss
reserve
coverage, provides reasonable buffers against stressed losses.
Laboral Kutxa and CRN are primarily funded by stable customer
deposits, which
have displayed steady growth over the past few years. The banks
report net
loan-to-deposit ratios of around 100%, which indicates a far
lower reliance on
market funding than other Spanish banks. Wholesale funding is
limited and both
banks have large liquidity buffers.
Like other Spanish banks, CRN and Laboral Kutxa face the
challenge of improving
their weak core profitability. Fitch expects profitability to
marginally improve
in 2014, driven by lower deposit costs and either a
stabilisation or progressive
decline in loan impairment charges. This could relieve pressure
on margins. Low
margins are likely to continue due to low interest rates and
muted business
volumes. Both banks also need to offset reduced revenues from
carry trade income
generated through the ECB's LTRO programme, which will end in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRS
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that Laboral
Kutxa's and CRN's
overall financial and credit profile will remain stable.
Should Spain's macroeconomic indicators improve, there is scope
for limited
upside rating potential for both entities. However, a sovereign
upgrade would
not automatically result in an upgrade of the banks' ratings. An
upgrade of
Laboral Kutxa's ratings would likely be contingent on further
improvements in
asset quality, particularly in managing down problematic real
estate assets, and
boosting profitability. An upgrade of CRN's ratings would be
contingent on a
sovereign upgrade accompanied by an improvement in core banking
profitability.
Any upside rating potential would only be possible if the banks'
capitalisation
and loss absorption buffers remained strong.
While currently not expected by Fitch, potential drivers for a
downgrade would
include a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating and marked asset
quality
deterioration, which could put significant pressure on earnings
and capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
Laboral Kutxa's and CRN's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB' reflect
Fitch's view that
there is a moderate likelihood of support for the banks from the
authorities, if
needed. This is because the banks' regional importance is
considered strong. The
SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions
around Spain's
ability and propensity to provide timely support to the banks.
Of these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the
Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM). Fitch expects
to downgrade Laboral Kutxa's and CRN's SR to '5' and revise its
SRF to 'No
Floor' either during 2014 or 1H15. Timing will be influenced by
progress made on
bank resolution legislation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Laboral Kutxa
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured short-term: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
CRN
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.