(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Land and
Agricultural Bank
of South Africa's (Land Bank) support-driven National Long-term
Rating to
'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Development
Bank of Southern
Africa (DBSA), Sanlam Capital Markets Limited (SCM) and Genbel
Securities
Limited's (Gensec) ratings. The rating actions follow a peer
review, which
included all of the Fitch-rated South African financial
institutions except for
the five major banks. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DBSA AND LAND BANK
Land Bank's upgrade is a result of Fitch's consideration that
there is an
increased likelihood of support from the South African
government after Land
Bank successfully dealt with a number of internal challenges
over the past few
years.
Land Bank's and DBSA's National Long-term ratings reflect the
high perceived
level of support the entities would receive as state-owned
development finance
institutions, incorporated by Acts of Parliament. They are
driven by the
sovereign's local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; BBB+).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DBSA AND LAND BANK
DBSA and Land Bank's National Ratings would be sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's perception of the South African authorities' willingness
to support
these entities if required. This could include public statements
of a change in
willingness to support these entities or potentially an increase
in explicit,
formalised support such as guarantees or callable capital
facilities.
DBSA and Land Bank's Support Ratings could be affected if there
was any
weakening in the sovereign's ability to support, which could be
reflected by a
downgrade of South Africa's local currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SCM AND GENSEC
The National and Support Ratings of SCM and its parent, Gensec,
are driven by a
high perceived level of support from Sanlam Limited (Sanlam;
AA-(zaf)) in line
with Fitch's assessment of these entities as strategically
important
subsidiaries of Sanlam. Fitch considers that Sanlam's ability to
provide this
support is in turn driven by its operating subsidiaries, for
example Sanlam Life
Insurance Limited (SLI, AA(zaf)). SCM's guaranteed obligations
cover most of
SCM's trading creditors and benefit from a direct guarantee from
Sanlam. The
guaranteed obligations are equalised with Sanlam's National
Ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SCM AND GENSEC
The National Ratings of SCM and Gensec would be sensitive to any
change in
Sanlam's and/or SLI's ratings. Their Support Ratings of '2'
could be sensitive
to a change in Sanlam's and/or SLI's ability or willingness to
support the
entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT OF BANK OF CHINA's DMTN
PROGRAMME
Bank of China Limited (BoC) - Johannesburg Branch's DMTN
Programme's National
Ratings are driven by Bank of China's Long-term foreign currency
rating
(A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT OF BANK OF CHINA's DMTN
PROGRAMME
BoC Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme's National Ratings are
derived from
Bank of China's 'A' IDR. BOC's IDR reflects Fitch's perceived
level of support
from the Chinese authorities if required. The bank's IDR is
sensitive to changes
in the perceived ability or willingness of the Chinese
government to provide
support to the bank. Any change in BOC's rating would also
result in a change in
the programme's ratings.
China's sovereign support to its major commercial banks could be
sensitive to
deterioration in the sovereign balance sheet. Other negative
drivers may include
significant weakening in economic growth or continued rapid
growth of financial
sector assets relative to GDP.
The rating actions are as follows:
Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Development Bank of Southern Africa
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Sanlam Capital Markets Limited
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Guaranteed obligations: National Long-term rating affirmed at
'AA-(zaf)';
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Genbel Securities Limited
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Bank of China Limited - Johannesburg Branch
Senior unsecured DMTN programme:
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf) '
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Land Bank, SCM, Gensec, BOC Johannesburg
Branch)
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (DBSA)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806
Dubai Media City
P.O. Box 502030, Dubai
Secondary Analyst (DBSA)
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Secondary Analyst (Land Bank, SCM, Gensec)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Secondary Analyst (BOC - Johannesburg Branch)
Chunling Wen
Associate Director
+86 10 8567 9898
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
