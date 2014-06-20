(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Latvia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Latvia's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been upgraded to 'A-'from 'BBB+'
The Country
Ceiling has been raised to 'AAA' from 'AA+' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Latvia's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
Medium
Latvia's public finances are stronger than the 'A' median.
Positive efforts in
fiscal consolidation over recent years have brought Latvia's
fiscal deficit
(1.0% of GDP in 2013) down to one of the lowest in the eurozone.
We expect
Latvia's fiscal deficit to remain low, averaging 0.9% of GDP in
2014-2016.
Positive debt dynamics support Latvia's rating. The general
government
debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to remain on a downward trend
over the medium
term. We expect public debt-to-GDP to fall to 33.5% by 2015 from
38.1% in 2013.
Latvia's public debt is lower than the 'A' median ratio of 51.7%
of GDP.
Latvia's growth prospects are positive notwithstanding
heightened geopolitical
risk which has had little spill-over effects to date. We expect
Latvia to
operate close to potential. For 2014 and 2015, we forecast real
GDP growth of
3.6%, and 3.8%, respectively. Real GDP will be largely driven by
domestic
demand, supported by resilient private consumption growth and
recovery in
investment activity.
Latvia's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The banking sector is stable. Tier 1 capital at 17.3% stands
well above
regulatory requirements. The average domestic loan-to-deposit
ratio at 147%,
although high, is declining. There is a large share of
non-resident deposits
(NRDs) in Latvia's banking system, which is a source of
potential capital flow
volatility. However, despite recent geopolitical risks, NRDs
have been stable.
Direct exposure to Russia is relatively small (10% of NRDs), but
the risk of
indirect contagion to Russia may potentially be high given the
close financial
ties between EU economies with Russia.
Latvia's external debt is a rating weakness. Against the median
net creditor
position of 'A' rated peers (17.4% of GDP), Latvia is a net
external debtor of
35.4% of GDP. However, this ratio is declining and largely
reflects debt to
parent banks.
Longer term growth challenges remain for Latvia to gain faster
income
convergence towards the EU average level. These are unlikely to
be addressed
until after domestic parliamentary elections (October 2014) and
Latvia's EU
presidency term (2015).
Latvia's ratings are underpinned by the country's on-going
commitment towards
stronger economic policy and credibility. Eurozone membership
enhances the
sovereign's creditworthiness with the reduction of foreign
exchange rate risks,
greater fiscal financing flexibility via the euro's reserve
currency status, and
allows Latvian banks access to European Central Bank liquidity
facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.The main factors that
individually, or
collectively, could trigger a positive rating action include:
- A longer track record of strong and stable growth, fostering
income
convergence towards the 'A' rating median, without the
re-emergence of
macroeconomic imbalances.
- A further material reduction in external and public
indebtedness.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a negative
rating action include:
- A severe negative shock that undermines the stability of the
Latvian banking
sector, economic growth and fiscal stability.
-Underperformance of economic growth and/or material fiscal
slippage, which
would result in a deterioration of Latvia's public debt
dynamics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Latvian subsidiary
banks would come first and foremost from their foreign parent
banks.
Fitch's fiscal projections are based on the assumption that
medium-term budget
deficit outcomes are broadly in line with Ministry of Finance
targets.
The gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial
integration at the
eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Fitch assumes that there will be no material escalation in
developments between
Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a significant external
shock to Latvia's
economy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
