(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Lazard
Group LLC's
(Lazard) long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Fitch has also revised Lazard's Rating Outlook to Stable from
Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrades reflect continued reduction of Lazard's financial
leverage,
strengthening of interest coverage and improvement in operating
performance. The
ratings continue to reflect Lazard's relatively low-risk balance
sheet and
significant franchise as a global independent financial advisor.
Rating
constraints, however, include a relatively narrow product
offering, the
cyclicality of its business model and high compensation expenses
relative to
other financial institutions.
Lazard's pre-tax operating income improved in 2013,
predominantly driven by the
asset management business and to a lesser extent financial
advisory. Financial
advisory revenues declined 7% during 2013 despite a pick-up in
mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) and strategic advisory business in the second
half of the
year. Lazard has advised on a number of large transactions,
including Microsoft
and IntercontinentalExchange.
Restructuring revenues continued to decline in 2013 due to a
lower level of
defaults and a strong fourth quarter-2012 (4Q'12) and are likely
to be reaching
cyclical lows in the near-term. Fitch continues to view Lazard's
independence as
an important competitive advantage in its advisory business,
compared to peers
with significant capital markets and trading operations.
During 2013, asset management contributed over half of Lazard's
operating
revenues for the first time. This business continues to serve as
an important
source of revenue diversity, in Fitch's view. Assets under
management (AUM) grew
by 12% in 2013 driven by market appreciation. Lazard had modest
net outflows of
$1.9 billion in 2013 compared with net inflows of $2.7 billion
in 2012. Fitch
expects to see a modest AUM expansion in 2014 as a result of net
inflows.
However, a material pull back in emerging markets could
challenge AUM growth.
Lazard's emerging market and international funds remain its top
focus as they
have outperformed their respective benchmarks. Average
management fees were 53
basis points in 2013, virtually unchanged from the prior year.
Lazard's AUM is concentrated in global equities, with an
emphasis on emerging
markets. Fitch believes this potentially exposes Lazard to
increased outflows in
a risk-off environment. This is because investors may decide to
reduce their
allocations to emerging market equities more rapidly than other
sectors.
Furthermore, the correlation between the performance of
financial advisory and
asset management businesses tends to increase during market
stresses, which
occurred after the 2008 financial crisis.
Leverage and interest coverage improved modestly during 2013, a
trend Fitch
expects to continue if market conditions remain favorable. In
4Q'13, Lazard
issued $500 million 4.25% senior notes due 2020. The proceeds
were used, along
with cash on hand, to refinance its $528.5 million 7.125% senior
notes due 2015.
As a result of the moderately reduced debt load and increased
EBITDA generation,
debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by Fitch, declined to
1.35x at year-end
2013 (YE'13) from 1.52x at YE'12. Interest coverage improved to
9x from 7.8x at
YE'12, driven the aforementioned EBITDA generation as well as
reduced interest
expense. The prepayment premium on the 2015 notes was manageable
within the
context of Lazard's cash balances at YE'13.
The amount of capital returned to the firm's shareholders
decreased in 2013
after reaching a high in 2012. Dividends and share repurchases
were $416 million
in 2013, down 23% from the prior year. Given the low capital
requirements of the
business and Lazard's clearly articulated strategy of returning
'excess' capital
to shareholders, Fitch incorporated the reduction in equity
capital into the
ratings. Fitch will continue to assess the capital management
strategy in the
context of future rating momentum.
Lazard continues to remain focused on controlling compensation
expenses while
attracting and retaining talented professionals. The firm's
awarded compensation
ratio (as calculated by Lazard) declined to 58.2% in 2013 from
59.3% in 2012.
The cost saving initiatives announced in October 2012 should
further reduce the
compensation ratio to the targeted range of mid- to high-50%.
Lazard recorded most of the one-time cash charges associated
with staff
reductions in 4Q'12, with the remainder recorded in first
half-2013. Although
these one-time charges had an immediate impact on profitability,
Fitch views the
longer-term reduction in the expense base as positive. Lazard's
reported
compensation expenses continue to be affected by the
amortization of prior
years' deferred incentive compensation, but to a lesser extent
than in 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views further rating upside as limited for the foreseeable
future due to
Lazard's relatively narrow product offering, the cyclicality of
the its
businesses and high compensation expenses relative to other
financial
institutions. Longer-term positive drivers could include
further development of
the asset management business with a more diversified product
offering and
investor base
Lazard's rating and/or Rating outlook could be pressured by
significant declines
in financial performance and/or weaker market conditions.
Significant
deterioration in the currently strong cash versus long-term debt
levels could
also adversely impact Lazard's ratings. A change in strategy
that includes more
balance sheet intensive businesses, although not expected, could
also negatively
impact the ratings. Current ratings incorporate the cyclical
nature of Lazard's
businesses and reflect an expectation that EBITDA will vary with
broad business
and market cycles. Sizeable acquisitions that result in higher
leverage or
reduced interest coverage ratios could also trigger a downgrade.
Lazard is a well-established global investment bank that
operates two main
businesses: financial advisory and asset management. Financial
advisory remains
the cornerstone of the franchise and includes both M&A and
restructuring. Asset
management has established a good foothold, and average assets
under management
levels have trended higher over the past couple of years.
Lazard's competitive
advantages are its highly experienced professionals, global
reach and
independent status.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Lazard Group LLC
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Rating Outlook to Stable
from Positive;
--Senior debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014);
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 12,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
