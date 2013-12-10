(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded its
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on Levi Strauss & Co. (Levi) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. In
addition, Fitch
has affirmed its rating on Levi's secured bank credit facility
at 'BB+' and
senior unsecured notes at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Levi had $1.6
billion of debt outstanding as of Aug. 25, 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
Improved Credit Profile: The upgrade reflects strong,
margin-driven growth in
EBITDA to $616 million in the 12 months ended Aug. 25, 2013 from
a level below
$500 million over the past four years, together with meaningful
debt reduction
over 2012-2013, leading to marked improvement in the company's
credit profile.
The upgrade further reflects the expectation for additional debt
repayment over
the next several years that will drive further improvement in
adjusted leverage.
The rating continues to reflect Levi's well-known brands, strong
market shares,
and wide geographic diversity, as well as the challenging
consumer environment
and weak sales trends in international markets.
EBIT Margin Improvement: Levi's EBIT margin improved strongly to
10.6% in the 12
months ended Aug. 25, 2013 from 7.4% in fiscal 2012, driven by
an expansion of
the gross margin due primarily to the effect of lower cotton
prices in the first
half of the year, as well as strong cost containment. This
represents a change
in trend from five years of margin contraction (2007-2011)
caused by the global
recession, Levi's investments in its products, advertising, and
retail stores,
and higher cotton costs. Fitch believes that EBIT margins could
be constrained
over the near term by the promotional selling environment, as
well as higher
advertising expense and incentive compensation, but that they
will broadly
stabilize at or near current levels longer-term.
Mixed Top Line: Levi's revenues grew 2.3% on a constant currency
basis in the
nine months ended Aug. 25 2013, following a 0.4% constant
currency decline in
fiscal 2012 (ended November). This reflects sales declines in
the Asia Pacific
region (16% of 2012 revenues) and weak sales growth in Europe
(24% of revenues),
partly offsetting low- to mid-single-digit growth in the
Americas (60% of
revenues). Fitch projects consolidated sales growth will track
at a low
single-digit pace over the next 12-24 months, and will continue
to be moderately
constrained by the economic slowdown in Europe and Asia.
FCF to Debt Reduction: Leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) improved
to 3.8x at
August 2013 from 5.0x at fiscal year-end 2012, as EBITDA
recovered strongly and
as Levi repaid $180 million of debt from free cash flow (FCF).
Fitch expects
management to continue to strengthen the balance sheet by using
FCF, which Fitch
estimates at around $200 million per year, to repay debt. There
is only $48
million of long-term debt maturing in the next four years,
though the $401
million of Euro senior notes due in May 2018 become callable in
2014, and the
$525 million of senior notes due in May 2020 become callable in
2015, giving the
company the flexibility to further reduce debt levels. Leverage
could therefore
improve toward the mid-3x range over the next two years assuming
steady to
gradually improving EBITDA and management's continued commitment
to debt
reduction.
Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity is supported by FCF as well as
cash of $382
million and revolver availability of $522 million as of Aug. 25,
2013. There
were no borrowings against the facility at quarter-end.
Secured Bank Facility: The 'BB+' rating of the $850 million
secured revolving
credit facility reflects its superior position in the capital
structure, secured
by North American inventories and receivables, and the U.S. Levi
trademark. The
facility also benefits from upstream guarantees from the
domestic operating
companies.
Rating Sensitivities
A positive rating action would be considered as there is
evidence that Levi's
margins are in a sustained recovery. Fitch would also expect to
see FCF remain
in positive territory, permitting ongoing reduction in debt
levels and
improvement in adjusted financial leverage to the mid-3x range.
A negative rating action would be considered if recent margin
improvement proves
to be short-lived, and sales trends remain soft, causing
adjusted financial
leverage to move back above the mid-4x range.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Levi Strauss & Co.
--IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--$850 million secured revolving credit facility affirmed at
'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
