(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Localiza Rent a
Car S.A. 's (Localiza) ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from
'BBB-';
--Local currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
--Long-term National Scale Rating to 'AAA(bra)' from 'AA+(bra)';
--Unsecured fifth and sixth debenture issuance to 'AAA(bra)'
from 'AA+(bra)'.
Fitch has simultaneously assigned an 'AAA(bra)' rating to
Localiza's unsecured
seventh debenture issuance due in 2021 in the amount of BRL500
million. The
proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance debt and to
support working
capital requirements.
The Outlook for Localiza's corporate ratings has been revised to
Stable from
Positive.
The upgrade reflects Localiza's proven ability to adjust its
business model to
consistently allow financial flexibility to withstand changes in
the economic
cycle while preserving its healthy capital structure and credit
metrics. Fitch's
expects that Localiza's performance will weather the current
environment of
slower economic growth without damaging its consistent
performance and credit
metrics.
Localiza's 'BBB' rating reflects its distinguished and dominant
business
position within the car and fleet rental industry in Brazil, its
strong
operational efficiency, as well as its track record of a
conservative capital
structure combined with robust liquidity levels. Localiza's
sizable pool of
unencumbered fleet is also considered a source of liquidity. As
of Sept. 30
2013, the company reported a fleet market value of approximately
BRL2.7 billion,
which corresponded to a net debt coverage of 2.2x.
Competitive Advantages Support Strong Business Profile
Localiza has a very strong competitive position with a market
presence that is
nearly four times larger than its closest competitor. The
company's leadership
gives it a strong negotiating power with the automobile
manufacturers and enable
it to efficiently dilute fixed costs. Localiza's prominent used
car sales
distribution channel further supports its competitive advantages
and enhances
financial flexibility. The company has a low cost of financing
and strong access
to the local debt markets, which further improves its
competitiveness.
Well-Positioned to Face Industry Risks
Competition is likely to increase, while inflation costs have
already pressured
Localiza's operating profitability. The company has the
challenge to seek
alternatives in order to partially offset some loss in operating
margin as a
result of its conservative strategy of maintaining market share
by not passing
along inflation to rental rates. Going forward, Localiza's solid
business
expertise and conservative approach to pricing strategy will be
fundamental to
avoiding deterioration in its profitability, as Fitch expects
some deceleration
in the used car market during 2014. Localiza's performance is
partly connected
to its pricing strategy for selling used vehicles.
Cash Flow Expansion and Financial Flexibility Persist
Localiza continued to improve its operating cash flow generation
during 2013,
although at lower growth rates. Lower GDP growth and stronger
competition have
somewhat limited further business expansion. As of (LTM) Sept.
30, 2013, net
revenues grew 5% from 2012, reaching BRL3.4 billion, while
operating fleet
growth was 7%. In the same period, EBITDAR and funds from
operations (FFO)
increased to BRL1 billion and BRL724 billion, respectively,
compared with BRL979
million and BRL687 million. During 2011, these figures were
BRL903 million and
BRL537 million, respectively. The greater labor costs and store
rentals have
been pressuring Localiza's operating margins, limiting scale
gains. Over the LTM
ended Sept. 30 2013, EBITDAR margin remained relatively stable
at 30.6%, which
is still quite consistent with its historical range between 29%
and 31%.
Nevertheless, going forward Fitch foresees some decline in
operating margins,
with the EBITDAR margins ranging from 26%-29%.
The car and fleet rental industry demands significant
investments in fleet
renewal to support the business growth. The company has
successfully developed
an asset sales strategy that allows it to sell around 70,000
used vehicles per
year. This has enabled Localiza to sell vehicles consistently,
including during
the negative cycles of the industry and difficult economic
environments, as
evidenced during the first half of 2009. The proceeds from car
sales have
largely funded fleet renewal, given the significant discounts
obtained from auto
manufacturers for new vehicles. The potential market value of
its relatively
modern vehicle fleet is about 2.2x the value of its net debt.
Localiza could
monetize these assets in the event of a cash flow crisis, since
they are not
linked to guarantees. During LTM Sept. 30, 2013, capex for fleet
renewal totaled
BRL1.7 billion, and capex for growth reached BRL222 million. To
offset these
disbursements, proceeds from used car sales totaled BRL1.6
billion.
Strong Liquidity Profile
Localiza has consistently maintained a strong liquidity
position. On Sept. 30,
2013, the company had total debt of BRL2 billion and cash and
marketable
securities of BRL791 million. On a pro forma basis considering
the recent
debentures issuance (BRL500 million), Localiza's cash balance
supports debt
schedule amortization up to 2016. The company's management has
adopted a
conservative and proactive financial strategy to limit the risks
associated with
its exposure to the cyclical and capital intensive nature of its
business.
Localiza's sizable pool of unencumbered fleet is also considered
a source of
liquidity. As of Sept. 30 2013, the company reported a fleet
market value of
approximately BRL2.7 billion.
Strong Credit Metrics
The company has a track record of strong credit protection
measures for the
industry. From 2009 through the LTM ended Sepyt 30, 2013,
Localiza's FFO
Adjusted Leverage averaged 2.8x, while the average for its total
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR ratio was 2.8x and its net adjusted debt/EBITDAR
ratio was 2.1x.
The company's debt consists primarily of debenture issuances
(67%) banking
credit lines (31%). Fitch expects Localiza to keep a net
adjusted debt/EBITDAR
ratio below 2.5x in the long term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings could be downgraded due to a combination of higher
leverage, lower
liquidity, and/or a significant deterioration in the used car
market in Brazil.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Director
+55-21-4503-2629
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20
Centro - Rio de Janeiro - RJ
CEP: 20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Renato Donatti
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2215
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
