(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spanish
insurer Mapfre SA's
(Mapfre) core operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Ratings
at 'A-' and upgraded Mapfre's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
The IDR upgrade of Mapfre, the holding company of the group,
follows the upgrade
of Mapfre's unconstrained IFS assessment to 'A+' from 'A'. The
holding company's
IDR is notched down twice from the unconstrained IFS assessment
of 'A+'. Fitch
continues to apply a sovereign constraint of 'A-', meaning that
Mapfre's IFS
ratings are capped at 'A-'.
Fitch has also assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to Mapfre's EUR600
million
subordinated bond issued in March 2017. The notes are rated
three notches below
Mapfre's IDR of 'A-' to reflect their subordination (two
notches) and moderate
risk of non-performance (one notch), in line with Fitch's
notching criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Mapfre's unconstrained IFS to 'A+' from 'A'
reflects the group's
strong and resilient earnings and solid capital position.
However, Mapfre's
exposure to sovereign debt is reflected in the sovereign
constraint of 'A-'
being applied to Mapfre's ratings, one notch higher than the
sovereign rating of
Spain (BBB+/Stable) due to international diversification of
Mapfre's earnings.
Mapfre is substantially exposed to the Spanish economy as around
60% of its
operating profits originate from Spain.
Mapfre has consistently demonstrated resilient operating
performance despite the
downturn in Spain during the financial crisis and the most
recent recession in
Brazil. The group reported a combined ratio of 97.4% in 2016
(2015: 98.6%). The
improvement in the combined ratio reflects improved underwriting
discipline and
cost-saving initiatives in Mapfre's core markets. Mapfre's
five-year average
combined ratio is 96.7% and its target combined ratio is
unchanged at 96% or
less. Fitch expects the group to maintain robust underwriting
performance.
Fitch assesses Mapfre as being strongly capitalised, based on a
'Strong' score
from Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM). Shareholders' funds
increased 6% to
EUR9.1 billion at end-2016, supported by strong retained
earnings and
appreciation of main currencies. The group's Solvency II ratio
was also strong
at 210% at end-2016 (2015: 198%). Mapfre's financial leverage
ratio of 15% is
low compared with peers and is a positive rating factor.
Mapfre's ratings are heavily influenced by the group's exposure
to Spanish
sovereign debt (EUR17 billion at end-2016, 1.5x shareholders'
funds). This
holding represents a large concentration risk and a potential
source of
volatility for capital adequacy. However, based on the results
of scenario
tests, Fitch believes that Mapfre's capital position is
resilient against
potential stress from the substantial exposure to Spanish
sovereign debt.
The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to
distribution in
Spain and Latin America, particularly Brazil. Mapfre is a leader
in the non-life
insurance segment in Spain with a 14.6% market share and has
strong positions in
Spanish life insurance with a 6.3% market share and Latin
American non-life
market with a share of 8.2% in 2015. This makes it the 10th
largest European and
the third-largest Latin American insurance group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if exposure to the core
insurance markets
or sovereign debt results in losses with a material impact on
the group's
capitalisation. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the
Spanish
sovereign is downgraded.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of
Spain's sovereign
rating, providing that Mapfre maintains strong earnings and
capitalisation.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Mapfre SA
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
EUR1,000 million senior debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
EUR700 million 5.921% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in
2017 upgraded
to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
EUR600 million 4.375% subordinated debt due 2047 assigned a
long-term rating of
'BBB-'
The IFS Ratings for the following entities have been affirmed at
'A-'/Stable:
Mapfre Espana Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.
Mapfre Global Risks S.A.
Mapfre Vida S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros
Mapfre Re Compania de Reaseguros S.A.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001