(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Marfrig Global Food S.A.'s (Marfrig) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Senior Unsecured Notes to 'B+' from 'B'. Fitch has also upgraded the foreign currency (FC) IDR of Marfrig Overseas Ltd. This IDR has subsequently been withdrawn by Fitch because Marfrig Overseas is a special purpose company and the ratings of this entity are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. In addition to these rating actions, Fitch has upgraded Marfrig's National Scale rating to 'BBB+(bra)' from 'BBB(bra)'. The corporate Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of Marfrig's ratings follows at the end of this release. The upgrade reflects Marfrig's lower leverage and adequate liquidity position. The upgrade incorporates Fitch's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in the next two years thanks to increased EBITDA, lower interest expenses and better working capital management. Fitch expects Marfrig to report strong performance in 2014 thanks to positive fundamental of the beef industry, robust international demand, and lower grain costs. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Improving Credit Metrics: Fitch expects Marfrig Global Foods S.A.'s (Marfrig) net debt/EBITDA ratio to fall toward 4x by 2015 from 5.2x at year-end 2013. The improved metrics are partially related to the divestment of the Seara Brasil and Zenda leather businesses to JBS S.A. for BRL5.8 billion in 2013. Future debt reduction should be achieved by better asset and logistics management, a reduction in capex, lower working capital requirements and decreased interest expense. Simplified Business Profile: Positive industry fundamentals, which include relatively low grain prices, and a focus on operational improvements should spur organic cash flow growth. Marfrig is implementing a strategy called 'Focus to Win,' which aims to improve profitability and revenues with the focus of its commercial strategy on the rapid development of the food service and retail channels. Marfrig has simplified its organizational structure and decreased execution risk with the divestment of Seara Brazil. No Major Acquisitions Anticipated: Fitch does not foresee any major acquisitions for Marfrig in the next 18 months, as the company's management is focused on deleveraging its balance sheet, improving cash flow generation and reducing interest expenses through liabilities management. Key initiatives will be the optimization of plants and distribution by Marfrig Beef, the geographic expansion of Keystone and the growth of Moy Park through multiprotein retail sales in markets across the U.K. and continental Europe. Strong Diversification: Marfrig's ratings incorporate its broad product and geographic diversification which helps to reduce risks related to disease, trade restrictions and currency fluctuation. The company is structured into three business units: Marfrig Beef (46% of revenues), the world's third largest beef producer; Moy Park (26%), one of the largest poultry-based processed product suppliers in the UK; and Keystone Foods (28%), which processes food for major restaurant chains (notably McDonald's). RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action could be precipitated by Marfrig's inability to generate positive FCF over the next 24 months and to maintain net leverage above 4.5x on a sustainable basis. An upgrade could result from the company building a track record of generating positive FCF, demonstrating the resilience of its group's operating margin as a result of its business diversification, while a consistent net leverage ratio near or below 3.5x also would be viewed positively. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Marfrig: --Foreign & local currency IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; --National scale rating upgraded at 'BBB+ (bra)' from 'BBB (bra)'. Marfrig Holdings Europe B.V.: --Foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; --Notes due 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 upgraded to 'B+/RR4' from 'B/RR4'. Marfrig Overseas Ltd: --Foreign currency IDR Upgraded to 'B+' from 'B' and Withdrawn; --Notes due 2016, 2020 upgraded to 'B+/RR4' from 'B/RR4'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 