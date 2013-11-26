(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company's (Meiji Yasuda Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+' from 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade is based on Meiji Yasuda Life's improved capital adequacy and profitability backed by a turnaround in the sales of its medical and healthcare products (known as third-sector products in Japan). The rating also reflects Meiji Yasuda Life's well-established brand, adequate capitalisation and satisfactory asset and liability management (ALM).

Meiji Yasuda Life strengthened its capitalisation by raising foundation funds (called kikin) and accumulation reserves, while maintaining low leverage (8.3% at end March 2013). Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 930.3% in the financial year ended March 2013 (FYE13), the highest among Japan's four major life insurers. The SMR a year earlier was 749.6%.

Although Meiji Yasuda Life has been working to reduce its exposure to domestic equities (9.4% of total investment at end-FYE13), the volatility in capitalisation stemming from these investments remains its main credit weakness. The value of new business margins improved to 5.76% in FYE13 from 4.37% in FYE12, mainly driven by the strong growth in sales of the higher-margin medical and healthcare products (annualised new business premium rose 10.6% yoy) and the slowdown in sales of single-premium whole life policies via bank channels as a result of sales controls. Its core profit margin improved to 10.8% in FYE13 from 7.2% in FYE12, supported by substantial mortality and morbidity gains plus improved investment gains.

With its effort to narrow the duration mismatch between its assets and liabilities, Meiji Yasuda Life's European embedded value is less sensitive to interest rate movements compared with its peers, which is positive to the rating. However, the sizable amount of single-premium products sold through bank channels in FYE12 (Fitch estimates about 4% of the total value of individual policies in force at March 2013) could cause investment loss if interest rates rise sharply and the surrender rate rises more than expected.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because of the constraint from the sovereign rating. Meiji Yasuda Life's IFS rating is at the same level as Japan's Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A+', which is on Negative Outlook. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant decline in the capital buffer as a result of a stock market decline, volatility in interest rates or a decline in profitability due to a change in product mix. The rating could also be downgraded if the SMR declines below 700%, capitalisation on Fitch's internal assessment declines, or core profit margins deteriorate to below 10% for a prolonged period.