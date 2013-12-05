(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Economica Montepio Geral's (Montepio) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Support Rating (SR) at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB'. Fitch has upgraded Montepio's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'b'. Its Long-term IDR Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF Montepio's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at its SRF. The affirmation of these ratings indicates Fitch's view that there continues to be a moderate likelihood of state support for Montepio, if needed. Capital backstop funds of EUR6.4bn are still available under the IMF/EU support programme. Montepio holds a 6.6% deposit market share, making it an important second tier bank in Fitch's view. Montepio has not required state aid but, in general terms, Portugal has been supportive of its banks. The Negative Outlook on Montepio's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the sovereign, given the strong links between bank and sovereign ratings in Portugal. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT SR AND SRF Montepio's Long-term IDR and SRF are sensitive to any change in the assumptions underpinning Fitch's current judgement about Portugal's ability (as measured by its rating) to support banks. These ratings may also be affected by changes in the agency's assumptions around the sovereign propensity of support. Potential future sovereign support for creditors of banks across jurisdictions is weakening given legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics. This is highlighted in "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Path", both dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The upgrade of the VR reflects a strengthening of capital at Montepio. Its sole shareholder, the Associacao Mutualista Montepio Geral (MGAM), injected EUR205m in 2H13. A further EUR200m is currently being raised in the form of non-voting participation units. Fitch's assumption underpinning the VR upgrade is that this will be successfully completed by end-2013. Capital increases strengthen Montepio's ability to absorb losses that may stem from weak asset quality. Successful completion of the capital-raising exercise would have led to pro-forma Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio of 13.1% for Montepio at end-June 2013, considerably stronger than the reported 10.1%. The rating action also reflects Fitch's views that Montepio's operating performance should improve in 2014. Although a return to sustained profitability is still far from evident, retail funding costs are likely to decline and margins may improve slightly given the bank's shift away from low-yielding retail mortgage loans and towards SME lending. A more favourable operating environment should also help support asset quality as Portugal's economy is expected by Fitch to come out of recession in 2014. Montepio's VR also reflects the stability of the bank's deposit base and limited forthcoming wholesale funding maturities. Unencumbered ECB assets represented 12% of 1H13 assets. Montepio's VR reflects the bank's high exposure to the real estate, through loans and foreclosed assets. The bank is vulnerable to a prolonged weak economy and further downturn in the housing sector. This is not Fitch's base case scenario. Montepio's credit-at-risk ratio was a weak 12.1% of total loans at end-1H13, negatively impacted by exposures to the construction and real estate sectors, which accounted for 18% of loans. Performance of these loans has been significantly affected by the recessionary environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Upward rating potential, while limited, would arise from a sustained improvement of Montepio's core profitability, supporting a greater loss absorption capacity. This, together with an improvement in asset quality trends, would allow the bank to protect capital levels. Declining reliance on ECB funding would also be supportive of the VR. Downward pressure on Montepio's VR would arise from deterioration in the operating environment, which is likely to trigger asset quality weakening and be reflected in Portugal's sovereign ratings. Failure to secure the EUR200m of fresh capital would also be negative for the VR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT The bank's subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', one notch below the bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's notching criteria. The ratings of subordinated debt are sensitive to a change in Montepio's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b' SR: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Subordinated debt upgraded to 'B' from 'B-' Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.