Jan 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Municipality of Medellina€™s ratings as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to a€˜BBBa€™ from a€˜BBB-a€™;

--Long-term local currency IDR to a€˜BBB+a€™ from a€˜BBBa€™.

Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

According to Fitch, the ratings of the municipality are capped by Colombiaa€™s sovereign risk [Long-term IDR a€˜BBBa€™, long-term local currency IDR a€˜BBB+a€™]. The upgrade of Medellina€™s ratings is the result of the same action taken by Fitch on the Sovereign on Dec. 10, 2013.

Medellina€™s credit strengths remain: the citya€™s relevant role in the Colombian economy, the municipalitya€™s sound fiscal and financial policies which had allowed maintaining high operating margins and significant cash flow; in addition, to the important financial support of common dividends transferred from Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM), which helps financing major investments. Nonetheless, the ratings incorporate the political risk associated with the public sector, a prospective debt-burden much higher than historical, although manageable, and low coverage of pension liabilities, which has been financed according to Colombian Law.

Regarding debt, Medellin registered COP626,723 million (approximately USD324.3 million) as of Sept. 30, 2013, concentrating 62% of it in foreign debt. The administration plans new debt for an amount up to COP224,390 million, for modernization and projects about development plan. Moreover, considering the composition of debt and the payment of ordinary bonds in 2016, the administration is currently considering measures to reduce the risks (exposure to the exchange rate). Fitch will monitor the actions defined.

Since the commitment through future budget allocations that the administration has adopted as a mechanism to execution of the development plan, the sustainability indicator will rise in 2013-2014. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that credit metrics are appropriate for the risk level assigned, and the indicators will fall in the next years.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects that Fitcha€™s sensitivity analysis does not foresee any developments that would lead to a rating action.

An upgrade of the Sovereign rating, accompanied by Medellina€™s solid operating performance, could trigger a positive rating action. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include a significant debt increase (short-term and/or long-term), an important deterioration in its operating margins and deterioration of cash levels.