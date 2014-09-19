(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Nigerian
Lagos State's National Long-term rating to 'AA+(nga)' from
'AA(nga)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed Lagos State's Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' with Stable
Outlooks and its
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
Its NGN275bn MTN programme, together with its NGN57.5bn and
NGN80bn bonds, which
mature in 2017 and 2019, respectively, have been affirmed at
'BB-' and upgraded
to 'AA+(nga)' from 'AA(nga)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectations of the state's
continued solid
operating performance, improved transparency and efforts towards
an increasingly
sophisticated and transparent administration, which is conducive
to growing
private sector investments.
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Management and Administration: Fitch believes that Lagos
management is becoming
increasingly more sophisticated. With the aim to progressively
improve
transparency and accountability to international standards, the
state is
improving its governance and disclosure, with budgets and
quarterly performance
being published on the official website. Debt management has
also improved, with
longer bond tenures and more loans from development banks while
ministerial
departments continue to bolster collections of local taxes.
Economy: With a local GDP accounting for 20%-25% of the national
GDP, Lagos is a
key driver of Nigeria's economy despite being the smallest state
by territory.
Domestic production is fuelled by its diversified economy as a
commercial hub in
the country, with service, construction, transport and industry
making up 80% of
the local economy. Fitch believes that Lagos' socio-economic
indicators will
further improve as local GDP growth is expected to outperform
the estimated
national GDP growth of 7%-8% in 2014.
Medium:
Finance: After recording a strong 57% in 2013, Fitch expects
Lagos to see its
operating margin stabilise at around 50% in the medium term,
supported by
growing local taxes, and by the administration's commitment to
keep cost growth
in line with inflation (expected at 8%-10% over the medium
term). Lagos' revenue
structure is highly diversified compared with the national
average, amid
continued efforts to expand revenue sources through oil-related
projects. Fitch
expects Lagos' revenue to remain driven by services and the
tertiary sector
Under its base case scenario, Fitch expects internal generated
revenues (IGRs)
to grow above NGN400bn by 2016, or 80% of total revenue, from
about NGN266bn in
2013 (70%), reducing its dependence on federal allocation.
Fitch expects capital spending to remain at NGN250bn in 2014 as
Lagos continues
to invest in transport (including a light metro transit and a
motorway under
construction), water, health, education (child-care centres) and
social
protection. We expect spending to eventually decline in
2015-2016 as a new
planning period is phased in after the state elections. This
should lead to
narrower deficits at Lagos before achieving a balanced budget in
2015, from a
peak deficit of 25% of revenues in 2010. Given Lagos' policy of
attracting
private sector investments to complement capex funding, Fitch
believes this will
limit the state's recourse to debt, which should remain at
around two to three
years of the current balance.
Lagos's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers:
Debt and Liquidity: Under Fitch's base case scenario Lagos's
debt will be at
NGN450bn in 2014-2016, with bonds representing about 50% of
total debt (down to
about 40% when net of repayment provisions made to the sinking
fund), in line
with 2013 and up from about 30% in 2009, and long-term debt
stabilising at about
80% of total debt. These figures, if materialised, will compress
the debt to
revenue ratio to 90% from the 100% expected for 2014, mirroring
improved debt
management with fixed repayment schedules, longer maturities and
monthly
provisions into debt reserve funds. In Fitch's base case,
liquidity should not
be a risk, averaging NGN100bn over the medium term, equivalent
to approximately
1x annual debt service requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be further upgraded if improvements in the
budgetary
performance result in debt levels at 1x the budget size, while
maintaining a
high component of subsidised foreign loans (about 30% at
end-2013), in turn
lowering the debt servicing burden. Further improvement of the
local economy
giving additional boost to IGRs would also be positive for the
ratings.
Conversely, an operating margin declining towards 30%,
unfavourable changes in
the national tax policy, debt rising beyond Fitch's expectations
and economic
instability, even at the local level, could lead to a downgrade.
