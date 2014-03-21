(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded the Russian
Nizhniy Novgorod Region's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and affirmed the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'. The National Long-term rating has been upgraded to
'AA-(rus)' from
'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The region's outstanding RUB21bn senior unsecured domestic
bonds' ratings (ISINs
RU000A0JR2H0, RU000A0JRWA3, RU000A0JSVD7, RU000A0JU3B6) were
also upgraded to
'BB' from 'BB-' and 'AA-(rus)' from 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
High:
Sound Budgetary Performance
Fitch expects consolidation of region's operating performance
with operating
balance around 10%-12% of operating revenue in 2014-2016. This
will be supported
by further development of region's strong tax base and stable
flow of transfers
from federal government. In 2013 the operating balance improved
to 10% of
operating revenue (2012: 8.1%), exceeding Fitch expectations.
Fitch believes that the region will narrow the budget deficit in
the
medium-term, which willcontribute to deceleration of direct risk
growth. In 2013
the region posted a deficit at 8.5% of total revenue, down from
10.6% in 2012.
Fitch assumes the region will continue to maintain a fairly high
level of capex
in the medium-term, ahead of the World Football Championship in
2018 of which
the region will be the host. The capex will, to a large extent,
be covered by
the current balance and earmarked capital grants from the
federal government.
The region's economy is well-developed and diversified. Its GRP
is among the top
15 in Russia. The administration expects the economy will
continue to expand by
an average 4%-5% in the medium term, which will support tax
revenue. In 2013 GRP
increased by 4.2% yoy, according to regional administration,
thus far exceeding
the national growth rate of 1.4%.
Nizhniy Novgorod Region's ratings also reflect the following
rating drivers:
Moderate Direct Risk
Fitch expects the region's direct risk will remain moderate and
will not exceed
60% of current revenue in 2016 (2013: 55%). The region's
portfolio is dominated
by issued debt with maturity until 2020. However, the debt
payback ratio (direct
risk to current balance) of 8.1 years in 2013 is higher than its
average debt
maturity due to the presence of short-term bank loans in the
region's debt
portfolio. The region would contract short-term bank loans
during year-ends to
cover a seasonal cash gap arising in December, but would then
repay the loans
from the beginning of each year ahead of schedule.
Little Immediate Refinancing Risk
The region faces limited refinancing risk in 2014. Contracted
and unutilised
credit lines with commercial banks amounted to RUB29bn, which
fully cover
RUB24.4bn of refinancing needs for 2014. However, for 2014-2016
Nizhniy Novgorod
faces refinancing pressure as 80% of its direct risk matures
during this period.
The region's administration plans to gradually increase the debt
maturity
profile by further prioritising domestic bonds as a major debt
tool.
Institutional Constraints
The ratings are negatively affected by the evolving nature of
the institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia.
It has a shorter
track record of stable development than many of its
international peers. The
predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is constrained
by the
continuous reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities within the
government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement of debt ratios leading to debt coverage matching
average debt
maturity, accompanied by continued sound operating performance,
would lead to an
upgrade.
Deterioration of operating balance to below 5% of operating
revenue, or
deterioration of debt coverage ratio to above 10 years, could
lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9965
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 7062
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
