TOKYO, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded and
equalised the
Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Nomura
Holdings, Inc.
(Nomura Holdings) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Nomura
Securities Co., Ltd.
(Nomura Securities) to 'A-/F1', from their respective IDRs of
'BBB/F2' and
'BBB+/F2'. The Support Ratings (SRs) for both entities were
upgraded to '1',
from '5' for Nomura Holdings and '4' for Nomura Securities, and
their Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) were revised to 'A-'.
The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs for Daiwa Securities Group
Inc. (Daiwa
Securities Group) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Daiwa
Securities Co. Ltd.
(Daiwa Securities) were affirmed at 'BBB+/F2'. The SRs for both
entities were
upgraded to '2', from their respective SRs of '5' and '4', and
their SRFs were
revised to 'BBB+'.
The Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed for all of the
entities; Nomura
Holdings at 'bbb', Nomura Securities at 'bbb+', Daiwa Securities
Group at
'bbb+'and Daiwa Securities at 'bbb+'.
The Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable for all the
entities.
A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating actions reflect Fitch's reassessment of the domestic
systemic
importance of Japanese securities firms following revisions made
to the Deposit
Insurance Law (DIL) passed by Japan's parliament in June 2013
and due to come
into force by end-March 2014. Until now, there had been no legal
framework to
make financial support available for non-bank financial
institutions under the
DIL.
The DIL explicitly makes provision for government intervention
in anticipation
of serious disruption in the financial system. Fitch will issue
a report titled
"Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFI's" shortly to
discuss this in
greater detail.
In the context of Nomura's and Daiwa's degree of systemic
importance, Fitch has
assessed their on- and off-balance sheet activities in key
financial markets, as
well as qualitative factors such as their roles in domestic and
cross-border
capital markets.
The SRFs of 'A-' for Nomura Holdings and Nomura Securities
(jointly referred to
as Nomura) are based on Fitch's belief that the authorities
would view Nomura as
systemically important in the domestic economy and their
failures would lead to
serious disruption in markets, and as a consequence, they are
highly likely to
receive financial support from the government under the revised
DIL, if
necessary.
The SRFs of 'BBB+' for Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa
Securities (jointly
called Daiwa) reflect their lower systemic importance compared
with Nomura, but
still its distinctive presence as the second-largest securities
company in
Japan. Fitch considers the potential contagion risk within the
financial system
from Nomura's failure to be higher than by a failure of Daiwa.
This accounts for
the one-notch difference in the SRFs between Nomura and Daiwa.
Contrary to developments at the G20 level with regards to bank
resolutions as
highlighted in Fitch's report "The Evolving Dynamics of Support
for Banks"
(September 2013), the agency believes that Japan is one country
in the developed
world where the government's attitude to support, in particular
for senior
obligations, is unlikely to change from a historical preference
for pre-emptive
action.
The affirmation of the VRs for Nomura and Daiwa takes into
account their
capitalisation, which compares favourably with many global
universal banks
(Fitch Core Capital ratio stands at about 12% at Nomura Holdings
and 22% at
Daiwa Securities Group as of end-June 2013), modest market risk
(trading Value
at Risk measured with 10-day holding period and 99% confidence
interval are
around 1% of Fitch Core Capital for both as of end-June 2013),
solid franchise
and adequate liquidity position.
The affirmation of the VRs also incorporates the improved but
still-fragile
operating environment with a lack of clear evidence to indicate
a sustainable
improvement in Japan's real economy. Any signs of deterioration
of the
performance of the private sector could hurt investor confidence
in the economic
recovery and curtail further risk-taking in the financial
markets. This could
negatively impact Nomura's and Daiwa's flow business on which
their revenues
rely.
Nomura's Short-Term IDRs were upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2', based
on Fitch's
belief that pre-emptive support by the government is more likely
as represented
by its '1' SR. Meanwhile, Daiwa's Short-Term IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - SRs and SRFs
Nomura and Daiwa
The equalisation of the SRs between a parent and a subsidiary is
based on the
consolidated supervision by the Japanese authorities under the
Financial
Instruments and Exchange Act. This, combined with Nomura's and
Daiwa's
interconnectedness within their respective groups, leads Fitch
to believe the
authorities would extend financial assistance directly, if
required, to a
holding company through the single point of entry (as opposed to
multiple point
of entry) approach.
Fitch believes that the SRs and SRFs for both groups are likely
to be maintained
even if the Japan's sovereign rating (A+/ Negative) is
downgraded by one notch
to 'A'.
Nevertheless, they will be revisited if there is any material
change in Fitch's
view on the Japanese government's propensity to support, which
should mainly
result from pressure from global regulatory developments
severely hampering the
government's intention to provide support. However, Fitch
believes that the
existing framework under the DIL is unlikely to change over the
medium term.
Meanwhile, a change in Fitch's assessment on systemic importance
of Nomura or
Daiwa, derived from factors such as increased substitutability
of an entity due
to downsizing of operations and/or transactions, could result in
the downgrade
of the SRs and SRFs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITITIVIES - VRs, IDRs and Senior Debt
Nomura Holdings and Nomura Securities
The 'bbb' VR for Nomura Holdings reflects its relatively weak
profitability
despite its capitalisation, which compares more favourably with
many
similarly-rated global peers. Revenues, which are concentrated
on the
market-oriented flow business, remain sensitive to global market
conditions. The
VR also incorporates greater exposure to overseas risks and
regulations, and
larger contingent liabilities to its subsidiaries compared with
those of Nomura
Securities.
Nomura Securities' 'bbb+' VR is a notch higher than the parent,
reflecting
Nomura Securities' more constant profitability backed by a
stable retail
franchise. While the operations of Nomura Securities are
concentrated in the
home market, those of Nomura Holdings are segmented functionally
and
geographically.
Nomura's VRs remain sensitive to market conditions as they are
linked directly
to Nomura's profitability through trading, sales of financial
instruments and
asset/debt valuations. Positive rating drivers for the VRs
include sustainable
improvement in profitability backed by solid improvement in
Japan's real
economy, and more streamlined operations. Offsetting these
positive drivers
would be substantial earnings pressure from the deterioration of
investor
confidence, resulting in rapid contraction of market
transactions, and a
material increase in risk appetite. For Nomura Holdings,
heightened regulatory
uncertainty and legal risk could also be negative rating
drivers.
Nomura's Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by
the SRFs.
Therefore, the Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings will be
downgraded, if the
SRs and SRFs were to be downgraded.
Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities
The VRs of Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities are at
the same level,
reflecting the group's flat structure with Daiwa Securities
being the single
core operating subsidiary.
The 'bbb+' VRs for the two Daiwa entities reflect the group's
relatively weak
profitability, although its capital position is substantially
stronger than
similarly-rated peers. Fitch expects volatility in its
profitability to recede
as restructuring of its unprofitable overseas business in the
past continues to
support operating efficiency over time.
Like Nomura, Daiwa's VRs remain sensitive to market conditions
as they are
linked directly to profitability. Therefore, positive rating
drivers for the VRs
would include sustainable improvement in profitability backed by
solid
improvement in Japan's real economy. Offsetting the positive
drivers would be
substantial earnings pressure from the deterioration of investor
confidence,
resulting in rapid contraction of market transactions, and a
material increase
in risk appetite.
Daiwa's Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are in line with
its VRs and
SRFs. Thus, the simultaneous downgrade of VRs and SRFs will lead
to a downgrade
of its Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nomura Holdings:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-'
from 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'F1'
from 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '5'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'No Floor'
- Senior debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB'
Nomura Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-'
from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'F1'
from 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '4'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'B'
Daiwa Securities Group:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '5'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'No Floor'
Daiwa Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '4'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'B'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
