(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch has downgraded Novartex
SAS's (Vivarte)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' from 'C' following
completion of
its debt restructuring on 21 June 2017. Fitch immediately
upgraded the IDR to
'CCC' to reflect Vivarte's new business plan and capital
structure. In addition,
under the new plan and capital structure Vivarte SAS's senior
secured debt ("new
money") instrument rating is upgraded to 'CCC' from 'CCC-'/RWP.
Following the
debt restructuring, Novarte SAS's reinstated debt is affirmed at
'C' and
withdrawn upon its conversion into equity.
The conclusion of the financial restructuring represents a
restricted default
under Fitch's methodology. The IDR of 'CCC' reflects high
execution risk in
sustainably turning around Vivarte's remaining activities due to
a very
unfavourable market environment, while maintaining high
leverage. This is
despite positive initiatives accompanying the debt
restructuring, such as
comprehensive asset-disposal and cost-cutting plans. High
operational risk
compounds a high level of refinancing risk inherent in the
fiducie agreement
between the company and its lenders, which was signed in
parallel with the debt
restructuring agreement. Under the fiducie terms the group has
to prepay at
least EUR300 million of remaining debt by October 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financial Restructuring Plan Complete: The debt restructuring
concluded on 21
June 2017. As a result, financial debt has been reduced by more
than half to
approximately EUR590 million, including EUR548 million of new
money senior
secured debt. Fitch expects FFO adjusted gross leverage to fall
to 8.8x at the
end of the financial year ending August 2017 versus 13.5x one
year earlier.
Adverse Market Changes: Fitch estimates market risks are
increasing for Vivarte,
thus further compromising the chances of a successful
repositioning. The French
apparel retail sales dropped by around 12% between 2012 and 2015
and by a
further 1.2% in 2016. Customers are not only shifting to lower
prices but also
reducing the number of purchases, fuelling competition. Having
been harmed by
fast-fashion players such as Zara and H&M, Vivarte now also has
to face new
entrants (pure online retailers, Primark), which are more
aggressive in terms of
prices and also challenge traditional fast-fashion retailers.
Asset Pruning; Cost-Cutting: Management's brand disposal plan
and the closing
of non-performing stores are credit-positive. If executed
effectively, they
should help management focus on turning around the remaining
brands while
supporting liquidity to fund investments.
Execution Risk in Operational Turnaround: Management's ability
to generate
like-for-like sales growth in a declining market remains
uncertain. Beyond
cost-cutting measures, as fruitful as they may be, like-for-like
growth is a key
element to sustainable profitability. In the current market
environment,
characterised by intense competition and customers' lack of
loyalty, the success
of a brand goes depends not just on prices, but also on a wide
variety of other
factors including omni-channel capacity, and customer
experience. In its rating
case Fitch incorporates this risk through like-for-like sales
stabilising in
FY19, with EBITDA margin slowly growing to around 6% by that
time, driven by
cost reductions.
High refinancing Risk: Fitch evaluates Vivarte's refinancing
risk at FYE19
rather than at FYE21, despite the maturity of the remaining new
money being
lengthened by two years to October 2021. Our assessment derives
from the terms
of the fiducie agreement: failure to prepay at least EUR300
million of debt by
October 2019 would lead to the sale of the group. Fitch expects
FFO adjusted
gross leverage at 7.9x at FYE19, a level of refinancing risk
consistent with a
'CCC' IDR. Any upgrade would be conditional on a successful
asset sale leading
to at least a EUR300 million debt repayment, then to improved
business and
financial profiles of the remaining assets.
Expected New Money Recoveries: The upgrade of the new money
instrument rating to
'CCC' from 'CCC-' reflects Recovery Ratings in the 'RR4' range
(31%-50%) and
Vivarte's post-restructuring IDR of 'CCC'. Fitch estimates
post-restructuring
sustainable EBITDA of EUR90 million and a multiple of 4.0x. The
EBITDA level
reflects the group's smaller scale after asset disposals and
store closures,
together with low profitability prospects following recurring
turnaround
failures.
The distressed multiple is at the low end of the sector due to
the likely loss
of attractiveness among potential buyers following numerous
failed
restructurings in an adverse market environment. Fitch assumes
fully drawn
letter of credit commitments ranking ahead of the super senior
debt in the
payment waterfall.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Vivarte is a diversified retailer in terms of price points (low
cost and
mid-market), locations (both downtown and out-of-town) and
products (apparel and
footwear). However, it has a lower EBITDAR margin than most
non-food retailers
due to its uncompetitive position in the fast-changing market,
also leading to
higher leverage. Its large capex needs and restructuring costs
also weaken its
cash conversion capability compared with relatively asset-light
competitors.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- progressive stabilisation of like-for-like sales by FY19,
growth below 1%
thereafter;
- negative net proceeds from asset disposals in FY17, including
the upcoming
disposal of Kookai by financial year end, net proceeds limited
to EUR50 million
from the sale of Chevignon and Merkal in FY18, no other brand
disposals;
- progressive EBITDA margin recovery towards 6.2% in FY19,
driven by the
disposal or closure of non-performing assets and to a lesser
extent by
like-for-like sales growth and business model optimisation;
- broadly neutral annual changes in working-capital needs;
- close to EUR150 million non-recurring cash flow in FY17-FY18
related to
discontinued activities and restructuring costs, falling to
EUR15 million per
annum thereafter;
- EUR55 million financing cash outflow in FY17 resulting from
financial
restructuring and increase in cash collateral.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Evidence of return to positive like-for-like sales growth, with
significant
improvement in profitability
-Reduced refinancing risk, implying successful repayment of at
least EUR300
million debt through asset sales by October 2019
-Improved financial flexibility including neutral FCF, FFO fixed
charge cover
sustainable above 1.5x and perennial access to committed
facilities to fund
working capital
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Fitch's increased perception that the group will fail to repay
at least EUR300
million of remaining new money by October 2019, which would
probably be due to a
lack of sales and EBITDA improvement in FY18
-Major deterioration in liquidity
LIQUIDITY
Limited Liquidity: Fitch expects limited net proceeds from
asset sales over
FY17-FY18. Should Vivarte's operating performance come under
further pressure,
banks could deny the renewal of the existing letters of credit
and therefore
compromise its liquidity position. This is despite the
additional cash headroom
provided by lower debt and the toggle option.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Novartex SAS
--Downgrade to 'RD' on completion of debt restructuring
--Upgrade to 'CCC' post debt restructuring
Vivarte SAS
--Senior secured debt ("new money"): upgrade to 'CCC'/'RR4'
(33%) from
'CCC-'/'RR4' (47%) RWP
Novarte SAS
--Senior secured debt ("reinstated debt"): affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
(0%) on
completion of debt restructuring, withdrawn
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Louise Liu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1660
Supervisory Analyst
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Ed Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Readily Available Cash: At 31 August 2016 Fitch estimated EUR100
million of the
group's reported cash and cash equivalents as restricted,
required to fund the
group's intra-year working capital needs. The amount is likely
to decrease in
FY17 due to working-capital optimisation measures, the planned
disposal of
several brands, and the full-year impact of past store closures.
Operating Leases: Fitch adjusts the debt by adding a multiple
of 8x of yearly
operating lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR297.8
million in FY16).
Funds from Operations (FFO): Fitch excludes from FFO what it
estimates to be
one-off cash costs related to the ongoing operational
restructuring (EUR28.4
million in FY16).
Free Cash Flow (FCF): Fitch excludes from its FCF calculation
all cash flows
related to discontinued activities (- EUR85.3 million in FY16)
in order to
better assess FCF from continuing operations. Fitch also
excludes the change in
cash collateral and reclassifies it as an outflow related to
financing
activities.
CICE financing (French Competitiveness and Employment Tax
Credit): On 12 July
2016, the group entered into a loan agreement with Banque
Publique
d'Investissement for the pre-funding of 80% of the CICE
receivable for the 2014
calendar year, representing an amount of EUR14.5 million. This
funding takes the
form of a confirmed credit line over 12 months and renewable
upon maturity,
until the repayment of the receivable by the French tax
department. Fitch
excludes outstanding factoring related to the monetisation of
the tax credit
granted by the French government from its debt calculation.
