(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Heartland
Bank Limited's
(HBL) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'BBB'/'F2'/'bbb' from 'BBB-'/'F3'/'bbb-'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed:
TSB Bank Limited (TSB) at 'A-'
Southland Building Society (SBS-Bank, SBS) at 'BBB'
The Co-Operative Bank Limited (Co-op) at 'BBB-'
Nelson Building Society (NBS) at 'BB+'
Wairarapa Building Society (WBS) at 'BB+'
The Outlooks on all IDRs are Stable.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of all these
entities have been
affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
Operating in New Zealand, all six entities are small financial
institutions with
simple and transparent business models. Their main focus is on
residential
mortgages, with the exception of HBL which targets niche markets
such as motor
vehicle finance, invoice and equipment finance and more recently
home-equity-release mortgages. This gives HBL relatively greater
pricing power
in its target markets. The other banks have relatively small
national franchises
and are price-takers, although most enjoy a level of community
support in their
home regions.
All entities have strong capital ratios relative to
international peers.
Nevertheless, most have limited access to capital given their
ownership
structures - either mutual or owned by community trusts. HBL is
owned by a
holding company which is publicly listed in New Zealand and
could allow it
access to equity capital from the market if needed.
Fitch expects New Zealand's economy to continue its strong
performance with real
GDP growth at 3.5% in 2014 and 2.9% in 2015, as both consumption
and business
investment continue to be strong. Hence, the agency expects the
labour market to
improve with a further reduction in the unemployment rate to
5.5% in 2015 (2013:
6.2%). The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has increased the
official cash
rate (OCR) by 100bp to 3.5% since March 2014 to prevent a rise
in inflation
expectations. With inflation currently at moderate levels, the
RBNZ has
indicated it is undertaking a period of monitoring and
assessment before
considering further policy adjustment. These economic conditions
should be
beneficial for the entities' asset quality and operating
performance.
Nevertheless, high household leverage and New Zealand's high
property prices
remain risks to the financial system, but higher interest rates
and
macro-prudential measures taken by the authorities appear to be
keeping these
risks in check given the underlying strength of the economy.
There are risks
building in the agricultural sector where low dairy prices,
should they persist,
may contribute to asset quality issues in this sector. However,
most of the
entities of this peer review have limited exposure to the
agricultural sector.
The operating environment does not constrain the entities' IDRs
and VRs.
TSB Bank Limited
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
TSB's conservative risk appetite has led to its consistently
sound asset quality
and profitability, which have been above industry average over
the past decade.
TSB's conservative risk appetite combined with its simple
business model has
resulted in a strong balance sheet structure and sustainable
operating
performance. TSB's liquidity, funding and capital positions are
good for an
institution of its size and are strong relative to international
and domestic
peers. The ratings also take into account TSB's small domestic
franchise,
geographic concentration and limited access to new capital.
TSB's business model has been strongly influenced by the bank's
conservative
risk appetite which reflects the bank's tight underwriting
standards, careful
expansion outside its home region as well as holding a sizeable
securities
portfolio which supports the bank's exceptional liquidity
position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
TSB's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in the bank's risk
appetite. An
increased risk profile, reflected in weaker underwriting
standards and/ or risk
controls, or a substantial increase in asset growth could lead
to deterioration
in asset quality, operating performance and capitalisation which
may result in
negative rating actions. Positive rating momentum would require
significant
improvements in the bank's franchise while maintaining its
current business
model and risk appetite which is unlikely in the short- to
medium-term.
Heartland Bank Limited
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
The upgrade of HBL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and VR reflect
the bank's
consistent reduction in non-core assets resulting in improved
asset quality and
stronger earnings. At the financial year end 30 June 2014 (FY14)
HBL's non-core
asset portfolio stood at NZD41m. HBL expects to reduce the
portfolio to NZD26m
by end-2014, while maintaining current provisioning levels. At
this point the
portfolio would be unlikely to present a material risk to the
bank's
capitalisation and profitability.
HBL's funding and liquidity profile is adequate for its rating
level. It makes
greater use of wholesale funding relative to most of its
domestic peers, with a
loan/ deposit ratio of 116% at FYE14, leaving it somewhat
susceptible to
investor confidence. In addition, HBL's on-balance sheet
liquidity is lower than
domestic peers. This risk is partly offset by HBL's shorter
duration loan
portfolio. Around 53% of HBL's liabilities maturing within 12
months are covered
by maturing assets at FYE14.
HBL's business model focuses on lending niche markets in which
it has a leading
market share. As a result, HBL generates a stronger net interest
margin than
peers despite the riskier lending profile. Fitch expects HBL's
core asset
quality to remain sound, benefiting from strengthened
underwriting standards and
good economic conditions. In addition, HBL's capital ratios are
adequate
relative to its risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
HBL's IDRs and VR are sensitive to changes in its company
profile and risk
appetite. A weaker company profile - mainly reflected in its
business model and
franchise, could impact the bank's earnings performance and
could lead to a
change in risk appetite, placing negative pressure on HBL's
asset quality and/or
capital, funding and liquidity positions. Positive rating action
is unlikely in
the short- to medium-term.
Southland Building Society
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
SBS's IDRs, VR, senior debt ratings, and Outlook reflect its
improving asset
quality and operating performance and solid capital ratios.
Offsetting these
attributes is the bank's modest domestic franchise and limited
pricing-power,
although strategic initiatives are targeting a larger national
presence.
Asset quality has improved with the work out of problem loans
and tighter
underwriting standards over the last four years, and supported
stronger earnings
and profitability. Capital ratios include solid buffers over
regulatory
minimums. Fitch's Core Capital (FCC) ratio was 13.35% at FYE14
(FYE13: 12.95%)
and SBS was stronger than international peers, measured by the
tangible common
equity to tangible assets ratio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
An upgrade to SBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings would
require the bank to
improve the value of its franchise through the successful
execution of its
growth strategy, demonstrate asset quality towards the high end
of its peer
group and maintain strong balance sheet metrics. SBS's senior
unsecured debt
'deposit notes' have priority over the bank's redeemable shares
and could be
equalised with the IDR should the level of subordination
decrease.
The IDRs, VR and senior unsecured debt ratings allow for some
deterioration in
the operating environment as well as SBS's balance sheet
composition, but
potential negative rating pressure could occur if asset quality
deteriorated and
resulted in a negative impact to earnings, capital ratios and
the reputation of
the organisation.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Co-op's IDRs and VR are limited by the bank's low, but improving
profitability
relative to domestic peers, an area which management seeks to
address through a
five year strategic plan. Continued strengthening in
profitability is likely as
the bank progresses its strategic plan, although a more
significant sustainable
improvement may take some time. Profitability is therefore
likely to lag
domestic peers in the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15).
The bank's medium term strategic objectives are clearly
articulated by
management. Although it has performed well against the
objectives to date, the
brand and strategic goals are still relatively new and a longer
term track
record has not been established. Expansion, particularly into
the Auckland
market has been approached cautiously, reflective of the banks
modest risk
appetite.
The VR is supported by strong capitalisation relative to peers
and solid asset
quality which has continued to remain stable. The FCC ratio was
15.8% at FYE14
and is unlikely to deteriorate materially despite the bank's
growth ambitions.
The impaired loan ratio of 0.2% also compares favourably against
local and
international peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Positive rating action would require a sustainable and
significant improvement
in profitability whilst maintaining current strong levels of
capitalisation,
sound funding and modest risk appetite. Negative rating action
may result should
the bank weaken its risk appetite and the FCC ratio
significantly decline as
part of its growth strategy. A material deterioration in Co-op's
operating
environment, placing pressure on asset quality and potentially
eroding the
bank's capital base would also place downward pressure on the
bank's ratings.
Nelson Building Society
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
NBS's IDR, VR and Stable Outlook reflect the society's
consistently strong
operating performance, solid asset quality, and stable funding
and liquidity
profiles. The main constraints on the ratings are the society's
moderate
franchise which can limit pricing power and competitive
advantages, its small
absolute size which increases concentration risks, and below
peer capitalisation
and leverage.
NBS's performance in the face of intense competition has been
very strong with
higher operating profits from good loan growth and wider net
interest margins.
However, as a mutual institution, NBS has limited capital
raising options and
rapid loan growth has pressured capital ratios. Capital ratios
are lower than
domestic peers but stronger than more highly rated international
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
An upgrade to NBS's IDR and VR would require the society to
improve the value of
its franchise, decrease its concentrations and strengthen its
capital position.
A negative rating action could occur if asset quality
unexpectedly deteriorated
due to its large single-name or geographic concentrations, or
because of poorly
managed expansion and loan growth.
Wairarapa Building Society
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
WBS's IDR, VR and Stable Outlook reflect the society's moderate
franchise, good
asset performance and adequate capital ratios containing
satisfactory buffers
over regulatory minimums, offset by large loan and investment
property exposures
for an institution of its size.
WBS's conservative underwriting approach is reflected in the
performance of its
loan book despite significant single name concentration. Capital
ratios are high
relative to peers but Fitch views this as appropriate given
WBS's small absolute
capital base, limited capital raising options and large loan
concentrations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
WBS's IDR and VR are unlikely to be upgraded due to the
society's small absolute
capital base, small domestic franchise, and geographic and
large-loan
concentrations. A negative rating action could occur if asset
quality
unexpectedly declined leading to capital erosion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of all six banks
and building
societies reflect that while support from the New Zealand
sovereign is possible,
it cannot be relied upon. In Fitch's view, the introduction of
the Open Bank
Resolution Scheme (OBR) from 1 July 2013 reduces the propensity
of the sovereign
to support its banks. The OBR allows for the imposition of
losses on depositors
and senior debt holders to make up capital shortfalls if a
deposit-taking
institution has failed.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to
any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support to each institution.
The rating actions are as follows:
TSB Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Heartland Bank Limited:
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Southland Building Society (SBS Bank)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2'; and
Long-Term senior unsecured debt (deposit notes) affirmed at
'BBB+'.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Nelson Building Society:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Wairarapa Building Society:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne (TSB, HBL)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Tim Roche (Co-op)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
John Birch (SBS, NBS, WBS)
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche (TSB, HBL, SBS, WBS, NBS)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
John Birch (Co-op)
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.