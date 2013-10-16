(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russian diamond producer OJSC ALROSA's (ALROSA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. ALROSA's Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'B'.

The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectations that ALROSA would deleverage using proceeds from the sale of its gas assets to OJSC OC Rosneft (Rosneft, BBB/RWN). The assets (100% interest in CJSC Geotransgaz, Urengoy Gas Company LLC, CJSC Irelyakhneft and 99.9% interest in OJSC ALROSA-Gas) would be sold for USD1.38bn in cash.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Leverage to Fall

ALROSA plans to use the sale proceeds to repay short-term borrowings, which Fitch estimates would reduce funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to 2.0x by end-2013 from 2.4x at end-2012. It will also contribute to an improvement in the company's liquidity position. Sale of the non-core assets will allow ALROSA to focus on the development of its core diamond mining operations in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia; BBB-/Stable).

Significant Scale

ALROSA is the world's largest rough diamond producer by volume with a strong reserve base. The company has more than 973 million carats of resources, indicating an average mine life of more than 30 years.

State Support

Fitch assesses ALROSA's linkages with its controlling shareholder, the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable), as firm, which provides a one-notch uplift to the company's standalone rating of 'BB-'. State support during 2008-2009 included the purchase of diamonds via the Russian State Depository for Precious Metals and Stones, plus financing provided via state-owned Bank VTB (JSC) (BBB/Negative).

The planned sale of a 16% stake in Q413 within a public offering will be neutral on the company's ratings, as the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sakha will remain joint controlling shareholders of the company.

Increasing Cash Costs

Like other mining companies in Russia, ALROSA faces higher mining cost inflation than general inflation. An expected increase in the proportion of underground mining will also negatively affect average cash mining costs.

Rating Constraints

ALROSA's lack of product diversification and its exposure to the cyclical diamond market are rating constraints. In addition, the company is exposed to Russia's higher-than-average political, business and regulatory risks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

-FFO adjusted gross leverage sustained below 2.0x together with positive free cash flow generation

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

-Inability to roll over maturing debt and attract new financing to meet debt obligations

-Reduction of support from the Russian Federation

-FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis

-EBITDAR margin below 20% (41.9% in FY12)