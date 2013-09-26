(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Old
Republic
International Corporation's (ORI) holding company ratings,
including the senior
debt rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of ORI's insurance subsidiaries at 'A-'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the upgrade of ORI's debt to standard
notching reflects
significantly reduced concerns related to the run-off of
Republic Mortgage
Insurance Company (RMIC). Additionally, RMIC is expected to be
increasingly less
significant as its run-off book of business diminishes, which
reduces the
likelihood that its financial difficulties would trigger debt
covenants that
result in debt acceleration. Such acceleration risk was a key
driver of
previously expanded notching of the debt ratings.
The rating action also reflects improved liquidity and ORI's
return to operating
earnings in first-half 2013 following five consecutive years of
operating
losses. ORI's ratings also reflect solid capitalization in its
property/casualty
and title insurance subsidiaries, sound underwriting results,
and conservative
reserving practices.
Fitch believes ORI's liquidity is sufficient to repay debt in
what the agency
now views as a low likelihood event of debt acceleration. As of
June 30, 2013,
the company reported $265 million of cash and short-term
investments at the
holding company and its non-regulated subsidiaries. In addition,
ORI has
approximately $351 million of statutory dividend capacity. These
combined
liquidity sources are sufficient to repay ORI's outstanding debt
of $550
million.
Second-quarter 2013 marks ORI's second consecutive quarter of
profitability
since 2007. The company reported tremendously improved net
earnings at $250.2
million for first-half 2013 compared with a net loss of $33.5
million for the
prior year period. The improvement was largely due to earnings
emergence in
Republic Financial Indemnity Group, Inc. (RFIG), the run-off
mortgage insurance
and consumer credit indemnity (CCI) businesses, while
property/casualty (P/C)
and title operations remained solid.
RFIG reported pretax operating earnings of $35.1 million for
first-half 2013
compared with a pretax operating loss of $251.5 million in the
prior year
period. The segment benefited from fewer newly reported defaults
and
significantly lower claim provisions, as a result of favorable
reserve
development on prior policy years. While the housing market
recovery continues,
uncertainty around its longevity remains given tepid economic
growth and rising
interest rates.
ORI's P/C operations remain solid with a combined ratio of 98.4%
for first-half
2013 compared with 103.0% for the prior-year period. The run-off
CCI business
comprised 0.7 percentage points (pp) and 5.2pp of the combined
ratio in both
respective periods. Workers' compensation and commercial auto,
the company's two
largest lines, remain challenging. Workers' compensation is
adversely affected
by elevated unemployment levels, which typically leads to longer
periods of
disability for injured workers, low interest rates and medical
inflation, which
is somewhat offset by price increases. Additionally, elevated
loss costs in
commercial auto (trucking) and general liability persists.
Fitch views ORI's P/C operations as strongly capitalized
demonstrated by its
'very strong' score on Fitch's Prism capital model at year-end
2012. Also
supporting the agency's view of capital is a NAIC risk-based
capital ratio of
306% of company action level at year-end 2012, and net premiums
written-to-surplus of about 0.7x.
ORI's title companies remain firmly capitalized with an
operating leverage ratio
of 4.3x at year-end 2012. Fitch's 2012 risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio for
ORI's title operations was also solid at 174%.
ORI's title insurance operations reported further improvement in
underwriting
results for first-half 2013 with a 94.5% combined ratio compared
with 97.1%
during the prior-year period. The segment's growth over the past
several years
has led to significant market share gains, but the pricing
adequacy of this
business remains uncertain, in Fitch's view.
ORI has improved debt servicing capability with a GAAP and
statutory
fixed-charge coverage ratio of 22x and 15x, respectively, as of
June 30, 2013.
ORI's financial leverage ratio is moderate at 14.4% (excluding
unrealized
investment gains).
ORI's title subsidiaries are considered 'very important' under
Fitch's group
rating methodology and Fitch believes the parent remains
committed to these
operations. Given that group ratings and the title subsidiaries'
stand-alone
ratings have been equalized, parental support is irrelevant at
current levels.
However, parental support remains critical to the ratings in a
scenario where
uplift is applied.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustainability of
improved
operating performance and seasoning of favorable trends
materializing at RFIG.
Additionally, ORI should maintain solid capitalization with a
'very strong'
score on Fitch's P/C Prism capital model.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Heightened concerns related to CCI or the RMIC run-off
compared to
expectations, including an adverse amendment to the Final Order
by the NCDOI;
--A weakening of debt servicing capabilities, whereby GAAP fixed
charge coverage
and statutory fixed charge coverage (including holding company
liquidity) fall
below 7x;
--Significant deterioration in capitalization, whereby operating
leverage
increases above 1.4x or ORI's score on Fitch's P/C Prism capital
model
deteriorates such that the cushion above the 'strong' level
weakens
significantly;
--Deterioration in P/C underwriting results with combined ratios
above 105%;
--Increase in financial leverage to levels near 30%.
Fitch upgraded the following ratings:
Old Republic International Corp.
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$550 million 3.75% senior notes due March 15, 2018 to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Bituminous Casualty Corp.
Bituminous Fire & Marine Insurance Co.
Great West Casualty Co.
Old Republic Insurance Co.
Old Republic Lloyds of Texas
Old Republic General Insurance Co.
Old Republic Surety Co.
Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Co.
Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co.
Pennsylvania Manufacturers Indemnity Co.
American Guaranty Title Insurance Co.
Mississippi Valley Title Insurance Co.
Old Republic National Title Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The company did
not participate in the rating process except through public
information.
