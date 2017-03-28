(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Polish
telecom group P4 Sp.
z o.o.'s (P4 or Play) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BB-' from 'B+'
and affirmed the company's National Long-Term Rating at
'BBB-(pol)'/Stable. At
the same time, the agency has assigned a final rating of
'B-'/'RR6' to Play
Topco S.A.'s PIK Toggle notes. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this commentary.
The upgrade takes into account P4's consistently strong market
performance,
having steadily transformed itself from market challenger to the
market
number-two by subscriber numbers. Operational strength has been
accompanied by
solid financial results, including double-digit revenue growth,
solid margin
expansion and strong underlying free cash flow (FCF). Fitch
views the PIK Toggle
instrument as sufficiently ring-fenced from the senior
restricted group to be
excluded from P4's consolidated metrics for IDR purposes. The
leverage policy
adopted by management at Play is consistent with a 'BB-' rating
while taking
into account the dividend policy likely to be adopted in order
to service the
PIK note. We have assigned Play Topco an IDR of 'B+' based on
our parent
subsidiary linkage, reflecting the subordination of the cash
flow streams used
to service its debt to those of the P4 restricted group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Play Topco PIK Note Rating: The Play Topco PIK exhibits
sufficient ring-fenced
features to be treated outside the senior debt restricted group.
However, Fitch
considers management's intention to cash-pay the coupon and the
willingness of
the shareholders to refinance this type of instrument within the
senior group as
having some bearing on Play's IDR. Fitch believes the
deleveraging capacity of
the business and an assumption that Play will manage overall net
debt/EBITDA
leverage (including the PIK) below 4x are consistent with a
'BB-' rating.
Recovery analysis on the PIK Toggle notes results in an 'RR6'
recovery rating
and the notes are assigned 'B-'.
Challenger to Market Leader: While the company operates in a
competitive
four-player market, it has shown consistent subscriber growth
and a strong track
record in taking the leading share of mobile number ports, and a
solid
improvement in the subscriber mix. At end-2016, the company is
estimated to have
had a more than 26% subscriber market share, up from 16% at
end-2012, having
transformed itself from market challenger to the market
number-two behind
Orange. Contract share of Play's subscriber base had reached 58%
by end-2016,
from 47% at end-2014. The changing subscriber mix has been
instrumental in
driving financial performance.
Evolving Network Strategy: Play has developed a strong market
position using a
hybrid or asset-light approach to its network. At end-2016, its
network provided
voice coverage of 86% and LTE coverage of 92%, with in-fill
coverage made
possible by national roaming agreements with each of the other
Polish network
operators. With subscriber market share at 26%, management has
decided to reduce
dependence on its roaming partners and build out a nationwide
network. This will
raise the capex/sales ratio over the coming years, but avoid
potential
difficulties when renewing roaming agreements which however
remain in place for
the next four years.
Limited Quad-Play Threat: Quad-play or the convergence of fixed
and mobile
services can help drive data traffic, improve per customer
revenues and manage
churn. So far, Play's lack of a fixed-line offer has not
affected its growth or
financial performance. Its focus on network quality, customer
experience and
value-for-money bundles including access to a range of content
continues to
support customer growth. Fitch does not regard Play's lack of a
fixed offer as a
major risk given the limited appetite for quad-play in the
market. Evidence from
incumbent telco Orange supports this view; its broadband
customer base has
fallen in recent quarters despite its quad-play capability.
Deleveraging Capacity, Leverage Policy: Play's underlying cash
flow generation
is strong, providing an inherent ability to deleverage. The
company's underlying
2016 FCF margin (FCF before spectrum payments/sales) of 14%
underlines this
strength. Our rating case is for this metric to remain in double
digits over the
next four years despite a period of higher capex. This cash flow
strength
provides Play with an ability to deleverage and financial
flexibility consistent
with a 'BB-' rating. The willingness of its shareholders to
re-leverage the
business when the balance sheet shows sufficient capacity acts
as a constraint
on the rating.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Play compares favourably with a peer group that includes
smaller, single-country
telecom operators such as Telefonica Deutschland, Sunrise
Communications, WIND
and eir, as well as the leveraged cable sector. Compared to its
peer group, Play
exhibits strongly improving operating metrics and solid
financials -
particularly in terms of revenue growth and underlying cash flow
strength. The
business exhibits a deleveraging capacity that is not present in
some of its
telecom peers and is more analogous to its cable sector peers in
this regard. A
view that the shareholders are likely to re-capitalise the
balance sheet and
manage net debt/EBITDA leverage towards 4x acts as a constraint
on the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 5.6% in FY17, reducing to 2.2% by FY20
- EBITDA margins of 34.6% in FY17, increasing to 36.0% by 2019
- Capex of around 10% of revenue across the rating horizon
- Increased cash taxes across the rating period as tax losses
are fully utilised
RATING SENSITIVITIES For P4 Sp Z.o.o
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- A change in the shareholders' intentions with respect to
long-term financial
policy. The shareholders have guided an intention to target net
debt/EBITDA
leverage of 4x.
The following metrics would be important for an upgrade to be
considered:
- Continued strong subscriber metrics and an ongoing shift in
the subscriber mix
to post-paid, with subscriber acquisition cost and post-paid
churn close to
management's expectations.
- Sustained EBITDA margin in the low to mid 30s and EBITDA-less
capex margin in
the low to mid 20s.
- A financial policy that is likely to result in FFO-adjusted
net leverage
(excluding the Play Topco PIK) managed at or below 3.5x, a level
consistent with
net debt/EBITDA of around 2.7x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A more intense competitive environment, pressuring revenue and
profitability.
An expectation that convergent services are deemed by the market
to be a more
important offering could also create negative rating pressure.
- A financial policy or weakened financial performance leading
to FFO-adjusted
net leverage (excluding the Play Topco PIK) consistently above
4.5x, which would
result in a downgrade to 'B+'.
- Fixed charge cover (excluding cash pay interest on the Play
Topco PIK note),
consistently below 3.0x, would result in a downgrade.
- Post dividend free cash flow margin consistently below
mid-single digits
LIQUIDITY
Play had cash and cash equivalents of PLN341 million as at 31
December 2016
along with an undrawn revolving credit facility of PLN400
million and other
undrawn facilities of PLN200 million. The company is expected to
generate
positive FCF across the rating horizon with no significant debt
maturities in
the medium term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
P4 Sp. z o.o.
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
-- National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(pol)'; Outlook
Stable
Play Finance 2 S.A.
-- Senior secured notes: 'BB-'/'RR3'/'BBB(pol)' withdrawn
Play Finance 1 S.A.
-- Senior notes: 'B-'/'RR6' withdrawn
Play Topco S.A.
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' assigned with Stable
Outlook --
Senior PIK Toggle notes due 2022: 'B-'/'RR6' assigned
Criteria Variance
Fitch notes that Play has chosen the early adoption of IRFS16
"Leases" resulting
in the company's capitalisation of leases. Fitch has not made
any adjustments to
the value of reported finance leases relative to our standard
criteria approach,
which is to gross up associated operating lease expense by a
factor of eight.
Any variance is not considered material to the rating, while the
adoption of the
standard will become mandatory from 2019.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016)
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021217
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
