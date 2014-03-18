(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Paratus AMC Espana SA's
(Paratus) Spanish asset-backed securities (ABS) Special Servicer Rating to
'ABSS2-'from 'ABSS3+' and affirmed its Spanish Residential Special Servicer
Rating at 'RSS2-'.
At the same time, the agency has assigned a Spanish ABS Primary Servicer Rating
of 'ABPS3+' and a Spanish Residential Primary Servicer Rating at 'RPS3'.
The rating actions reflect the company's continued development. A new ABS third
party client should help underpin the company's ability to establish itself in
what is still a fairly new jurisdiction for the group. Following a period of
significant growth in 2012 the business has now stabilised, allowing further
development of the servicing processes and the control environment.
Paratus has implemented a number of important technology enhancements since
December 2012; with continued developments to the servicing platform (FAMS) and
the integration of the dialler system. These developments provide greater
control and efficiencies around borrower contact strategies, which benefits the
servicing of the ABS portfolios in particular. Fitch considers the servicing
platform a key strength of the company.
The portfolios serviced continue to be largely non-performing, limiting
Paratus's ability to demonstrate early arrears management expertise - which
Fitch considers an important aspect of primary servicing. However, Fitch
recognises that the group continues to strengthen its experience and resources
available in this area and has no reservations regarding the company's
capabilities.
Fitch maintains a positive view of Paratus's use of a wide range of resolution
options, including forbearance and forgiveness agreements, according to asset
type and borrower's financial position, with the asset management function
divided into specialised teams.
Paratus continues to achieve a sound level of resolution of secured loans,
adapting servicing teams and practices as the portfolio matures. The unsecured
consumer and SME portfolios were boarded in 1Q12 and 4Q12. The company has
achieved high contact rates and an increased number of resolutions and
arrangements as it works through these portfolios.
The ratings also take into consideration limited audit and quality assurance
activity. External audit activity is limited in scope and there is no internal
audit in place. This is partly mitigated by the modest size of the company,
which allows for significant direct monitoring. A more formal quality assurance
programme is now in place; however, this was in its infancy at the time of
review and the agency is unable yet to assess its effectiveness.
As at 30 September 2013, Paratus managed a non-performing loan portfolio with a
gross book value (GBV) of EUR1.7bn (2012: just under EUR1.6bn), representing
108,478 loans. The portfolio comprised secured mortgage loans (11% by value),
unsecured consumer loans (70%) and small- to medium-sized business loans (19%).
In addition, Paratus is also engaged as special servicer by Spanish bank NCG
Banco SA. The agreement in place provides Paratus with a flow of loans - at
various stages of arrears - and so the portfolio is of a revolving nature. As
at 30 September 2013 the portfolio represented 25,183 unsecured consumer loans
with a value of over EUR689m.
Fitch employed its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's
operations and financial condition.