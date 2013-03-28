(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company's (PLDT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Long-Term Local-Currency (LT LC) IDR and National Long-Term Rating were affirmed at 'A-' and 'AAA(phl)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers Ratings Upgrade: PLDT's upgrade follows Fitch's upgrade of the Philippines' sovereign rating to LT FC IDR 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its LT LC IDR and country ceiling to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. For more information, please refer to the commentary 'Fitch Upgrades Philippines to Investment Grade; Outlook Stable' dated 27 March 2013. FC Rating Remains Constrained: The company's FC IDR continues to be constrained by the Philippines' Country Ceiling of 'BBB', reflecting the country's foreign-currency transfer and convertibility risk. On the other hand, PLDT's LC IDR exceeds the sovereign's LC IDR by two notches as foreign-currency transfer and convertibility risk are not taken into account. It also reflects the company's unconstrained credit profile. Solid Credit Profile: The ratings reflect PLDT's dominant market shares with well over 60% in the wireless, fixed-line, and broadband segments at end-2012. The ratings also demonstrate the company's strong financial profile, including high EBITDA margins (2012: 46%) and sound leverage, measured by FFO-adjusted net leverage, of 1.3x at end-2012. Ongoing Margin Erosion: Fitch expects intense competition for subscribers will not ease over the short to medium term. This will result in a gradual margin decline. The operator's aggressive marketing policies for wireless subscribers, including bucket tariff offerings and subsidies rather than differentiated services, will remain the basis of competition. Fixed-line revenue growth will remain weak as the contribution from long-distance calls continues to be replaced by low-margin data services. Lower Capex in 2013: PLDT's capex is likely to fall to about PHP29bn in 2013 as per the company guidance after peaking at PHP37bn in 2012 with the completion of a major investment to modernise the network. However, free cash flow (FCF) margin will remain at low- to mid-single digits due to a continued high-dividend payment. Fitch forecasts the company's financial leverage to remain in line with the 2012 level. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - PLDT's LT LC IDR could be downgraded if FFO-adjusted net leverage rises above 2.0x on a sustained basis. However, the agency does not expect this in the short to medium term. A negative rating action on the country ceiling will result in a corresponding action on PLDT's LT FC IDR. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - PLDT's LT FC IDR could be upgraded if there is a positive rating action on the country ceiling. Contact: Primary Analyst Alvin Lim, CFA Director +82 2 3278 8371 Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Matt Jamieson Senior Director Head of Research, Asia-Pacific +61 2 8256 0366 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: --Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors (9 August 2012) --2013 Outlook: South-East Asia Telecommunications (15 November 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Rating Telecom Companies here 2013 Outlook: South-East Asia Telecommunications here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.