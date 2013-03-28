(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Company's (PLDT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC)
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The Long-Term
Local-Currency (LT LC) IDR and National Long-Term Rating were
affirmed at 'A-'
and 'AAA(phl)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Ratings Upgrade: PLDT's upgrade follows Fitch's upgrade of the
Philippines'
sovereign rating to LT FC IDR 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its LT LC
IDR and country
ceiling to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. For more information, please refer
to the
commentary 'Fitch Upgrades Philippines to Investment Grade;
Outlook Stable'
dated 27 March 2013.
FC Rating Remains Constrained: The company's FC IDR continues to
be constrained
by the Philippines' Country Ceiling of 'BBB', reflecting the
country's
foreign-currency transfer and convertibility risk. On the other
hand, PLDT's LC
IDR exceeds the sovereign's LC IDR by two notches as
foreign-currency transfer
and convertibility risk are not taken into account. It also
reflects the
company's unconstrained credit profile.
Solid Credit Profile: The ratings reflect PLDT's dominant market
shares with
well over 60% in the wireless, fixed-line, and broadband
segments at end-2012.
The ratings also demonstrate the company's strong financial
profile, including
high EBITDA margins (2012: 46%) and sound leverage, measured by
FFO-adjusted net
leverage, of 1.3x at end-2012.
Ongoing Margin Erosion: Fitch expects intense competition for
subscribers will
not ease over the short to medium term. This will result in a
gradual margin
decline. The operator's aggressive marketing policies for
wireless subscribers,
including bucket tariff offerings and subsidies rather than
differentiated
services, will remain the basis of competition. Fixed-line
revenue growth will
remain weak as the contribution from long-distance calls
continues to be
replaced by low-margin data services.
Lower Capex in 2013: PLDT's capex is likely to fall to about
PHP29bn in 2013 as
per the company guidance after peaking at PHP37bn in 2012 with
the completion of
a major investment to modernise the network. However, free cash
flow (FCF)
margin will remain at low- to mid-single digits due to a
continued high-dividend
payment. Fitch forecasts the company's financial leverage to
remain in line with
the 2012 level.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- PLDT's LT LC IDR could be downgraded if FFO-adjusted net
leverage rises above
2.0x on a sustained basis. However, the agency does not expect
this in the short
to medium term. A negative rating action on the country ceiling
will result in a
corresponding action on PLDT's LT FC IDR.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- PLDT's LT FC IDR could be upgraded if there is a positive
rating action on the
country ceiling.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+82 2 3278 8371
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
Head of Research, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
--Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors (9 August
2012)
--2013 Outlook: South-East Asia Telecommunications (15 November
2012)
